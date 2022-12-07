Frederick K. Short
Funeral services for Frederick Kavorria Short, 27, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Short died Nov. 25, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Miles Short, and father Wilford Short, brothers Kendrick Short and Antonio Jones, sisters Stacy Boley, Pamela Thompson and Arnelia Short, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James Robert Fortenberry Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. James Robert Fortenberry, Sr., 81, of Newellton, La., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, Gilbert, La., with Brother Clyde Dearman officiating. Interment followed at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mr. Fortenberry was born Monday, Jan. 27, 1941, in Wisner, La., and passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence in Newellton, La. He was a member of Flowers Landing Baptist Church, Barak Shriners in Monroe and the Winnsboro Lodge #246 F&AM. He was the owner of Tensas Starter & Alternator and a lifetime cotton farmer.
Mr. Fortenberry was an Army veteran and had retired from farming. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tammy Rena Fortenberry; his parents, Robert and Odell Fortenberry; a brother, Charles Ray Fortenberry; and a brother-in-law, Don Cornwell.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, June Prather Fortenberry; a son, James “Jamie” Robert Fortenberry Jr. and wife Susan; a daughter, Kathy Fortenberry; a grandson, James “Eli” Fortenberry; and a granddaughter, Evelyn Fortenberry; all from Newellton, La.; a sister, Pat Cornwell, from Rayville, La.; a sister-in-law, Veda Fortenberry from Rayville, La.; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Logan Cain, Mike McDonald, Heath Herring, Stan Smith, Eddie Foster, Forrest Hicks and Eulas Foster.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Dixon, LaVance Herring, Hunter Jones, Charles Herrington, and men of Flowers Landing Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Joshua E. Muckelrath
Funeral services for Joshua E. Muckelrath, 41, of Winnsboro, La., were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Souled Out Ministries (Cowboy Church) with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed in New Zion Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Joshua was born Dec. 11, 1980, in Monroe to the union of Jackie Muckelrath and Kathy Richardson Muckelrath and passed from this life on Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Joshua was a member of Souled Out Ministries and a cattle farmer which he enjoyed greatly. He also was considered a jack of all trades such as mechanic work and welding and was an avid hunter.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jack Muckelrath Sr. and Lessie Muckelrath; grandfather Jessie Richardson and brother Jason Muckelrath.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jackie and Kathy Muckelrath of Winnsboro, La.; a niece, Abby Muckelrath and nephew, Camron Muckelrath; grandmother Kay Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Logan Bennett, Ryan Killingsworth, Colby Peppers, Jamie Sikes, James Thompson and Ryan Walker.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Toby Glenn Warbington
Memorial services for Toby Warbington will be held at Eureka Baptist Church at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Toby, 53, was born to the union of the late Jerry Glenn Warbington and the late Janice Earle Arnold Warbington Raborn, Jan. 16, 1969, in Delhi, La., and passed from this life at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La., Dec. 4, 2022.
Toby was a construction worker. He traveled a lot to provide for his family and he loved playing computer games.
Toby was preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife of 21 years, Nicole Browder Warbington; sons Aiden Warbington and Michael Warbington; daughter Anna Warbington; brother Scotty Warbington; sister Jennifer Simons (Neal); aunts Susan Arnold Sproles and Jan Kenny (Philip); uncles James Warbington (Janette), Ronnie Warbington (Rebecca), and Ricky Warbington; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Danny Daniels
Funeral services for Danny Daniels, 80, of Baskin were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with Rev. Earl Stuckey officiating. Interment followed in Baskin Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Danny was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Rayville to the union of the late John Daniels and the late Eula Shipley Daniels and passed from this life on Dec. 2, 2022, at Plantation Manor in Winnsboro.
Danny was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force and was a longtime truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter Madison Reese Grayson.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Donna Daniels of Baskin, La.; five children: Myra Grayson and husband Dale of Baskin, Mark Daniels and wife Gloria of West Monroe, La., John Daniels and wife Jenny of Sicily Island, La., Sherry Ezell and husband Brian of Baskin, and Brandy Daniels of Baskin; 20 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Cody Daniels, Chris Grayson, Roger Grayson, Derrick Oser, Josh Parker and Casyn Punchard.
Honorary pallbearers were Cole Ezell, Johnathon Ezell, Charlie Ogden, Terry Ogden and Richard Wilkerson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Plantation Manor Nursing Center and Hospice TLC. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Genora Pleasant
Funeral services for Genora Pleasant, 82, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with Pastor Henry C. Green officiating.
Burial will follow in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery of Fort Necessity, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from noon until 5 p.m. at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
Miss Pleasant died on Nov. 28, 2022, in Killen, Texas.
She is survived by three sons, Greg Pleasant (Mary), Fort Necessity, La.; Lynrick Pleasant (Brenda), Dallas, Texas; and Kelvin Pleasant, Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Cynda Davis (George), Killen, Texas; and Rena Pleasant (Jerry), Killen,Texas; a brother, Frank Pleasant, Chicago, Ill.; sister, Genette Pleasant, Winnsboro, La.; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers
Carolyn “Pap” Penick
Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn “Pap” Penick, 76, of Crowville, La., were held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Crowville Masonic Cemetery, with Rev. Marion Collier officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Penick was a long-time member of Lamar Baptist Church and a retired school secretary from Crowville High School. Pap loved music, writing poems and especially her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Gladys Stroud as well as brother-in-law Sam “Buck” Spearman.
She is survived by her husband Ernie Penick of Crowville, La.; sons, Darryl Penick and wife Karen of Crowville, La., Robbie Penick and wife Jill of Clinton, Miss., and Dusty Penick and wife Kristie of Delhi, La.; two sisters, Gloria Spearman of West Monroe, La., and Janet Matthews and her husband Mike of Calhoun, La.; grandchildren Hunter Penick, Dillan Penick, Ashlee Penick, Joshua Penick and Shelby Penick; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Alma Lee Price Bowie
Funeral services for Alma Lee Price Bowie, 70, of Wisner, La, were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Gilbert, La. Burial followed at Pilgrim Cemetery, Sicily Island, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Bowie died Nov. 24, 2022, at her home in Wisner, La.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Bowie Jr., Wisner, La.; and by brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nephews and cousins served as pallbearers.
Margie King
Funeral services for Mrs. Margie King of Newellton, La., will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Newellton with Brother John Holdiness officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the funeral home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. King was born November 15, 1930, in Wisner, La., and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2022, in Wisner, LA at the age of 92. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Newellton where she taught the Kindergarten Sunday school class for many years. In her later years she was a member of the “Young at Heart” group as well.
Margie loved pretty flowers; therefore, she enjoyed working in her flower garden and making her yard beautiful for everyone to see. She was an amazing cook and very much enjoyed cooking for her family, and as Daddy used to say, “She made the best ‘cathead’ biscuits!”. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family.
When Margie became a resident of the nursing home, she also taught Sunday school there, and she thoroughly enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a loving, kind, generous, family-oriented lady, and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marvin King; her parents, Jeff and Mamie Sue Calhoun; her son, Kenny King; her grandson, Jason Hankins; and siblings, Vernie Dowden, Nellie Curington, J.M. Calhoun, and twins, Joyce Dubois and Joe Calhoun.
Survivors include her children, Joann Hankins and husband Roger of Newellton, Denise Smith and husband Dennis of Chase, La., and Kim King of Keithville, La.; her “daughter-in-love”, Rhonda King Tingle and husband Charles of Port Gibson, Miss.; “son-in-love” Dino Britt of Newellton; one sister, Sue Bowden of Bossier City; her “sisters-in-love”, Faye Calhoun and Mary Barfield, both of Wisner; six grandchildren, Ken King of Vivian, Beth Brocado of Baskin, La., Ericka Harlow and husband Kenny of Newellton, Jamie Hankins and wife Danielle of Newellton, Jennifer Winters and husband Clay of Angola, La., and Kevin Britt of Newellton; 16 great-grandchildren, Sierra Jester, Cody Brocado, McKenna Harlow, Emily Harlow, Cade Hankins, Dustin Carroll, Austin Winters, Savannah Escher, Hannah Winters, Cheyenne Comeaux, Mason Britt, Cameron Britt, Bentley King, Tate King, Kenleigh King and Mecca Sanchez; and 11 great-great-grandchildren, Kason, Karson, Kruze, Tucker, Reina, Stella, Nova, Braleigh, Evie, Cooper and Chloe; and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ken King, Jamie Hankins, Kevin Britt, Dustin Carroll, Austin Winters, Mason Britt and Cameron Britt. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mary Anna Nursing Home for their love and special care shown to Margie over the last 12 years.
