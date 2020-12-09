Charles McMahan
A memorial service for Mr. Charles McMahan, 76, of Wisner, was held on Dec.4, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
Charles, a retired farmer, was born on July 12, 1944, in Wisner, to the union of William Lee McMahan and Hezzie Townsend McMahan, and passed from this life on December 1, 2020 in West Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Henry McMahan; parents, Hezzie and William McMahan; sister, Pat Duncan; and nephew, William Duncan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter Meredith McMahan and husband Michael Ferrington of Wisner; son, Morgan McMahan and wife Brooke of Gilbert; grandchildren, Caden Gallagher, Caiden Ward, and Addison McMahan; special nephew, Jim Bond of West Monroe, and also a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the National kidney Foundation of Louisiana kidneyla.org/donate or donate to toysfortots.org
Jacob Brown Jr
Jacob Brown Jr. of Winnsboro, died Dec. 1 at Overton Brook V.A. Hospital in Shreveport. He was 77.
Mr. Brown’s services will be Dec. 11 at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville at 1 p.m.
He is survived by his spouse Lettie M. Brown of Winnsboro; four sons: Johnell Brown, Tyrone Robinson and Bruce Robinson Jr. of Houston, Jereome Alexander of Winnsboro; a God Son: James Ferdinand of Houston; two daughters: Ida Brown and Kawanda Robinson both of Houston; two brothers: Claude Brown of Houston and John Brown of Buffalo, New York; two sisters: Dorthea Brown-Anderson of North Richland Hills, Texas and Linda Buchanan of Houston and a host of other relatives and friends.
Leroy Giles Jr.
Leroy Giles Jr., of Fort Worth formerly of Winnsboro, died Dec. 1 at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth. He was 76.
Mr. Giles’ services will be held Dec. 9 at the Northeast Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville at 11 a.m.
He is survived by one daughter: Doronza G. Credit of Fort Worth; two brothers: Searcy Giles of Oakland and Hugh Lee Jyles of Oklahoma City, two grandchildren and six great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Floyd D. Johnson
Floyd D. Johnson, 77 of Monroe formerly of Winnsboro passed away Dec. 6 in Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
He is survived by his twin sister Lois Martin of Winnsboro.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Sandy Hutto
Funeral services for Sandy Hutto, 63, of Winnsboro were 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. George Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 12 p.m. until time of service.
Sandy was born December 8, 1956 in Winnsboro to the union of Leon and Sue Thornhill Davis and passed from this life on December 2, 2020, in Jackson, MS at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Sandy was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, but her greatest love and joy was her family.
She is preceded by her parents; two grandchildren: Anna Michael Gwin and Baby Smith.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry Colon Hutto of Winnsboro; three daughters: Cher Mercer of Gilbert, Jerae Hutto (Jed Smith) of Rayville, and Morgan Hutto of Winnsboro; seven grandchildren: Alex, Russ, and Reese Wagoner, Rylea Reeves, Cole Drake Clark, Judge and Jed Ryder Smith; two great grandchildren: Tucker and Mykah Jones; seven siblings: Gena Tarver (Carolyn), Cookie Lachney (James), Mary Ann Wiggins, Nancy Ray, Bobby Davis (Pam), Edward Davis (Betty), and Edwina Ragsdale (John); special daughter, Rebecca Wollerson; special granddaughter, Ashlyn Martin; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved like her own; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Brad Davis, Carey Davis, Colby Davis, Jeremy Davis, Neil Ray, and Billy Brett Ray.
Shirley Roberts Holcomb Hoggatt
Graveside services for Shirley Roberts Holcomb Hoggatt, 85, of Wisner were 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Shirley was born October 28, 1935 to the union of Walter and Leona Elizabeth Cobb Roberts and passed from this life on December 3, 2020 at her residence in Wisner. She was a retired nurse and caregiver.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Charles B. Holcomb; son, Chuck Holcomb; brothers and sisters: N. J. Roberts, Aubrey W. Roberts, Henretta McCaa, Velma Turbeville, Charlie Boy Roberts, Bentley K. Roberts, Margie Roberts, and Linda Roberts.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband Raymond Hoggatt of Wisner; daughter-in-law Sue Holcomb; grandson Jacob Seth Holcomb and Chelsea; daughter, Jane Holcomb Berry of Gilbert; granddaughters Jamey Cook and Jacy Berry six stepchildren: Raymond Hoggatt, Jr. (Terri) of West Monroe, Mona Beach (Mike) of Wisner, Lynn Hoggatt (Jan) of Thibideaux, Aaron Hoggatt (Carla) of Wisner, Emmie Jackson (Sherman) of Winnsboro, and Wylie R. Hoggatt (Ellen) of Middleton, TN; four siblings: Carrie Nolan (Bill) of Jonesville, Henry Roberts (Jeanette) of Wisner, Lou Giddens (Nicky) of Swartz, and Shelia Cureington (Billy) of Wisner; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jessie Don Wallace
Graveside services for Jessie Don Wallace, 67, of Gilbert were held 3 p.m. Dec. 3 in Chase Cemetery with Rev. James Harris officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Jessie was born December 6, 1952, to the union of Henry B. and Lois Goodman Wallace and passed from this life on November 30, 2020, at his residence in Gilbert.
He was a retired farmer and was currently employed as forklift operator at Franklin Farmers Alliance.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Allbritton; brother, Beeman Wallace, Jr. and Dennis Wallace.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include daughter Heather Carroll and husband John Earl of Gilbert; son Justin Wallace and wife Christi of Abilene, TX; grandson Dustin Carroll; brother Maxwell Wallace and wife Robbie; nieces and nephews: Loren Pinion, Caleb Allbritton, Molly Federspiel, Jennifer Henslee and Suzanne Wallace; and special friend Cookie Foster; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Caleb Allbritton, Pete Lachney, John Moroni, Randy Moroni, T. J. Pinion, and Kyle Remore.
Maxwell E. Wallace
Funeral services of Maxwell E. Wallace, 71 of Gilbert were 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in Chase Baptist Church, Chase with Rev. Jerry Goodman and Rev. Dale Goodman officiating, internment followed in Chase Cemetery, visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the church all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Wallace was a member of Chase Baptist church and he loved hunting, fishing, farming and cooking for gatherings of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lois Goodman Wallace, sister Connie Albritton, brothers Beeman Wallace, Jr., Dennis Wallace and Jessie Wallace.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Robbie Jones Wallace of Gilbert, LA; two daughters, Jennifer Henslee and husband John of Gilbert, LA. Suzanne Wallace, also of Gilbert, LA; grandson, Jerry Henslee, granddaughter Lillian Arretteig; brother-in-laws, Larry Jones and wife Rosemary, West Plains MO., Bo Jones and wife Nora of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-laws, Judy Roberts and husband Bobby of Fort Necessity, LA, Janice Hensley and husband Joe of Fort Necessity, LA, Jeanette Stapleton and husband Bobby of Columbia, LA, Violet Crews of Gilbert, LA, and Holly Jones of Wasom, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were, Jody Jones, Larry Jones, Josh Mucklerath, Louis Robinson, Christopher Wallace, and Robert Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers, Dale Davis, Bobby Roberts, Bubba Wallace, Donnie Wallace, Sr., Jim Wallace, and Gene Wilson.
Online registry at www.gillfirstnational.com
Randy L. Woods
Graveside services for Randy L. Woods, 64, of Delhi, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 9 in Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating under the direction Gill First National Funeral Home.
Benjamin Parker
Funeral services for Benjamin Parker are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Otis Cecil Taylor
Funeral services for Otis Cecil Taylor, 91, of Fort Necessity, were held at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Fort Necessity Baptist Church. Interment followed in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was also be held on Dec. 3 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Otis Cecil Taylor was born in Liddieville on September 23, 1929. The fifth of six daughters born to Otis Ferguson and Lissie Brister Ferguson, she was her father’s namesake. She passed from this life on December 1, 2020 at her home in Fort Necessity.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of seventy years, Barney Taylor, her son, Otis Allen Taylor, and two sisters, Marie Wilson and Violet Franco.
Survivors include three daughters: Patricia Ensminger and husband Bobby, Renee’ Robinson and husband Doyle, and Cecile Stapp and husband John, daughter-in-law, Cathy Taylor, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, three sisters, Lula Bryant, Carrie Mae Chevalier, and Espie Lee Powell, and a host of other friends and relatives.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Tommy Williamson, Jason Robinson, Bobby T. Ensminger, Joseph W. Ensminger, Brandon Taylor, Joe Taylor, and Flint Bryan.
Eric S. Teats
Graveside services Eric S. Teats, 54 of Winnsboro, will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Teats died Dec. 5 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe following a brief illness.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda K. Teats of Winnsboro; one son: Eric Robinson of Winnsboro; one step-son: Deairrest Cameron of Winnsboro; God daughter: LaShane Henderson; step-granddaughter: Layla Cameron of Monroe; mother: Claudenia Whitlock of Winnsboro; one brother: Carl Whitlock Jr.; three sisters: Veronica Whitlock and Carla Whitlock both of Garland, Texas and Sandra Brown of Baton Rouge and six grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.