Ronnie O’Neal Ashley
Funeral service for Mr. Ron Ashley, 71, of Winnsboro, was held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Bethany Worship Center, with Bro. Ron Charrier and Bro. Terry Poland officiating. Burial followed in Coax Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ron was born on Aug. 1, 1950 and passed from this life on November 25, 2021. Ron was a member of Bethany Worship Center, a cattleman, and a real estate developer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Casey and Bertille Blount Ashley; sister, Betty Grace Carraway; and brother, Billy Joe Ashley, Sr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 51 years, Linda Lynn Ashley of Winnsboro; children, Eric O. Ashley and wife Tammy of Winnsboro, Casi A. Parker and husband Chad of West Monroe, Joshua L. Ashley and wife Meleah of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Lyndie A. Williams and husband Jared, Tyler N. Ashley, Shelbi K. Ashley, Baylee M. Williams, Riley A. Williams, Chandler M. Ashley, Lexi R. Parker, and Alexandra Eva Ashley; great-grandchildren, Audri Simmons, Emory L. Williams, Saylor R. McArter, Bentley C. McArter, and Remington O. Miller.
Pallbearers were Buddy Tyler, Flint Smith, Gary Robinson, McKinley Vaughan, Jeremy Waguespack, and Eddie Bo Carroll.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bethany Worship Center in Crowville.
Portia Graney
Funeral services for Portia Graney, 65, of Winnsboro will be 2 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Billy Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Portia was born August 27, 1956, in Winnsboro to the union of William "Buster" Sanders and Annie Thornton Sanders; and passed from this life on November 28, 2021, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
She was a retired massage therapist and florist.
She is preceded in death by her father, William "Buster" Sanders and great granddaughter, Lextyn Wren Campbell.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband John Kirk Graney of Swampers; mother, Annie Sanders of Winnsboro; two daughters Amanda Flores and husband Jarrod of Winnsboro, and Carissa Peoples and husband Lloyd of Winnsboro; seven grandchildren: Hailey Smith and husband Zach, Garrison Peoples, Gabrielle Peoples, Hannah Knox and Jordy Campbell, Hunter Flores, Thatcher Peoples and Bryer Kate Flores; one great grandchild, Jace Warren Smith; best friend, Sue Holcomb; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Bass, Jordy Campbell, Jarrod Flores, Garrison Peoples, Lloyd Peoples, Zach Smith, Rocky Dale Williams, and Trent Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Flores, Johnny Hart, Seth Holcomb, and Thatcher Peoples.
Kellie Kenney
Funeral services for Kellie Kenney, 57, of Wisner will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Eureka Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at the church Wednesday.
