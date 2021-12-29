Belinda Williams Chapman
Funeral services for Mrs. Belinda Chapman, 70, of Winnsboro, were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary of Sardis Baptist Church, with Rev. Doyle Adams, Bro. Billy Smith, and Rev. Dustin Ford officiating. Burial followed in New Winnsboro Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Belinda was born on July 2, 1951, to the union of Rev. John Williams, Jr and Louise Gill Williams, and passed from this life on December 15, 2021 in Kingwood, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louise and John Williams, Jr.; husband, Roger Dale Chapman; sister, Connie Williams and Peggy Thiels; brothers-in-law, Bethel Williams, Donnie Day, Marvin Chapman, Robert Morse, and Elvon Martin; and also, her mother and father-in-law and maternal grand-parents.
She is survived by her daughter, April and husband Jody Carman; son, Gregory Chapman; brother, Marcus Williams and wife Lynette; grandchildren, Jennifer Chapman with special friend Lindsey Buxton, Jesse Carman, Kimberly Chapman, Connie Carman; sister, Betty Day; sisters-in-law, Nelda Morse, and Sue Martin; brother-in-law, Thomas Chapman and wife Janet; and special friend, Glen Lowe. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Keith Martin, Connor Bankston, Allan Martin, Jimbo Varnado, Gene Freeman, and Marcus Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were the men of Sardis Baptist Church and Chris Martin, Chris Day, Jason Day, and Vernon Jackson.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from noon -2 p.m. at the church.
Dorothy (Dutchie) Gwin
Funeral services for Dorothy (Dutchie) Gwin, 93, of Gilbert, was held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Turkey Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Dale Goodman and Rev. Freddie Cory officiating. Burial followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born on April 2, 1928, to the union of Gordon Prather and Vinnie Nell Lea Prather and passed from this life on December 25, 2021, in Jonesville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Vinnie Prather; nephews, Snowball Walker, Clyde Walker, Jimmy Prather, and Gordon Roach; brother, James Prather; and sisters, Ola Smith, Maggie Walker, and Lucille Roach.
She is survived by her nieces, Shirby Collins, June Fortenberry, Charlotte Roach, Margaret Richardson, and Doris McFarland; and nephew Adron Walker. She is also survived by a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jamie Fortenberry, Chris Collins, Tommy McFarland, Andy Richardson, Adron Walker, special great-great nephew, Haeden Southern.
Honorary pallbearers were Ed Parks and Henry Parks.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. at the church.
Elvin G. “Lites” Lightsey, Jr.
CDR Elvin G. “Lites” Lightsey, Jr. (USN, Ret.),90, of Fleming Island, FL passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at Haven Hospice following a brief illness. He was born August 24, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Elvin and Pearl (Vickers) Lightsey.
Lites was reared on a small cotton farm in northeast Louisiana and graduated Crowville High School in 1948. He received a Bachelors degree from Louisiana State College in 1952 and a Masters in Education from University of North Florida in 1985.
Elvin served his country honorably in the United States Navy, retiring after 23 years as Commander/Naval Aviator highlighted by being Officer in Charge Naval Support Force Antarctica Detachment, Christchurch, New Zealand from 1963 until 1965. Following his Navy career, he was a Financial Advisor for First Command Financial Planning for nine years. Lites was President of the Foxwood Civic Association, President of the Exchange Club of Orange Park, a board member of Children’s Haven and Lighthouse Learning Center as well as a coach for both Little League and Pop Warner.
He was a MAJOR Florida State Fan and season ticket holder for 30 years. Lites was President of the Jacksonville Seminole Club in 1992 , President of Seminole Club of Clay County in 1999 and was awarded the prestigious “Circle of Gold” award in 2008. Lites was of only twelve non FSU graduates to receive this award.
He loved his family and cherished time spent with them. Elvin will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded by his parents; his first wife, Dora Parker Lightsey; son, Larry Lynn Lightsey and daughter, Daphne Suzanne Lightsey.
Lites is survived by his wife, Lorraine Pressner Lightsey; children, Elvin “Dizzy” Lightsey, III (Jan) and Richard Lightsey; grandchildren, Baileigh Lightsey, Stephen Lightsey and Michael Lightsey with a host of extended family and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel. Lites was laid to rest next to his family in Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Winnsboro at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Jacksonville Memory Gardens 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 272-2534 www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Eli Freeman Jr.
Services for Eli Freeman Jr., 60 of Winnsboro, were held Thursday, December 30, 2021 were at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert with Richardson Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Freeman died December 21, 2021 at Our Lady At The Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Survivors include his brothers, Cornelius Freeman of Wisner and Calvin Freeman of Ruston; one sister: Barbara Ann Freeman of Monroe and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his family members.
Thomas Gilbert “Tommy” Hower Jr.
Graveside Services Celebrating the Life of Thomas Gilbert “Tommy” Hower Jr., 62, of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
A Memorial Service will be held later in January at the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
Tommy was born on June 12, 1959 in Winnsboro and passed away on December 22, 2021 in Baton Rouge after a brief illness. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, caring for his kitty cats and keeping up on his I Pad. Tommy also enjoyed volunteering his time and services at First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father, T. Gilbert Hower; grandparents, Nelson and Ethel Hower all of Winnsboro and Hugh and Alma Windham of Jena.
Survivors include his mother, Avis Windham Hower of Winnsboro; cousins, Cedric Windham of Clarksville, TN, Kennon Daniel of Columbia, James Caldwell of Bowie, MD, Nelson Hower of Durham, NC, John Hower of Lebanon, PA, Mary Hower of Gainsville, GA and Virginia Wall of West Monroe; along with a cousin-in-law, Sabra Cormish of Denham Springs.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Winnsboro.
John Willie Landis
Services for John Willie Landis, 87 of Winnsboro, will be held at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro on December, 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons: Victor R. McCarthy of Shreveport, Kent McCarthy, Michael Rubin and Titus Rubin all of Winnsboro; daughter: Jennifer Rubin also of Winnsboro; 20 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be his sons.
Betty Lou Presley Sanders
Betty Lou Presley Sanders, 74, of Wisner, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at her daughter’s home in rural Oskaloosa, KS, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born November 11, 1947 in Delhi, the daughter of Barney G. And Thelma Adeline Williams Presley. Betty worked as a hair dresser after High School and later worked as a processor on a sweet potato farm and catfish plant. But mostly, she was a stay at home mom to six children. Music was a big part of her life. She brought joy to her friends and family through song and always made sure to let everyone know she loved them.
Betty Lou was married to Johnnie Whit Sanders on July 2, 1978 at Crovall, LA. Her husband of 43 years, preceded her in death on June 26, 2021.
She is survived by three daughters, Teresa (Sherman) Nichols, Calhoun, Louellen (Allen) Shaver, Oskaloosa, KS, Betty Jean Sanders, Monroe, two sons, Billy Grayson Miles and Lawrence Ray Milkes, both of Monroe, one brother, Emmet Floyd Presley, Wisner, LA, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Miles, a sister, Carol Ann Mejias and her parents, Barney and Thelma Adaline Presley.
Cremation Care is planned. Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory of Oskaloosa, KS is assisting the family in care arrangements.
Myrtis Shelley
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Myrtis Shelley, 79, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Friendship Baptist Church in Baskin with Rev. Prentiss Gandy officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant-Hale Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.
Mrs. Shelley was born on November 8, 1942, to Albert and Linnie Williamson, and passed away at her home in Rayville, on December 24, 2021. She was a retired Nurse who loved taking care of people. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Cleveland, TX. Myrtis is preceded in death by her husband, Tex D. Shelley Sr.; sons, Tex D. Shelley Jr. and Edward Shelley.
Survivors include her two siblings, Ruth Hatfield and Frances McCullough; daughter, Lisa Colson; four grandchildren, Anthony, Theresa, Jessie and Bethany; and her great grandchildren, Seth, Zoe, Josaiah, Kiera Beth, Johnathan, Luke, Elijah, Ilana Marjorie.
Pallbearers were Kent Kennebrew, Chevy Plaisance, David Roberts, Caleb Roberts, Mark Beatty, Daniel Littleton, Dwight Harper, and Brandon Correa.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday at Friendship Baptist Church.
Logan Temple
Funeral services for Logan Temple, 17, of Wisner, were held on Friday, December 24, 2021, at noon, in the sanctuary of Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Danny Davis, and Rev. Zachary Hitt officiating. Burial followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Logan was born on September 7, 2004, to the union of Ashley Temple, and Eric Smith and stepmother Leslie. He was raised by his grandparents Roy and Toni Denmon and passed from this life on December 20, 2021, in Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Denmon, Sr., Roy T. Denmon and C.A. Temple.
He is survived by his father, Eric Smith and stepmother Leslie and siblings, Kaitlyn Crouch, Kason Smith and Trinity Harvey; mother, Ashley Temple and stepfather, Jack Denault and sibling Devin Temple; grandparents, Roy and Toni Denmon, Frank and Amy Denmon, and Pat Temple and Terry Gremillion and special cousins, Justin Smith, Adrianna Rials, Toni Swazey, Camry Temple, Jerry Dale Smith and Frank Smith; and Logan’s girlfriend, Kasidy Clark. He is also survived by a host of family, friends and other cousins.
Pallbearers were Connor Bankston, Aaron Waldrep, Lex Madden, Joey Lucien, James May, and Justin Gray.
Honorary pallbearers were Jayden Ferguson, Kason Smith, Jerry Mercer and Devin Temple.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, December 24, 2021, from 10 p.m. - noon at the church.
