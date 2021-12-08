Grace Estelle Haring Adkins
Graveside funeral services for Grace Estelle Haring Adkins, age 66 of Columbia, were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Holly Grove Cemetery near Wisner under direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home of Columbia. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Life Church in Columbia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grace was born on March 8, 1955, in Belzoni, MS and died Nov. 24, 2021, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
The loves of her life were Jesus and her family. You never saw Grace when she didn't have at least one grandchild with her. She put her life on hold to raise two grandchildren. She was a member of and loved to worship at Life Church in Columbia. Grace worked as a law enforcement officer in both Caldwell Parish and Ouachita Parish before retiring. She was a United States Army Veteran having served when she was needed in Vietnam. She loved quilting and flowers and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Any and everyone who came in contact with her did not go away empty handed. To know Grace was to love her.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Gary “Red” Adkins; her mother, Bertie Haring Kelly; her father, James Harvey Haring; her sisters: Elaine Haring and Karen Haring; and nephews: Will Kelly and Trey Haring.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Donnie Broussard, Jeannie Broussard, Shannon Broussard and Travis Broussard; her siblings: Mary Smith (Robbie) and Jim Haring; her beloved grandchildren: Logan, Katelyn, Kathrine, Kylee, and Tyler Broussard, Sebastian and Jessi McCoy, and Lauren Barnhill; her great-grandchild: Zemora Stamper; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley R. Faulks
Funeral services for Shirley R. Faulks, 82 of Wisner, were held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Wisner with Rev. Delles Howell officiating. Burial followed in Oakley Cemetery of Gilbert under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Faulks died on Nov. 29, 2021 at Oschner LSU in Monroe.
Survivors include one special son, Phil White of Liburn, GA; one daughter, Peggy Thomas of Wisner; one brother, Field Brass (Trellis) of Wisner; one sister, Sandra Brass of Baker, La; one special sister, Lillie Jones of Wisner, two God Children Yvette Lake of Dallas, Pastor Eric Price (Belly) of Sicily Island; one grandchild, two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Pallbearers were Molaki Wells, Derrick Payne Jr., Auantavious Roger, Phil White, Philander Kerry and Damon Price.
Jeffrey W. Armstrong
Memorial service for Jeffrey W. Armstrong, 62, of Gilbert was held 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, in Life Church under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Jeffrey was born March 9, 1959, in Winnsboro to the union of Jewel Armstrong, Sr. and Doris Elaine Armstrong and passed from this life on December 5, 2021, at Willis Knighton in Shreveport.
Jeffrey was a member of Life Church. He was a former cotton farmer, served as an auxiliary deputy for 30 years, a former firefighter, and served as District 4 fire chief for several years.
He is preceded in death by his father Jewel Armstrong, Sr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Robin Armstrong of Gilbert; mother, Doris Armstrong of Gilbert; three children: Jason Armstrong of Gilbert, Ashton Armstrong of Houston, TX, and Brent Armstrong and wife Jennifer of Baton Rouge; one brother, Jewel Armstrong, Jr., and wife Angie of Gilbert; one granddaughter Evie Armstrong; nephew Chris Armstrong; special friends Bettye Biddy and Mitzi Riser; a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Glinda Jones
Funeral service for Mrs. Glinda Jones, 74 of Baskin, was 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the United Pentecostal Church Winnsboro with Rev. Mark Powell and Rev. Floyd Hawthorne officiating with interment following in Providence memorial Cemetery, visitation was 11 a.m. until service time at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Glinda a member of United Pentecostal Church Winnsboro, was born June 1, 1947 to the union of the late Ray and Alma Lea Peoples, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Nov. 30, 2021 with her family and friends that preceded her, of which are her parents Ray and Alma Lea Peoples and a brother Darral Peoples.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Floyd Jones of Baskin: son, Eric Jones and his wife Shelley of Walker, LA: daughter, Amy Jones and her husband Bret of Marysville, WA: granddaughters Larkyn Jones, Brylee Jones, Bretany "Alex" Jones, and grandson Addison Jones: two sisters, Karen Rollins and her husband Jerry of Winnsboro and Beverly Wright and her husband Dalton of Crowville: brother Harold Peoples of Winnsboro : step mother Elsa Rae Peoples of Winnsboro and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Chad Parks, Jeremy Rollins, Loren Rollins, Morgan Rollins Connor Smith, and Corey Wright.
Honorary pallbearers were Jeremiah Pate, Brayden Peoples, Darrel "D.J" Peoples, Jr., Kurt Peoples, Lucas Peoples, Waylon Peoples, Kasen Rollins, and Howard Dee Smith.
Kellie Dee Kenney
Funeral services for Kellie Dee Kenney 57, of Wisner will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Eureka Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Kim Kimball officiating, with interment followed in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 11a.m. until service time at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Kellie was born August 5, 1964, at Rogers Clinic in Winnsboro to the union of Stella Juneau and the late Chester Kenney and went to be with her Lord and family and friends that preceded her, of which are her son Mason Sterling, father Chester Kenney, grandparents, Benjamin and Annie Juneau and Eugene and Mary Kenney.
She is survived by three daughters, Shalane Vacco, Cheree Sterling and Montana Sterling, mother Stella Juneau, sister, Holly Kenney, brother, Marcus Kenney; three grandchildren: Jayden, Ava, and Zelda; dear friend Brad King, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers were Levi Bryant, Damon Gilmore, Lance Henry, Zeke Juneau, Elijah Kenney, Jayden Vacco.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jan Meredith Williamson
Funeral services for Jan Meredith Williamson, 69, of Wisner were 10 a.m. Thursday December 2, 2021 in First Baptist Church Wisner with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 9 a.m. until time of service at the church Thursday.
Jan was born October 13, 1952, in Greenville, MS to the union of the late Willie Ernest and Mary Jo Hawkins Meredith and passed from this life on November 30, 2021, at her home in Wisner. She is finally without pain, and reunited with her mother and father.
She was a 1971 graduate of Wisner High School. Jan went on to work as a para-professional and loved being with her students.
She is preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Mary Louise Douglas and brother in law, Michael Caldwell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Williamson and wife Teresea and their children Nolan and Kyndal of Fort Necessity; her sister, Jo Annette Caldwell of Wisner; niece, Chris Roberts and husband Todd; nephew, Devin Caldwell and wife Tandi, along with their families. She leaves behind many great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers were Elliot Britt, Devin Caldwell, Kameron Harper, Tanner Roberts, Todd Roberts, Tyler Roberts and Nolan Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Josie B. Smith
Funeral services for Josie B. Smith, 73 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Micheal McFarland officiating.
Burial followed in the Morning Star-Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Miss Smith died on Nov. 27, 2921 at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and her companion Ezzie Pleasant of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were Tydarius Pleasant, Joshu Pleasant, Micheal Allen Jr., DeVarious Berry, Terrance Morrow and Leonard Pleasant.
Kaggie Tolliver
Memorial services for Kaggie Tolliver, 54 of Sicily Island, were held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Kaggie Tolliver died on Nov. 30, 2021 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
