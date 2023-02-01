James Etheridge Franklin
James Ethridge Franklin (Jim/Jimmy), born Sept. 27, 1932, in Delhi, La., passed away on Jan. 21, 2023 after a short illness. He died peacefully at Forest Manor Rehabilitation Hospital in Covington, La.
Jim was a Veteran of the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He served in the Philippines as a mechanic for three years. Upon returning stateside, he attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated as a Civil Engineer, a degree that served him well throughout his long career. That career took him all over the world. He worked and lived in Singapore, Scotland, Nigeria, Great Britain and Azerbaijan until 1997. Upon retiring from J Ray McDermott in 1997, he returned to the United States and settled in Petal, Miss., where he and Myrtis lived until 2013. There he got back to doing the things he loved most - hunting, fishing, enjoying American football and time with his family, especially his grandsons. To be closer to his children, Jim moved to Covington, La., in late 2013 after losing his beloved wife. He faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Covington until his passing.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Terry Schaefer and husband Dwayne of Mandeville, La., and Lori Theriot of Covington, La.; and two grandsons, Brandon Schaefer and wife Jamie of Mandeville, La., and James Schaefer also of Mandeville, La. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Cecilia Rene Schaefer, Bowen James Schaefer and Georgia Grey Schaefer. He also left behind a niece, Karen Robinson Spicer and a nephew, Kyle Robinson, and countless cousins that he loved dearly. He also leaves behind many family and friends from around the world.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Myrtis Franklin; one daughter; his parents, Lonnie Franklin and Mignnone Franklin Raymond; mother-in-law Marie Cassiday Thomas; father-in-law, Aubie Thomas; sister-in-law, Audrey Lee Robinson; one niece, Rosemarie Robinson; and one nephew Keith Robinson.
Jim lived a full and long life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was well loved and respected by many.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Avenue, Covington, La., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment took place at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 12 noon.
Henry Beach
After a short illness, Henry Beach, age 75, of Wisner, La., went home to be with the Lord.
Henry was born Feb. 19, 1948, and was one of 10 sons and daughters born to Roy and Pansy Beach. He passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2023, at Fort Worth, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pansy and Roy Beach, and six siblings who included brothers John Beach and Carlie Ray Beach.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are three brothers, Frank Beach, Jesse Beach and wife Linda, Philip Beach and wife Jessie; sister Rita Beach; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Henry was a four-year Navy veteran who loved his country. He was a graduate of Baylor University with a B.S. in Business and an M.S. in Theology from Southwest Linn Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He was a gentle spirit who loved everyone and was loved by everyone. A farmer by birth, he loved hunting, fishing and most of all, his family.
The Beach family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to all for all the love, kindness and support given during this time of grief and morning.
Interment has not been scheduled at time of this publication.
Belinda Stein Stengel
Belinda Stein Stengel passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at the CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., after a lengthy illness. She was born in Winnsboro, La., on Sept. 22, 1952 to the late Huey Stein and the late Peggy Lanier Stein
She attended Winnsboro High School where she was a cheerleader, a homecoming court member and she earned various other honors. Belinda was a creative and talented artist who while in high school designed banners portraying the mascot, Wildcats, for the football team to run through for home football games and she was considered the “go to” student artist. She attended the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro during her childhood years and the First Presbyterian Church as an adult. Belinda designed and created a banner for the Presbyterian Church’s 75th anniversary celebration.
Belinda received a bachelor’s degree in art education from Louisiana Tech and worked in several schools with general and special education students. She loved animals, particularly her cats and dogs.
In addition to her parents, Belinda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Benjamin Travis (Frog) Lanier, Bessie Lee Lanier and an infant daughter, Laura Madeline. Survivors left to lovingly remember Belinda include her sons, Zachary Redhand and Caden Beard; her siblings: Laura Stein Douglas of Colorado Springs, Colo., Travis Paul Stein of LaGrange, Ga,, and Mark Lanier Stein of Baskin, La., and his wife, Lacey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Arrangements to honor Belinda’s memory are incomplete. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro.
Jimmy Ray Jones
Funeral services for Jimmy Ray Jones, 40, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at River of Life in Winnsboro, La. Burial will be at King David Cemetery in Mangham, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones died Jan. 26, 2023, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.
Mr. Jones is survived by a son, Juliam Ellis, and daughter, Joselin Ellis; father, Jimmy Lee Handy; mother, Linda Fay Jones; step-mother, Jacquline Handy; brothers, Joshua Criff, Kelvin Joe Young, Ray Robinson, Robert Lee Robinson, Joshua Jones, Charles Robinson Jr., Kenyetta Shirley and Christopher Shirley; sisters, Roxanne Gipson, Angela Siesha Johnson, Janice Rhome, Debra Newman, Claretha Robinson, Mary Ann Harris, Betty Ann Robinson, Ethel Mae Robinson, Charlene Robinson, Sherri Hicks and LaTasha Holland; grandmother, Leola White of Winnsboro, La.; fiancée Katy Ellis, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
His brothers will serve as pallbearers.
Bernice Hollis
Funeral services for Bernice Hollis, 52, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. John Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with burial following at Rest Haven Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She died Jan. 18, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.
She is survived by sons, Vonterrius Hollis and Antonio Hollis; daughters, LaTonya Holllis, Henrietta Hollis and Andrekia Hollis; mother, Gladys Hollis; brothers, Calvin Hollis, Allen Hollis and Michael Hollis; sisters, Shelia Hollis and Mary Ann Hollis, four grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Serving as pallbearers were Calvin Hollis, James Hollis, Vonterrius Hollis, Michael Hollis, Michael McMillan, Keyterrius Pleasant and Keshand Wells.
