Floyd Alkins Jr.
Floyd Alkins Jr., 79 of Winnsboro, died Jan. 30 at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston.
Mr. Alkins’ funeral services will be held Feb. 13 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemtery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Visitation will take place Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kermit Carradine
Kermit “Boss Hog” Carradine, 41 of Winnsboro, died Jan. 29 at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.
Mr. Carradine’s services were held Feb. 6 at King Jesus Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner with Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro directing.
Mr. Carradine leaves four children: Kelise Carradine and Kelsie Carradine of Winnsboro and Kason Loring and Kailyn Loring of Monroe; mother: Shelia Carradine of Winnsboro; one brother, Eric Wright of Winnsboro; three sisters: LaTosha Carradine Johnson, Perria Carradine and Marian Carradine of Winnsboro; one God child, Kermit “Lil Boss” Lawrence along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were James Coleman, Antonio Addison, Octavia Bell and Cory McMahon.
Daisy Crooks Roberts
Funeral services for Mrs. Daisy Roberts, 90, of Wisner, were held on Friday, February 5 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Kings Pentecostal Church in Wisner, with Rev. Lance Stockman, Rev. Justin Prather, Rev. Jerry Brady, and Rev. Tommy Cotten, JR officiating the service. Interment followed in Kings Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Daisy was born on March 6, 1930 to the union of Willie Crooks and Velma Little Crooks and passed from this life on February 2, 2021 in Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Roberts; parents, Willie and Velma Crooks; sisters, Jessie Mae Duke and Betty C. Roberts; and brother, Wilton Crooks.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her three children, Edith Finley, Red Roberts and wife Denise, and James “Doodle” Roberts; three grandchildren, Cheree Ferguson and husband Joel, Melody Hooper and husband Jeff, and Chadd Roberts and wife Ashly; ten great-grandchildren, Paige Cotten and husband Logan, Aaron Ferguson, Reagan Hooper, Saleigh Hooper, Konner Hooper, Lexi Sullivan and husband Ryan, Julian Roberts, Alli Roberts, Grant Roberts, and Jett Roberts.
Pallbearers were Julian Roberts, Danny Roberts, Rusty Roberts, Allen Duke, Gena Tarver, and Tim Poole. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Roberts and Tinker Roberts.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, February 4 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the church.
Roy Evans
Graveside services for Roy Evans, 85 of Sicily Island were be held at Highland Park Cemetery on Friday, February 05 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jon Lord officiating under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Roy Evans was born on Tuesday, December 31, 1935 in Sicily Island, and passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021 in Sicily Island. He was a resident of Sicily Island and a member of First United Methodist Church. Roy was Owner and Operator of Roy Evans Oil Company with over 40 years of service before retiring. He served as Mayor of Sicily Island for over 16 years and was an active member of Sicily Island Volunteer Fire Dept.
Roy proudly served his Country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by father- Joseph Denman Evans, mother- Jessie Wactor Evans, brother- Lynn Evans, and sister- Margie Poe.
He is survived by wife of 58 years- Marilyn Sanders Evans of Sicily Island, son- Kevin Evans and his wife Fran of Lafayette, daughter- Kristi Wright and her husband Ken of Crowville, daughter- Kellie Ford and her husband Tim of Sicily Island, two grandsons- Ryne Ford and Jennifer and William Evans, two granddaughters- Sarah Evans and Megan Roberts and her husband Dylan, great-granddaughter- Georgia Kate Roberts, step great-grandson- Peyton Boothe, sister- Rebecca Smith of Arlington, TX.
To leave an online condolense for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com.
Shedricka M. Hollins
Shedricka M. Hollins’, 18 of Monroe, funeral services were held at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
She died Jan. 29 in Monroe.
Survivors include: brothers and sisters: Brenterious Hollins, Kendrick Hollins, Lamaria Hollins, JaMya Hollins, Damarious Hollins and Michael Coleman; shared special memories with siblings Tamika Mason, Morgan and Josiah along with a host of other relatives and friends; parents: Peachie Hollis, mother, and Shedrick Cain; grandparents: Hugh Amboree, Sarah Cain and Joe JcCarthy.
Pallbearers were Brenterious Hollins, Damarious Hollins, Kendrick Hollins, D. Michael Coleman and Darrell Green.
Linda Louise Williams
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Williams, 70, of Wisner, were held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Linda, a florist, was born on September 17, 1950 in Wisner and passed from this life on February 1, 2021 in Monroe. She was welcomed into her heavenly home by her dear husband Donny; her parents, Juanita and Edward Pickering; her daughter, Heather Bingham; and her sister, Claudine Prather.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carman Whittington and husband Keith; granddaughter, Brittany Tatum and husband Chad; grandsons, Dyllan Whittington and Gavin Whittington; brothers, Gene Pickering and Jimmy Pickering; and sisters, Emily Wilson and Lori Roberts.
Pallbearers to honor Ms. Linda were Shane Carr, Larry Ezell, Michael Dale Roberts, Dale McLemore, Brandon Box, and DJ Fussell.
Honorary Pallbearer were Mark Parks.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from noon – 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert.
Mask are not required but are appreciated-Thank You.
Richard Harrison Peebles
Graveside funeral services were held for Richard Harrison Peebles, 29, of Gilbert at 1 p.m. Friday February 5 at Old Winnsboro Cemetery with Dr. Alan Miller officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Richard was born February 21, 1991 in Alexandria, LA and died accidentally on January 31, 2021 at his work at Tri-State Pole Company in Lucedale, MS. Richard was a fun-loving young man who enjoyed the outdoors. He became a Boy Scout in his youth at an early age and was active in the group, where he eventually earned the title of Eagle Scout. Richard was a loving father and his daughter, Maddie was the light of his life. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ethel (Nana) Magee and Thelma Day. Survivors include his daughter, Maddie Peebles; his mother, Kathleen Magee Rushing and husband, Don; his father, Gene Wesley Peebles; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pallbearers were Joey Westerburg, Baron Rushing, Will Rushing, and Logan Rushing. The family would ask that memorials be made to his daughter’s future educational needs. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro
Soparia M. Anderson
Soparia M. Anderson, 51 of Winnsboro, died Jan. 25 at her home in Liddieville.
Services were held Feb. 6 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 2 p.m. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville with Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro directing.
Ms. Anderson is survived by one son: Demarcus Anderson; one daughter: Imeshia Anderson Wright; four brothers: Fredrick Anderson Jr., George Randolph IV, Dan Anderson and Lorenza Norman all of Winnsboro; four sisters: Laverne Anderson, Julia Anderson, Christian Anderson and LaTonsha Anderson all of Winnsboro; eight grandchildren and a host a special nephews and special friends.
Pallbearers were her brothers, nephews and other relatives.
Phillip L. Thomas
Phillip L. “Lil Boosie” Thomas, formerly of Newellton, services were held at Hand of God Ministry in Newellton at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Union Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Thomas, of Natchitoches, died Feb. 3 at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. He was 30.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his parents Joseph and Martha A. Petty, Wanda L. Thomaas and Vincent E. Britton, maternal grandfather John Brady and paternal grandparents: Rev. and Mrs. Bennie Britton; brothers: Quienton Thomas and Derrick Lewis; three sisters: Markita Thomas Gibson, Markala Thomas and Victoria Thoen and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were his nephews.
Dee Ola Twiner
Graveside services for Dee Ola Twiner, 68, of Rayville were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at South Central Baptist Cemetery in Wisner with Bro. Ron Charrier officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home in Rayville.
Mrs. Dee was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Delhi and passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Start.
Mrs. Dee is preceded in death by her loving husband of 13 years, Roy Lee Twiner; mother, Mary Edna Lane; father, John Lee Tatum; son-in-law, Jeff Robinson; and granddaughter, Vanessa Work.
Survivors include her children, Beverly Quimby of Rayville, Elizabeth Robinson of Stonewall, MS, Joe Mack “Bobby” Lee, Jr. of Ludington, MI and Amanda Martin of Winnsboro; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Debra Carter and husband, Jerry, Dorothy Guimbellot and husband, David, and Billy Ray Tatum, and wife, Kay; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Blake Wall, Gavin Oliver, Roger Gertz, Ray Ogden, Jacob Caraway and David Smedley.
Honorary pallbearers were Jay Davis, Jayden Wall, William Walker, Robert Oliver, Billy Tatum and John O’Dell Tatum.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley M. Walker
Shirley M. Walker’s services were held Feb. 6 at United Shiloh Solomon Temple Baptist Church in Newellton at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Wyoming Cemetery in Newellton with Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro directing.
Ms. Walker, of Newellton, died Jan. 23 at Merritt Medical Center in Natchez. She was 80.
She leaves five sons: Herman Gaines, Jimmie Walker, Eddie Hardy and Willie Gaines of Tulsa, OK and Clifford D. Walker of Newellton; two daughters: Jacqueline Woodward of Newellton and Patricia of Baton Rouge; one brother, James Littleton of St. Louis, MO; 28 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
Ms. Walker also leaves a host of the relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jerry Chase, Arryson Gaines, Cedric Walker, Jimmy Walker III, Aaron Rimmey and Robert Walker.
