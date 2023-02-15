Eugene ‘Gene’ Edward Arnold
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Eugene “Gene” Edward Arnold, 87, of Gilbert, La., were held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Thomas Peoples and Rev. Jim Savage officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La.
Mr. Arnold was born on Aug. 9, 1935 in Gilbert, La., and passed away on Feb. 6, 2023 in West Monroe, La. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Arnold served in the United States Army. His life revolved around his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved greeting people at the beauty shop. Mr. Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Lucille Arnold.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Fannie Arnold; daughters, Dena Johnson and husband Allen, Sharon Blackwell, and Lori Case and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Lacey Burch, Blake Johnson, Christopher Blackwell, Dustin Blackwell and Breanna Case; great-grandchildren, Ayden Burch, Ryan Burch, Allie Johnson, Baylee Johnson and Collette Johnson; brother, Jeff Truly Arnold, Jr.; nephew, Jeffrey and niece, Ramona.
Pallbearers were Wayne Sanders, Wayne Lowe, Christopher Blackwell, Dustin Blackwell, Richard Arnold III., Bill Ezell, Ernie Ezell and Brian Freeman.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Fletcher Alan “Fletch” Rich
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Fletcher Alan “Fletch” Rich, 70, of Ferriday, La., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner, La., with Rev. Mike Gibson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Willie Moses Jr.
Willie Moses Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Newellton, La., to Willie Moses Sr. and Elden Preston. He was blessed to be raised by his lovely stepmother Martha Sampson He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Magnolia Baptist Church which he would later in life serve as their pastor.
Rev. Moses passed away Feb 4, 2023, at his home in Winnsboro, La.
He was a Vietnam war veteran where he proudly and honorably served our United States Army. Rev. Moses had a passion for God and for serving others which led him into the ministry. He became an ordained minister under the late Rev. Herman Harris. Over the past 40-plus years he has had the honor of pastoring at several churches up until his retirement from Magnolia Baptist Church in Newellton, La., and St. James Baptist Church in Baskin, La.
He married twice. His first union was with Erma Lynch and they had a daughter, Sharon Lynch, born to this union. He later remarried on Sept. 16, 1980 and spent the last 42 years with the love of his life, Nicy Moses, to whom a son was born, Willie Moses III.
Rev. Moses was preceded in death by his father, Willie Sr.; mother, Martha Sampson; daughter Sharon Lynch; three brothers, Huey Sampson, James Moses and Edward Lee and one sister, Susie Morris.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Nicy Moses; sons Willie Moses III and YoXavier Grant; and daughter, Shemeka Moffitt, all of Winnsboro, La.; three granddaughters, Whitney (Dontae) Riley of Shreveport, La.; Amiya and Keyonna Tillman of Monroe, La.; two great-granddaughters, A’niyah Gray, Shreveport; and Alayah Tillman, Monroe; two step-daughters, Diane Tillman and Kesha Hudson, both of Monroe, La.; and a stepson, Sylvester Tillman; five sisters, Shirley Petty (Alonzo); Maggie Gray (Kermit); Gussie Body, Maria Carter and Linda Clarks; four brothers, Lawerence Moses, Don Moses (Rita), Spencer Clark (Mary) and Lloyd Carter; mother-in-Christ, Mrs. Selma Quinn; special sis-n-law, Annie Grant; special aunt, Bertha Gibson; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Virginia Lea Bauman White
Funeral Services for Virginia Lea Bauman White, 80, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, with Rev. Fran Guy officiating. Interment followed at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Virginia was born Sept.15, 1942, in Montezuma, Iowa, to the union of the late Lyle Bauman and the late Ileen Ward Bauman, and went to her heavenly reward Feb. 8, 2023, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro, La., surrounded by her family.
Virginia was in the first graduating class of BGM High School in Brooklyn, Iowa, in 1961. She went to Paris Academy of Cosmetology in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated in 1962. In January 1964 she married Jack Mitchell of Brooklyn and together they raised five children, Susan, Brenda, Brian, Tina, and Jenny. In 1984 she “retired” from the beauty shop, and they moved to Winnsboro and later divorced. On Oct. 18, 1998, she married Jack White from Winnsboro. They remained married until his passing in 2001.
Virginia was self-employed in her own beauty shop until moving to Winnsboro in 1984, where she was employed by Norman and Sissy Underwood managing their convenience store for several years and then later for Junior and Debbie Lawrence managing their store from 1996 until 2010 when she retired a second time. She enjoyed her retirement by staying busy crafting, gardening, traveling and reading. She loved her church family and her “coffee ladies”.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack White and her brother Lyle Bauman Jr.
Virginia is survived by daughters Susan Wright, Brenda Struth (John); son Brian Mitchell (Kathy); daughter Tina Brazell (Curly); daughter Jennifer Holley (Donald); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; four step-daughters: Tina Berkemeyer, Rita Hales, Toni Munholland, Sarah Ward and their families; one brother Roger Bauman; sisters Beverly McCammant, Pat Massengale (Larry) and Sharon Linderwell; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Cameron Holley, Colby Holley, Easton McKay, Jeremiah Smith, William Jones, Jonah Wright, Joseph Wright, Peyton Wright and T. J. Brazell.
Honorary Pallbearers were Brandi Mitchell, Rebecca Hutchinson, Caitlin Struth, Nikayla Smith, Saint Williams, Jr. Williams, Blythe Anne Wright, Alexis McKay, Daisy Hutchinson and Kayden Toney.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.