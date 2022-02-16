Roger Dale Baum
Graveside services for Mr. Roger Dale Baum, 68, Winnsboro, were held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the New Life Cemetery adjacent to the Apostolic Tabernacle Church. Interment followed at New Life Cemetery in Liddieville, with Reverend Berry Kellum officiating.
Roger was born on August 15,1953 and passed from this life on February 3, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Baum; and mother, Cleo Hays Baum; brothers, William Baum and Jimmy Baum.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Allen Baum; brother, Bruce Evert Baum and wife LaDonna; sisters, Wilma Carter and husband Clint; Brenda Kay Jones and husband Gary; Wanda Sue Stephens, and Tammy Lynn Harris and husband Sidney. Also survived by a host of stepchildren, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Apostolic Tabernacle Church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Dorothy Lou Lebeaux
Funeral services for Dorothy Lou Lebeaux, 91, of Baskin, were at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church, Baskin, LA, with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating; with burial following at Reagan Cemetery in Baskin; visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro.
Dorothy was born November 27, 1930, to the union of Franklin Bryant and Lucille Josephine McDonald Hemphill in Baskin, and passed to her heavenly reward February 6, 2022, at Plantation Oaks in Wisner, surrounded by loving family.
Dorothy was a lifelong, faithful, member of Friendship Baptist Church; a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly, she had a love for gardening and her chickens, also, she was known for her dressing, pies, popcorn balls, and biscuits.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years John Ivy Lebeaux; daughter: Dorothy Marie Fuller; and twin sons: Johnny and Donnie Lebeaux.
Dorothy is survived by grandchildren: Mickey (Paul) Adams, Rachael Adcox, Derrick (Haley) Lebeaux, Ashley (Joe) Williamson, Michael (Heather) Fuller, Danielle Lilly, John David Lebeaux, Rebecca (Chad) Carraway; special daughter in law Glenda Lebeaux ,and daughter in law Rebecca Clark Lebeaux; brother: Walter (Linda) Hemphill; sisters: Joyce Hilbun and Evelyn Hemphill; nineteen (19) great-grandchildren, four (4) great-great-granddaughters; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to show special appreciation to her caregivers and Plantation Oaks staff.
Pallbearers were Austin Adcox, Mekenley Bow, Noah Bow, Tyler Carraway, Mike Fuller, Derrick Lebeaux, John Lebeaux, and Reid Lebeaux.
Honorary Pallbearers were Paul Adams, Zach Adams, Brandon Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Charlie Olivo, and Frank Reese, Sr.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com.
Gena C. Hanna
Gena Marie Crawford Hanna, 47, of Monroe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
The family will receive friends at a Vigil beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, ending with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe. Entombment will be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open Air Chapel mausoleum in West Monroe. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Gena is survived by her husband, Sam A. Hanna Jr., and two daughters, Victoria Marie Mitchell and Elizabeth Marie Hanna. Gena also is survived by her father, Denty Dean Crawford, of Slidell; two brothers, Monty Shane Crawford of West Monroe and Cory Brent Crawford of Slidell; and an aunt, Tina Crawford of Slidell.
Serving as pallbearers will be August Rocconi, Keith Capdepon, Charles Capdepon, Rush Capdepon, Roy Fletcher, and Stephen Moody.
Born March 31, 1974, in Slidell, Gena spent the majority of her life in Ouachita Parish where she graduated high school and attended then-Northeast Louisiana University. Gena was a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX and a licensed insurance agent with American National.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gena’s memory to Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2510 Emerson Street, Monroe, LA 71201 or Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 900 Good Shepherd Lane, Monroe, LA 71201 or St. Frederick High School, 3300 Westminister Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 or to a charitable cause of your choice.
Online condolence messages may be made at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Gene Albert Goodman
Mr. Gene Albert Goodman, 82, of Winnsboro, born on July 25, 1938 passed from this life on Jan. 29, 2022. Gene worked for Martin Brothers milk company and offshore.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Lamar Goodman and William Lavaughn Goodman; three sisters, Joyce Marie Monday, Mary Louise Goodman, and Ruth Alexene Goodman.
He is survived by daughter, Rachel Goodman Temple; daughter, Patty Goodman Readenour and husband Ricky; daughter, Brandy Catherine Delcambre; son, Gene Albert Goodman II; one sister, Elizabeth Goodman Parks. He also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Hollis Ray Lambert
Graveside services for Mr. Hollis Ray Lambert, 67, of Winnsboro, were held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, with Reverend Ron Ferrington officiating.
Hollis was born on April 17, 1954 and passed from this life on February 4, 2022. He is preceded in death by: his father; Needum Lambert; Paternal Grandmother Vivian Neal, brother in-law; Reverend James Burns and nephew Terry Herman.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Paula Burns Lambert; mother; Hazel Neal Lambert, brother; Johnny Lambert and wife Vicki, sister; Bobbie Herman, sons; Aaron Lambert, Christopher Shane Lambert, grandson; Blaine Lambert, and great grandson Rowen, and also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro.
Iris “Nette” Kelly
Funeral services for Iris “Nette” Kelly, 52 of Winnsboro, were Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Kelly passed away on February 1, 2022 in Winnsboro.
She is survived by her sons: LaKendris Addison, Kenneth Addison, Joshua Kelly and Brandon Kelly; daughters: Kadedria Kelly and Thalia Wilford; parents: Elizabeth Johnson (mother), Johnny Ray Lawrence (father) and Eddie Johnson (step father); brother: Kevin Addison; sisters: Laura Thomas and Lafrance Knox; 11 grandchildren; special cousin: Betty Shaw; special friends: The Atkins family.
Pallbearers were Henry Jackson, Clyde Johnson, Troy Meadows, DeShun Johnson, Leroy Johnson, Anthony Addison and Ricky Shaw, Jr.
Ava Dean Gilmore Lockhart
Ava Dean Gilmore Lockhart, 92, passed away February 6, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. She was born in Columbia to Thomas A. Gilmore and Rosa E. Gilmore.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Lockhart of Baton Rouge, her children Gail Foy (Wayne) of Fort Necessity, Cathy LaGrange (Cliff) of Fort Necessity, P.T. Crum of Wisner and Lonnie Sue Black of Baton Rouge; grandchildren: Austin Foy, Quincy Foy, Jessica Black, Lindsey Black, Garrett Glass; great grandchildren: Angel Foy, Kara Black and Ava Black; nieces: Tracy Holmes, Angie Wisner (Danny), Janet Foy (Joe), Janice Laurnet (Lee) and nephews: Ronald Gilmore (Stella) and Tommy Gilmore (Carolyn).
Dean enjoyed going to church, sewing and preparing meals for family and friends.
She was loved by many.
Funeral services were held February 14 in the Capel at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge.
Rev. James E. “Jimmy” Burns III
Rev. James E. “Jimmy” Burns was born to his parents, Rev. and Mrs. James E. Burns, Jr. on January 31, 1954, in Tyler, Texas, and passed from this life January 30, 2022, at his home in Winnsboro, one day short of his 68th birthday.
His ‘going home’ celebration was in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, February 11, 2022, at noon, with Rev. Kenny Johnson, Rev. Clyde Walker, Rev. Glinda Kelly and Rev. Jim Kelly officiating. Visitation was at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James E. Burns, Jr. and Opal Mae Burns of Winnsboro; one sister, Kelly Michelle Burns also of Winnsboro; one niece, Carrie Bernice Hatten and one nephew, Keith Allen Sikes.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Paula Lambert and husband Hollis of Winnsboro; Jackie Cloutier and husband David of Winnsboro; nephews, Aaron Lambert, Chris Lambert; great nephew, Blaine Lambert and a new addition he didn’t have a chance to meet……great-great nephew Rowen. Also, one very fond niece, Falisha Cloutier; two half-sisters, Joyce Hatten and husband Bill of Dexter, Missouri; Martha Gayle Sikes and husband Jerry of Swartz; one half-brother, Richard Burns of Rayne, LA and a host of church family and friends.
Jimmy has been in the ministry since he was 15 years old and pastored Faith Tabernacle for 21 years. At a very young age the Burns family began to travel and evangelize. The children would play and sing, then their dad would preach. The only life Jimmy has ever known was behind a piano, an organ, or a guitar. Yes, you guessed it - he mastered them all. He loved God and his music with all his heart and soul. That is why at the passing of his dad in 2001, he stepped up as pastor to the church his dad had led for many years. He often was heard to remark, “I feel inadequate to fill dad’s big shoes.” But with the help of the Lord, he continued to play his music and love the folks of Faith Tabernacle. When his nephews and niece were born, they became the apple of his eye. “Uncle Mimmie” as you affectionally called him, did his best to leave you with memories of great love of music, and a good example of godly living. So today, the last note has been played - Aaron, Chris, Blaine, and Falisha - giving you instructions to pick up your instrument and play with all your heart, making sure you are finely tuned, because you don’t know when the time will come for us to hear the clarion call, as Brother Jimmy clearly heard, in the early morning hours of January 30, 2002.
“Strike up the band, assemble the choir, another soldier’s coming home. You’ve played your last note on earth.” Matthew 24:31
Pallbearers were Aaron Lambert, Chris Lambert, Blaine Lambert, Falisha Cloutier, David Cloutier, and Thad Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers were Chad Ward and Derrick Tillery
Thank You:
Words cannot express how much we thank you for the expressions of sympathy and encouragement you have given during our time of sorrow. We are truly grateful for your friendship and support.
The Burns Family
Deborah Lynn Dean Kitchen
Memorial services for Mrs. Deborah Lynn Dean Kitchen, 63, of St. Joseph were 2 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at First United Methodist Church St. Joseph with Rev. Johnny Wilkins officiating. Visitation began 1 p.m.
Mrs. Debbie was born December 29, 1958, in Winnsboro to the union of the late Darryl Lamar Dean Sr. “Buck” and the late Joy Isgett Dean. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, where she served in United Methodist Women group and as well as the church choir. Debbie was a member of DAR, Cosmopolitan Club of St. Joseph and the Tensas Garden Club. She absolutely loved anything to do Christmas, cross stitching, and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Darryl L. Dean, Jr. and most recently her husband, John Coor Kitchen.
She is survived by her two sons: John Charles Kitchen and his wife Donese of Towanda, PA and their children, James Mason Kitchen, Charles Aiden Kitchen and Addie Lyn Kitchen; William Daniel Kitchen and his wife Emily of Pollock, LA, and their children, Allison Grace Kitchen, Camille Elise Kitchen, and Bailey Jo Kitchen; brother Robert Dean of Youngsville, LA, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
James Edward Leggett, Sr.
Graveside services for James Edward Leggett, Sr., 89, of Baskin, were conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Pleasant Hale Cemetery in Baskin, with Marion Collier officiating; visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 prior to the service; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro.
James was born May 6, 1932, in Alexandria, to the union of John T. and Gracie Marie Durand Leggett, and passed from this life February 7, 2022, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
James loved hunting, nature, was an avid animal lover, and a huge country music fan.
James entered the US Army September 3, 1952, in Shreveport, LA; served as an infantryman, reaching the rank of Corporal, until his discharge August 10, 1954; he was discharged into the Texas National Guard, where he as a radar mechanic, reaching the rank of Sargent.
James was preceded in death by his wife Julia Smith Leggett; his parents; daughter Rhonda Wilson; grandson Adam Foy, siblings Jean Ladd, Johnny Leggett, Huey Leggett, Pete Leggett, and Docia Nugent.
James is survived by his children: James Leggett, Jr.; Leann Hicks (George), Amy Haring (Sam), and Joel Leggett; grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda), Andrea, and Ashley Haring (Chasty); Clay (Amanda) and Cole Hicks; Kirsten and Hannah Leggett; Victoria and John Wilson; sister Carolyn Rumney (Tom); ten (10) great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Ashley Haring, Braden Haring, Sam Haring, Clay Hicks, Cole Hicks, and George Hicks.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com.
