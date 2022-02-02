Charles E. Anderson
Charles E. Anderson, 58, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at home in Baskin.
Mr. Anderson was born August 30, 1963 to the parents of Mattie and Edward Anderson in Albuquerque, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Karter Anderson.
He leaves daughters, Breanna (Robert) Valentine, Samantha Anderson and Michelle McMurray; son Dennis (Teresa) McMurray, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild, one brother Steven Anderson and one sister, Christine Anderson, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Lannie Fulford
Funeral services for Lannie Fulford, 61, of Winnsboro will be held in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Craig Beeman of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Lannie was born on March 29, 1960, in Delhi, and passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. He is preceded in death by his wife, Christy Fowler. He served as the master mechanic for over 30 years at the LSU Sweet Potato station in Chase.
Mr. Lannie was a star athlete playing football at Richwood High School and Southwood High School. He was a bull rider in the PRCA and loved building and racing cars in area dirt tracks.
He is survived by his son, Jade Fulford; special friend and companion, Bonnie Hollis; his father, Jesse Fulford Jr. and mother, Shelbie Rivers; brothers, Mark and wife Sara Fulford and Jesse Fulford III and wife Kelly; sisters, Janet and husband Michael Sinclair, and Ann and husband Billy Franklin; four grandchildren, Julien Fulford, Evangeline Fulford, Max Fulford and Remington Fulford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jan Phillips, Shawn Franklin, Kennith Sinclair, Dave Phillips, Mark Fulford, Charlie Gaston, Bill Smith, and Dewayne Lee.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday, February 5, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. in the chapel at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Gerald Parker Baum, Sr.
Graveside funeral services for Gerald Parker Baum, Sr. 81, of Gilbert were held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Epps Cemetery, Epps with Bro. George Allen Graham officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Gerald was born on December 14, 1940 to Winn and Mattie Baum in Delhi, and passed away on January 21, 2022.
After Gerald graduated from Delhi High School, where he met his wife, Wanda at a High School Basketball Game. He went on to study at NLU, graduating with an Engineering Degree. Gerald began his career at Northeast Louisiana Cooperative as an Engineer, kickstarting a long and dedicated career to the coop and community it served for well over 50 years.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Winn and Mattie Baum; and sister, Carol Nielsen.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda; brother, Dennis; sons, Parker and Clayton; and his grandchildren, Taeryn, Randen, and Charles.
Mertis Heckard
Funeral services for Mertis Heckard, 58 of Wisner, will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at New Light Baptist Church in Wisner at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Heckard died Jan. 27, 2022 at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.
She is survived by her devoted friend Marvell Clay of Wisner; son: LaDerius Major of Gilbert; daughters: Shatocqua Brown of Gilbert, Tartanyus of Wisner; two sisters: Shirron Brown of Gilbert and Stephanie Brown of Baytown, Texas; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Phil White, Willie Thomas, Adrian Ellis, Vincent Brown, Craig Cameron and Charley Richard, Jr.
Kimberly Nielson Nobles
Funeral services for Kimberly Nobles, 42, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Marion Spence, and Bro. Brian Spence officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Kimberly was born on August 10, 1979, to the union of Robert and Debbie Nobles of Winnsboro. She passed from this life on January 25, 2022, in Winnsboro. She was a school bus driver and teacher for Franklin Parish School Board and a resident of Winnsboro.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Lucille, and maternal grandparents, Luther and Louise Carroll.
She is survived by her son, Christian Tyler Nielsen of Winnsboro; her daughter, Kaitlyn Nielsen of Winnsboro; her parents, Robert and Debbie Nobles of Winnsboro; and her brother, Robert A. Nobels, Jr. and wife Lee Anna of Winnsboro.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Jacob Nielsen, Christian “Doc” Weed, Christerfer “Boo” Weed, Austin Nielsen, Dylan Ezell, and Riley McLemore.
The family received family and friends for visitation on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. -10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Sequoia Shenik Mayfield
Funeral services for Sequoia Shenik Mayfield, 47 of Winnsboro, were held January 29, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Mayfield died January 22, 2022 at her home in Winnsboro.
She is survived by one son: Danny Ray Allen of Monroe; one daughter: Quamesha Mayfield of Winnsboro; father: Desmond Hooker of Orange, Texas; step father: Robert Martin of Winnsboro; brothers: Terrence Richardson, Allen Hanks, Brandon Grant and Octavia Bell all of Winnsboro; sisters: Dewanda Mayfield, Dikisha Mayfield, Tameka Singleton, Jorda Hanks all of Winnsboro; five grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also a special friend: Bobby Smart.
Pallbearers were Jeroda Addison Sr., Keroda Addison, Bobby Smart, Anthony Robinson, James Kennie and Michael Bullock.
Neal Herman McCaa, Jr.
Private Family Services for Mr. Neal Herman McCaa, Jr, 73, of Winnsboro, will be held at a later date at Coax Cemetery in Baskin. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. McCaa was born on February 4, 1948, to Neal and Mittie L. McDougle McCaa in Crescent City, CA. He passed away on January 26, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
Mr. McCaa was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Navy. He was a truck driver for 10+ years. Mr. McCaa enjoyed wood working and building crafts and won several awards for those skills.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Mittie L. McDougle McCaa; sister, Gloria Cummins; and brother, Stafford McCaa.
Survivors include his siblings, Doris Kemp, Pete McCaa and wife Vicky, Sue McLemore, Martha Smith and husband Terry; as well as numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro
Monnie Baldwin
Funeral services for Monnie Baldwin, 90 of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m. Monday January 31, 2022 in Winnsboro First United Methodist Church with Rev. Frances Guy and Rev. Bradley Swire officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday from noon til 2 p.m. at the church.
She was born on July 5, 1931 in Winnsboro to the union of Lumas Clifton Sharp and R D Higdon Sharp and passed from this life Friday, January 28, 2022 at her residence in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Baldwin was a faithful member of Winnsboro First United Methodist Church where she was active with UMW, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Flower Ministry and attended Pearls Sunday School Class. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, shopping and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. Vernon Baldwin; sister DanL Bennett, grandson Brian Baldwin and daughter-in-law Pam Baldwin.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by three children: Tommy Baldwin, Ricky Baldwin and wife Joan and Susan Ellington and husband Noble all of Winnsboro; one brother Ray Sharp of Winnsboro; grandchildren: Ben Baldwin, Lauren Lundgren, Robert Baldwin, Leslie Whittington, Michael Ellington, Tyler Ellington and Elizabeth Ellington Kemp; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Ben Baldwin, Robert Baldwin, Michael Ellington, Tyler Ellington, Chris Lundgren, Paul Whittington and David Kemp.
Any planned memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at Winnsboro First United Methodist Church.
Tina H. Campbell
Funeral services Tina H. Campbell, 60, of Winnsboro, were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. Kent Nugent officiating, with interment following in South Central Cemetery in Wisner; visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Tina was born to the union of Quincey and Faye Scriber Hayes June 18, 1961, and passed suddenly from this life January 28, 2022, at her residence.
Tina, a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, loved all she met, especially her grandchildren, and rodeos.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents; and survived by her husband: Roy Dale “Peewee” Campbell, Sr; Daughter Lacey Campbell and son Roy Dale “Lil Peewee” Campbell, Jr.; grandchildren Abbygail Campbell, Maddison Campbell, Lillian Hart, and Saxton Smith; brother Scotty Hays; special niece Misty Welch; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Chancey Campbell, Lil Ricky Campbell, Johnathon Campbell, Roland Campbell Jr., Justin Gallagher, and Robbie Walker.
Honorary pallbearers were Rev. Hurby Hitt, Ryan Killingsworth, Randy Walker, and Brian Wilson.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com.
Vanard Glyn “VG” Lance
Funeral services for Vanard Glyn “VG” Lance were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro with Rev. Barclay Tullos officiating, interment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton; visitation was Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
VG was born to the union of Elmer and Mary Lula Metcalf Lance in Mena, AR, September 14, 1946, and passed to his heavenly reward surrounded by family January 28, 2022.
VG attended Cornerstone Church in Newellton, loved to fish, working crossword puzzles, brain teaser games, and watching television and home videos.
VG was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Lynn Whittington Lance; his parents; grandchild McKenzie Stroud, and little brother Henry Lance.
VG is survived by his son James “BooBoo” Lance (Genia); daughter Crystal Stroud (Bob); grandchildren John David Browning, Richie Browning, and Marleigh Stroud; brothers: Daniel Lance (Oleta), Dewey Lance (Rachel), Lonnie “Brother” Lance (Theresa); sisters: Evelyn Richardson (Larry), Alta Sivlerman, Lila Raines (Charles) and Nell Bennett, and Francis Oglesby (Ed); a host of nieces and nephews whom, loved him dearly; and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Kevin Britt, Mason Britt, Danny Lance, Josh Roberts, Anthony Saucier, and Rudy Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Bob Stroud, John David Browning, and Richie Browning.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com
Danny Ray Pleasant
Funeral services for Danny Ray Pleasant, 62 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 1 p.m.
Mr. Pleasant died Jan. 5, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
He is survived by one son: LaDania Malet; two daughters: Christon Malet and Kimkea Wallace; brothers: Curtis Pleasant, Ezzie Pleasant, Harry Allen, Ricky Pleasant, Anthony Pleasant and Freddie Pleasant and a sister: Lena Warren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Willie Mae Seymour
Funeral services for Willie Mae Seymour 84, of Winnsboro, were held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Winnsboro, at 2 p.m., with interment to follow in Oakley Cemetery.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church on Hwy 4, Winnsboro.
Willie Mae was born on March 31, 1937, and passed from this life on January 24, 2022. Ms. Seymour was a retired housekeeper at Franklin Guest Home. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Willie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Hutto and Isabell Posey Hutto; brothers, Sam Hutto, Willard Hutto, George Hutto, and Leo Hutto; sisters, Gracie Page, and Jeannie Huff.
Survivors are her son, Buster David Evans, Pineville; son, Leo Miller, of Chase ; daughter-in-law, Debra Miller of Gilbert; brothers, Dan Hutto and wife Bonnie of Fort Necessity; Dave Hutto and wife Sharon of Winnsboro; sisters, Linda Brown of Crowville and Bobbie North of West Monroe; six grandchildren, Felecia Miller Gilbert, Jennifer Riddle and husband Jonathan of TN, Brandon Miller and wife Tori of AR, Samuel Guimbellot and wife Leslie of Alexandria, Amanda Moore and husband Chad of Alexandria, and April Gordon and Ricky Jr. of Alexandria; 12 Great-grandchildren and a host of step children. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A special thanks to Rosie Jordan, Shirley Ferguson, Sharon Hutto, Marie Hutto and Susie Guimbellot for their special care and love given.
Pallbearers were Phillip Hutto, Leo Guimbellot, Chad Parker, Jonathan Hutto, Kenneth Ferguson, Bryan Collinson, Thomas Cassels, and Benny Lee.
Honorary pallbearers were Jonathan Riddle, Rev. Brandon Miller, and Rev. Payton Parker.
