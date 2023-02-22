Alvin Lee “Top” Garner
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Alvin Lee “Top” Garner, 87, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Fran Guy officiating. Interment will follow in the Coax Cemetery.
Mr. Garner was born on Oct. 10, 1935, in Wisner, La., and passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, at his residence in Winnsboro. Mr. Garner was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Winnsboro. He loved his church and church family, especially the Men’s Sunday School Group.
Top was in the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force base in Texas and also in Africa and Columbus, Miss.
Top and Frances were married for 65 years. They had a camp on Toledo Bend at Twin Island Marina for many years where they loved to go and spend time with their family. They loved to travel. They and the kids went on many vacations across the United States. They retired back to Baskin to the farm where they enjoyed working with cows, horses and spending time with their granddaughters.
Top loved and doted on his granddaughters and some of his happiest times were with them on the farm. He always had a little pocket change to send home with them.
Mr. Garner is preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. and Edna Garner; brother, Marion Garner and two sisters, Gwen Hayes and Voncille Hargrove.
Survivors include his wife, Frances D. Garner; son, David Garner and wife LaLou; daughter, Leigh Ann “Sissy” Garner; granddaughters, Ashton Ward and husband, Austin, and Rebecca Garner; great-granddaughter, Mary-Frances Ward “Francie”; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Danny Ashley, Chad Carraway, Blake McManus, Sam Nations, Larry Jackson and Eddie Bo Carroll.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Lula Mae Davis
Funeral services for Lula Mae Davis, 75, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Winnsboro. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro.
She died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her home in Winnsboro.
Leroy Wordlaw Jr.
Funeral services for Leroy Wordlaw Jr., 56, of Wnnsboro, La., were held Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at True Light Baptist Church, Winnsboro, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Burial followed at St. John Cemetery, Delhi, La.
Mr. Wordlaw died Sunday, Feb. 12, at Piedmont Eastside Medical in Snellville, Ga.
He is survived by sons, Kendrick Pleasant and Davarius Higgins of Winnsboro, La.; Anaji Wordlaw, Monroe, La.; Leroy Wordlaw III and Rashad Jordan of Dallas, Texas; and Jami Wordlaw of Covington, Ga; daughters Joeysha Davis of Winnsboro, La., Ashauria Herron and Aniya Wordlaw of Monroe, La.; sisters Angela Smith, Deborah Lawrence, Rosie Hooker, Michelle Jackson, Emelda Adams, Imeshia Wordlaw and Shalanna Wordlaw; 11 grandchildren; grandmother Rosie Lee Young and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jamar Cotton, Jimmy Spears Jr., Reginald Jackson, Benny Johnson, Cicero Martin and Kendrick Straughter.
Darline S. Michaelson
Funeral services for Darline S. Michaelson, 78, of Bossier City, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. George Bates officiating. A private interment followed.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Darline was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Winnsboro to the union of the late James Thomas Singer and the late Martha Burt Singer and passed from this life on Feb. 13, 2023, at Cypress Point Nursing Center in Bossier City.
Darline loved to read, cross stitch and doing word find puzzles in her spare time.
Darline is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mike; brother, Dickey; grandson, Bradley Lindsay and adopted pawpaw Dallas Batey.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angie Crowell Kelly (Patrick) and Lisa Crowell Steinwandt (Larry); five grandchildren, Robert Traxler, Kristi Kelly Price (Andrew), Deena Traxler Gomez (Jorge), Devin Traxler (Kimberly) and Dylan Kelly (Rachel). Six great-grandchildren, Astrid Traxler, Elijah Peters, Itzel “Zelly” Gomez, Greyson Price, Avery Kelly and Abbigayle Price; her two brothers, John Singer (Peggy); and Tab Singer (Dinah) and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Sharon Arlene (Campbell) Martin
Funeral services for Sharon Arlene (Campbell) Martin, 69, of Vidalia, La., will be held at 1 p.m., today,Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at South Central Baptist Church, Wisner, La., with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oakley Cemetery, in Gilbert, La.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Sharon was born to the union of the late Joseph Campbell and the late Claudean Hill Campbell, April 1, 1953, in Wisner, La. and passed from this life Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her residence in Vidalia surrounded by her family.
Sharon, a loving wife and mother who was very dedicated to her family, was a seamstress for Kelly’s Kids and Fruit of the Loom.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charlie A. Martin Jr. She is survived by her sons Brent Martin and Tommy Martin; chosen daughter Rebecca Neal; brother Robert Campbell; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Devin Alexander, Landon Ashley, Jason Bandy, Scott Bandy, Caden Doyle and Doug Holzhauer.
Honorary pallbearers are Mark White, Marvin Morehead, Chris Cothern, Zach Cothern, Robert Bass, Wayne Bandy, Jimmy Pickering, Danny Johnese, Sharon Boone, Charlotte Roach, and Charlotte Beaty.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Barbara Ann Cureington
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Cureington, 66, of Wisner, La., will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., with Brother David Guthrie and Brother Waylon Tibbs officiating.
Interment will follow at South Central Baptist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on July 4, 1956, and passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. She loved to spend time with her entire family, especially talking with her sisters and her best brother. Barbara loved her coffee, sewing and writing in her journal. She, also loved to laugh and joke around---loved to use sarcasm and never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Cureington; parents, James and Ola V. Griffith; and grandchildren, Serenity and Case.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Annis Crain and Kevin of Wisner, La.; Brad Robinson and Mary of West Monroe, La.; Caleb Robinson and Amber of Clayton, La.; Crystal Dobson and Forrest of Winnsboro; Jonathan Robinson and Ashley of Wisner; and Shawn Griffith and Bridgette of Fort Necessity, La.; siblings, Rainney Jinks and Ronnie of Hebert; Darlene Talbert and Mike of Baskin, La.; Alice Guthrie and David of Gilbert, La.; and Michael Griffith and Marcy of Winnsboro; 12 grandchildren, Scooter, Devin, Taylor, Caley, Destiny, Buckshot, Axel, Madison, Hunter, Anna, Savanna and Stephany; two great-grandchildren and one on the way, Catelynn, Gunner and Khloe. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Billy Talbert, Alton Guthrie, Boone Jinks, Justin Benson and Zack Guimbellot.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Scooter, Devin, Buckshot, Hunter, Axel and Steven.
Verlene Wallace
Funeral services for Mrs. Verlene Wallace of Crowville, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, Delhi, La., with Brother Kevin Harper and Brother Kelly Clark officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery in Swampers under the direction of Young's Community Memorial, Winnsboro, La. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the church.
Mrs. Wallace was born Nov. 28, 1943 in Bastrop, La., and passed from this life on Feb. 14, 2023 at her home in Crowville, La., at the age of 79. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a faithful, devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church for 51 years. She was always willing to help in any project or event she possibly could. She was involved with working at The Mission House; she loved to help out with bible school and she especially had a deep love for her church family. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening her flowers to make her yard a beautiful place for her and others to enjoy. Verlene also enjoyed traveling with her friends on vacations and her favorite destination was Mountain View, Ark. When asked for advice, she was known to be brutally honest and to the point, although one may not like the answer she gave. More than anything she loved her family, and her most favorite thing to do was spend time with them, the ones she loved. She was well known for keeping up with them each and every day as to what they were doing and where they were going. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Frank Wallace; her parents, Cornelius and Viola Crenshaw; daughter-in-law Kathy Wallace; two sisters, Eloise Chammeas and Fannie Mae Edmondson; one brother, Cornelius “Bub” Crenshaw, Jr.; and “Baby J”.
Survivors include her children, Donald Wallace of Greenwood, Thomas Wallace and wife Rhonda of Crowville, and Lawanna Magee and husband, Jason of Swampers; one brother, Leonard Crenshaw of Bastrop; three sisters, Margret Coleman of Bastrop and Erlene Trichelle of Bastrop, and Billie Faye Estep of Beakman; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Wallace and wife, Anna of Durham, N.C, Danielle Wallace of North Glen, Colo., Josh Wallace and wife Paige of Crowville, Allison Weems of Crowville, Misty Jinks and husband Robert of Rayville, Nick Weems and wife Paige of Swartz, Hannah Magee and Cole of Monroe, Robbie Magee of Swampers, Lilli Magee and Christopher of Baskin; 20 great-grandchildren, Elijha Wallace, Malakai Wallace, Yeshaya Wallace, Bella Wallace, Jabyn Wallace, Jakub Wallace, Ezra Wallace, Hunter Walker, Kennedy Walker, Emmitt Walker, Jayden Wallace, Brayden Wallace, Caden Michael Wallace, Wyatt Fife, Mason Weems, Braxton Weems, Waylon Weems, Colton Weems, Brooklyn Jinks and Brantley Jinks; special bonus daughter, Gayle Fillingane of Crowville; also survived by a host of extended family and special friends.
Pallbearers were Buddy Pearce, Delmar Kirkham, Brad Gill, Toby Easterling, Scott Peters, and Tyler Carraway. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her beloved nephews.
Terry Clyde Russ Sr.
Terry C. Russ was born on Oct. 18, 1951, to the late Benny Russ and Viola Washington Russ in Jonesville, La. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a very young age, uniting with Ackland Creek Baptist Church under the guidance of Rev. A.T. White. After Terry graduated from Jonesville Consolidated High School in 1969, he went on to study Political Science at Grambling State University.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, he started his teaching career at Jonesville Junior High School as a teacher and coach, kickstarting a 33-year career as an educator.
In 1975, while attending a Southern University football game, Terry met his wife, Joyce Russ. They married on April 21, 1979. Terry and Joyce went on to have three children, Jovan, Terry Jr. and Cecelia.
Terry felt called towards serving others in the name of his spiritual father and working towards building a community to serve God’s children as a deacon, teacher, coach, mentor, town council member and leader. In 2021, Terry retired and spent his time reading his Bible, going to church and spending time with family. After a short break, he went back to work to continue his passion for teaching. Terry Clyde Russ, 71, of Jonesville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Terry was predeceased by his parents, Bennie and Viola Russ; two sisters, Deborah and Lorena; two brothers, Clarence and Bennie; and his Godchild, Cassandra Tolliver.
He leaves to cherish his memories in addition to his wife, daughter, Jovan; five grandchildren, Yasmine, Shameir, Ja’Mya, Jeremy and Sydney; son Terry Jr.; one grandchild, Sage; daughter, Cecelia; brother, Billy Jean (Josephine) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and students.
The family expressed special thanks to Natchez High School, Catahoula Parish Schools, Franklin Parish Schools, Franklin Medical Center, Cabrini Hospital, Rapides Medical Center, Ochsner Hospital, Dr. Smith and staff from Wisner, La., and Dr. Barry Tillman and staff from Vidalia, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.