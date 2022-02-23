Irene Boley
Funeral services for Irene Boley, 86 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Boley died February 12, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro.
She is survived by her spouse Andrew Boley of Winnsboro; daughter: Shuronda Boley of Winnsboro; two grandchildren: Adrian Boley of Ft. Worth, Texas and Shamira Brown of Winnsboro; one sister: Inez Harris of Dallas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Donmelius Thompson, Eric Thompson, Sidney McMillon, Anthony Brooks, Brandon Sims, Travis Sims, Charles Brown and LaBrandon Johnson.
Darnell Doyle
Funeral services for Darnell Doyle were held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wisner at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Doyle died February 7, 2022 at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria.
He is survived by sons: Darnell Davis Jr and Xavier Lee Doyle; daughter: Myesha Madison, sisters: Betty D. Finister of Natchitoches, Georgia Coleman of Winnsboro, Loria Wilson of Las Vegas and Gloria Wilson of Natchitoches; four grandchildren; two aunts: Annie William of Winnsboro and Arlene Doyle of Ball; grand uncle U.P. Bingham of Wisner and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Andy Coleman, Richard Bingham, Carldvake Finister, Charles Doyle and George Doyle.
Anthony Keith Elzy
Funeral services for Anthony Keith Elzy, 56 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at King Jesus Worship Center of Winnsboro with Pastor Michael Grant officiating. Burial in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery of Winnsboro followed under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Elzy died on February 14, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro following a brief illness.
Survivors include a son: LaKitreas Pleasant of Winnsboro; daughter: Adumn Elzy of Dallas; mother: Gloria Elzy of Winnsboro; sisters: Jacinta Elzy and LaDill Major both of Winnsboro and a niece: Denecia Faith Byas of Winnsboro.
JoeAnn Free
Funeral services for Mrs. JoeAnn Free, 72, Alexandria were held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Reverend Henry Denny Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery located in Archibald under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. JoeAnn was born on August 14, 1949, in Winnsboro and passed from this life on February 13, 2022, in Alexandria.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Lonnie Free; father, Rebber Dayton Shiers; mother, Flossie Keene Shiers; 14 heavenly grandchildren; sister, Ida Jane Higgingbottom; sister, Betty Carol Ellerbe; brother, Russell Dayton Shiers; infant brother, Elmer Shiers, infant grandson, Noah Delane Denny, and Christopher Glenn Ellerbe.
Survivors are her son, Donnie Joel Free of West Monroe; son, Roger Dale Free of Alexandria; daughter, Angela Renea Crawford of Ferriday; daughter, Heather Nicole Shiers-Mullins and spouse Steve Mullins of Alexandria; son-in-law, Samuel Keith Crawford of Ferriday; son-in-law, J.D. Denny of Ferriday; brother, Jimmy Wayne Shiers of Santa Fe, Texas; sister, Beverly Shiers Womack of Panama City, Florida; and favorite sister-in-law, Linda Shiers of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Her living grandchildren are: Taylor Renea Free, Chelsea Raine Matthews, Jacob Lance Crawford, Jesse Landon Free, Kolby Dale Free, Jasmine Marie Shiers, Jayden DeWayne Shiers, Johanas Eli Denny, Jordan Delane Parker, Kyra DeLaine Mullins. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Keith Crawford, Bo Jr. Mullins, Charles Mullins, Steve Mullins, J D Denny, and Larry White.
Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Crawford, Jeremy Shiers, Jasmine Shiers, Jayden Shiers, Precilla Foxy Lynn Free—Chihuahua furbaby.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jack William Gibbs
Funeral services for Mr. Jack William Gibbs, 80, Gilbert, were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert with Reverend Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed at South Central Cemetery.
Mr. Jack was born on September 28, 1941 and passed from this life on February 14, 2022. Jack was a Christian man and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a cotton ginner for forty years and was trusted by many people. Jack was a hard-working man and willing to help in times of need. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father; W.A. Gibbs; mother, Lucille Rogers Gibbs; brothers, Joe Gibbs, Donald Gibbs, Robert Gibbs; and sisters, Helen Gibbs and Thelma Lee.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Deborah Stephens Gibbs; daughter, Elizabeth Carol Gibbs Dougherty of Memphis, TN; daughter, Amanda Gibbs Jehl of Memphis, TN; brothers, Charles Amos Gibbs and wife Lulu of Clarendon, AR; Walter Gibbs and wife Patricia of Cabot, AR; sisters, Doris Fisher of Bellevue, Nebraska; Frances Crabtree of Millington, TN; Pauline Wilson and husband Jimmy of Holly Grove, AR; Barbara Cothran and husband Charles of Oakland, TN. Four grandchildren, Michael Solley and wife Christi of West Monroe; Grace Dougherty of Memphis, TN; Madeleine Jehl of Memphis, TN; Cameron Jehl Jr. of Memphis, TN; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Harlee Solley of West Monroe. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Mike Stephens, Michael Solley, Charles Cothran, Keith Stephens, Jeff Stephens, Ayden Solley and Don Crabtree.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert.
Daniel Ezra Buchan
Memorial services for Daniel Ezra Buchan, 85, of Winnsboro will be held 2 p.m. Saturday February 26, 2022, at Crowville United Methodist Church.
Daniel, a cobbler/leatherworker who owned his own shop, was born May 7, 1936, to the union of Ezra and Lucille Roberts Buchan in Winnsboro, LA, and passed to his eternal reward February 11, 2022, at his home.
Daniel was a member of St. Columba’s and St. David’s Episcopal Churchs, and a Marine Corp. Korean War Veteran.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and survived by his wife Diana Buchan of Winnsboro; children Kim Jackson and husband Steve of Winnsboro, Lynn Buchan and wife Glenda of Winnsboro, Polly Searcy and husband Stephen of Winnsboro, Steve and Tina Thomas of California and Barbie and Bob Bryan of Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Wardna Dunham and Vonette Buchan both of Crowville.
Teressa Stevens Carter
Funeral services for Mrs. Teressa Stevens Carter, 66 of Winnsboro will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church Winnsboro with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating, interment to follow in New Winnsboro, Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Teressa, a member of First Baptist Church, Winnsboro was born June 13, 1955, in Winnsboro to the union of the late Alton Stevens and late Trilby DaCosta Stevens, and passed away February 20, 2022, in Winnsboro. She was a supervisor for USDA Cotton Classing office retiring after 36 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rocky Carter, sister, Gayle Stevens, and her father and mother-in-law, George and Ernestine Cater.
She is survived by two daughters, Jaime Lyn Carter Williamson and her husband Joey of Winnsboro, and Heather Carter of Winnsboro; grandchildren Caroline Grant, Ty Williamson, Taylor Williamson, Camille Grant, and Teddy Williamson; sisters, Betty Hilton of Winnsboro, Deborah Chapman and her husband Buster of Winnsboro, Jenny Meredith of Wisner, Darlene Carter of Start, Kathy Sanford and her husband Jimmy of Monroe, and Cynthia Huff and her husband Todd of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers are Michael Blaylock, Artie Carter, Barry Carter, Todd Huff, Colby Peppers, Jimmy Sanford, Gary Sims, and Joey Williamson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Buster Chapman and Johnathan Matthews.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Merton E. Girod
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date for Merton E. Girod, 89, of Winnsboro, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Merton was born December 7, 1932, in LaSalle Parish to the union of Ezar and Annie Mae Davis Girod and passed from this life on February 18, 2022 at Plantation Manor of Winnsboro.
Merton served in the U. S. Navy for eight years, was State Director of the Goldwing Road Riders Association for numerous years. His love in life was riding his Goldwing long with his wife Linda all around the United States and sometimes into Canada. He had a passion for country music, dancing, rodeos, and people in general.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Linda Girod; his son Cheyenne; four grandchildren: Janie Girod, Justin Girod, Jaynene Girod and Jucinda McLean; two sisters: Betty Roberts and Gwen Girod.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Dawn Girod of Lake Charles; three sons: Gary Girod and wife Glenda of Winnsboro, Carol Girod and wife Betty Ann of Arlington, TX, and Keith Girod and wife Jen of Galveston, TX; one stepson Benny Richardson of Arkansas; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Christopher Todd Mock
Funeral services for Christopher Todd Mock, 22 of Bertram, TX were February 18, 2022, at Baskin Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Rogers officiating, interment to follow in Pleasant Hale Cemetery near Baskin visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Chris was a member of Friendly Will Baptist Church and was a Cook at Bertram Nursing Home in Bertram, TX. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Carolyn Armstrong, great grandfather and grandmother, Bill Weatherly, and Baby Weatherly.
He is survived by his wife Alexandria Mock and daughter Briella Ann Mock, Bertram, TX; brother Billy Holley of Winnsboro, sister Hannah Mock of Mangham, brother, Derrick Mock of Baskin, brother, Jacob Nielson and his wife Alaini of Winnsboro, sister Debra Nielson of San Antonio, TX; parent John Weatherly of Georgetown, TX; father Chris Mock of Baskin; mother Brandy Wollerson of Wisner; uncle Terry Weatherly and wife Jeanette of Georgetown, TX; cousins, Stephanie Copes and husband Corey of Georgetown, TX and Terry Weatherly, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Branson, MO; numerous aunts, uncles cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Billy Holley, Connor Evans, Cody Fife, Nick Fife, Devin Hutto, and Johnathon Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Derrick Mock, John Weatherly, and Terry Weatherly.
Leah Tam
Graveside services for Leah Tam, 55, of Winnsborp were conducted at Harris Cemetery, Winnsboro, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, officiated by Rev. Troy J. Dennard and Rev. Richie Kelly, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral home of Winnsboro.
Even though Leah had certifications as a CNA and in business, she chose to be a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her children. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Leah was born to the union of S.M. Tam and Aline Hewlett Tam April 25, 1966, in Newellton and passed from this life February 13, 2022, at home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Russell McDaniel. She is survived by fiancée Jewell Nunnery; daughters: Jessica Savage (Slade) of Crowville and Jennifer McDaniel (Corey Simmons); brother, Jeff Tam (Cathy); God sister Missy Sillivan; grandchildren: Austin and Allan Savage, Bentley and Sawyer Jones, Logan, Holdyn, and Emersyn Simmons; and many other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Austin Savage, Seth Savage, Slade Savage, Steve Sillivan, Corey Simmons, Holdyn Simmons, Logan Simmons, and Jeff Tam.
Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Tam and Cal Johnson.
Laverne Ulmer
Funeral services for Laverne Ulmer, 82 of Swampers, will be 10 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Fish Bayou Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Goodman and Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating, with interment to follow in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Laverne a lifetime member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church, was born November 30, 1939, in Franklin parish and passed away February 14, 2022, in West Monroe. Even though she was a licensed Practical Nurse she chose to be a stay-at-home mom, where she also was an area Stanley products representative. She was a loving and caring lady, always concerned about how everyone else was doing before herself.
She was preceded by her parents Guthrie and Bonnie Parker, and a granddaughter Mandy Burrier.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years William Ray Ulmer of Swampers; two daughters, Ellen Till and her husband Paul of Delhi, and Karen Raley and her husband Gordon of Crowville; son Tim Ulmer and his wife Tammy of Swampers; two sisters, Janice Mobley of Winnsboro and Patty Busby and her husband James Lee of Crowville; five grandchildren, Sam Burrier, Ben Raley, Daniel Raley, Jordan Ulmer, and Shelby Ulmer Nielson. Five great grandchildren, Brook Burrier, Kaden Burrier, Amelia Raley, Olivia Raley and Emmaline Raley.
Grandsons and Son-in-laws served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer was Roger Ulmer.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Larry Truman Rogers
This memorial service has been postponed. Please refer to the Franklin Sun and Dennard First National Funeral Home’s website at www.dennardfirstnational.com/obituary/larry-rogers for a date announcement.
Larry Truman Rogers, known as T-Pop by his family - husband, father, gifted sportsman, avid collector, skilled poker player, and the best grandfather two girls could ever have - passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 surrounded by family at his home on Turkey Creek Lake. He was 85 years old.
Larry was born on October 10, 1936 in Rochelle LA to loving parents Rufus Ralph Rogers and Lessie Tarver Rogers. A lifelong resident of north Louisiana, he grew up in Winnfield and was a 1955 graduate of Winnfield High School. He married his lifetime sweetheart Dottie Rogers and they raised their two children in Winnfield, Winnsboro, and Gilbert. Larry and Dottie enjoyed the last forty of their 65 years together in the home they created on their family’s beloved spot on Turkey Creek Lake.
At age 18, Larry began working on a road crew for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Always dedicated and a hard worker, he advanced and retired after more than 30 years of service as an Engineer Specialist IV.
Introduced to deer hunting at age 12 by his uncles in Winn Parish, Larry quickly displayed an innate ability that flourished throughout his life. With broad knowledge of a wide variety of game, fish, and fowl, he elevated his lifelong hobby to a passion that he enjoyed sharing with fellow hunters, many of whom considered him a mentor. Larry hunted deer, turkeys, doves, ducks, squirrels, rabbits, frogs, alligators, wild hogs, and exotic game, as well as fishing in tournaments and for pleasure. Second only to his family, this was truly his deepest love. (His family hopes they're right about this…)
An avid collector, Larry assembled an impressive collection of Native American artifacts over his lifetime, reflecting his fascination and respect for a culture with which he felt a deepkinship. His family will cherish it always. He and Dottie also had years of fun collecting lady head vases and gathered a colorful variety.
After “retiring,” Larry began the daunting task of building and maintaining a freshwater catfish farm for over a decade. The work was very demanding, but he was proud of his farm and his family was proud of him for taking on such a huge venture. Larry’s farm was often visited by people from other states and countries who were considering aquaculture as a business and saw his as a model.
Not content to sit at home, Larry later established a lawn business, maintaining the properties of a good many neighbors around Turkey Creek. He cared for all of them with the same detail and exacting eye as his own, and continued to work until shortly before his death. He was also caretaker of a large property near his home, owned by a family who became treasured friends.
A lover of all animals, Larry could often be seen driving his dogs Shaq, Buddy, and T-Ray through the country. He babied all the neighborhood dogs and kept the squirrels and birds well fed.
Larry enjoyed a wide circle of friends and neighbors established over years of hunting, fishing, poker playing, farming, and church. He valued them all.
Larry adored his granddaughters who each had a very close and special relationship with their T-Pop. He was thrilled to meet his first great-granddaughter just this past Christmas. T-Pop was so very loved by his family and they will miss him forever.
Larry is survived by his wife Dottie Rogers; daughter Rhonda Rogers Armor (Stan); son Kent Rogers (Andy Coakley); two granddaughters, Coco Dunaway (Jon Mallard) and Whitney Dunaway (Dorian Kahles) and great-granddaughter Emilia Fox Kahles; step-grandson Peyton Armor; brother-in-law Cullen Ferguson; niece and nephew Rolanda Rogers Harvison and Ralph Rogers; and niece and nephew Lyn Ferguson Scott and Tim Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roland Ralph Rogers; and sisters-in-law Joy Walker Rogers and Jo Taylor Ferguson.
Memorial donations may be made to Gilbert United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 754, Gilbert, LA 71336), where Larry was a faithful member.
Louise Smith
Funeral services for Louise Smith, 82 of Winnsboro, will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Richardson & Sims Funeral Home chapel of Winnsboro with Rev. Hermon Harris Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Morning Star Cemetery of Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Smith died Wednesday, February 16 at her residence in Winnsboro following a brief illness.
Survivors include her sons: Willie Smith (Barbara) of Winnsboro, Ronnie Smith of Winnsboro, Billy Ray Smith of Winnsboro, Leroy Smith of Rayville and Robert (Abra) Smith of Camden, Ark; daughter: Betty Blunt of Winnsboro; and one aunt: Lydia Lewis of Winnsboro; 45 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Moffitt, Greg Smith, Marcus Moffit, Demetric Carter, Jamal Norwood, Keith Robinson, Leroy Donell Smith and Claude Williams.
