Rev. Willie Moses
Funeral services for Rev. Willie Moses, 80, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Magnolia Baptist Church, Newellton, La., with burial at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La.
Rev. Moses died Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Winnsboro.
A full obituary will appear in the next issue.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Joanne E. French
Joanne E. French, age 84 of Warsaw, Va., passed away on Jan. 30, 2023.
Joanne was born in Winnsboro, La., on Oct.16, 1938. She graduated from Winnsboro High School, Hillsborough Community College in Florida, and attended the University of Louisiana Monroe. In high school, Joanne played basketball and was honored as an All-State player for three years.
Joanne became an Army wife in 1961 and was a loyal partner and supporter of her husband in his Army career. She was very active in the Army Wives Clubs. She traveled extensively in Europe and the United States with her husband. In addition to being the mother to two wonderful children, she entered the workforce as a GS-5 with the United States Army Broadcasting and subsequently worked for the Office of the Secretary of the Army. As a Manpower Analyst, she attained the grade of GS-13 and retired after 20 years of the Department of the Army Civil Service. She was emotionally depressed after 9/11/2001 by the loss of many friends and associates with whom she had worked at the Pentagon.
Joanne and her family relocated to Tappahannock, Va., after retirement. She was active in the Essex County Woman's Club. She was fortunate to have three of her four grandchildren residing near her during her retirement years and was active in their lives. In her later years, Joanne had COPD and spent most of her time at home enjoying the view across the Rappahannock River.
Throughout her life, Joanne placed her priorities on God, family, friends and nature. She especially liked watching eagles catching fish on the Rappahannock River and perching in the trees behind her home. She was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Luke, her son Forrest, daughter-in-law Alice, and grandchildren Kate, Mathilde and Silas; daughter Michelle, son-in-law Eric, and grandson Beckett; brothers Larry Ellerman and Ronnie Ellerman; sisters Sue Cupit, Brenda Kemp, Mary Weaks, Rhonda Guidroz and Kathy Boozman.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, Va.,today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Winnsboro, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Warsaw Baptist Church P.O. Box 576, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Pamela June Williamson
Funeral services for Pamela June Williamson, 70, of Baskin, La., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Rayville Church of God, Rayville, La., with Brother Jimmy Pelley and Brother Buddy McGurk officiating. Interment was in the Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Baskin, La., under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, La.
Mrs. Pamela was born Nov. 8, 1952 in Rayville, La., and passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Baskin, La. She was preceded in death by her father, J.W. Wynn; mother, Betty P. Johnson; brother, Joe Ellis Jr.; mother-in-law, Leola “Sis” Williamson; and father-in-law, Virdus “Bert” Williamson.
Survivors include her husband of 21-years, Melvin “Buster” Williamson of Baskin; daughters, Betsy Wood of Baskin, Angel Lord of Rayville, Katie Lord of Wisner and DeAnna Williamson of Mangham; son, Clint Williamson and wife Shamber of Rayville; grandchildren, Hayley Flint, Lindsey Flint and fiancé Sawyer Hitt, Caitlan Flint, Ally Flint, Mattie Flint, Brayden Weatherly, Noah Tristler, Bryce Williamson, and Skylee Williamson; brothers, Randy Ellis and wife Lora, and Kerry Ellis and wife Kimberly; sisters-in-law, Tilda Crabtree and husband Bobby and Rudy Long and husband Bobby; brothers-in-law, James ‘Bubba” Williamson and wife Joyce, Charles Ray “Bud” Williamson and wife Martha, Lynn “Lil Bud” Williamson and wife Silva, and Marvin Wayne Williamson and wife Hope; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Sawyer Hitt, Landal McKeithen, Larry Jackson, Tony Jackson, Chris Jackson and Clint Williamson. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry King, Tilda Crabtree and Bubba Williamson
Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb, 2, 2023 at Rayville Church of God.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
James Bob Ulmer
Graveside services for James Bob Ulmer, 87, of Gilbert, La., were held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harris Cemetery.
James was born on July 25, 1935, and passed from this life on Jan. 29, 2023.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cheryl Lynn Ulmer and Gloria Ann Bowen; granddaughters Chevana Mitchell and Apryl Mitchell; grandson Joshua Hopkins; one great-granddaughter, Arabella Gay; one great-grandson, Levi Gay; and one brother, Ray Ulmer. He is also survived by a host of family, and friends.
Services were under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Roy Elmer Kimball
Funeral services for Mr. Roy Elmer Kimball of Gilbert, La., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Apostolic Faith Chapel with Rev. James Harris, Rev. A.J. Kimball and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating.
Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery near Gilbert, La., under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the church.
Mr. Kimball was born April 23, 1942, in Gilbert, La., and passed from this life on Jan. 29, 2023, in Gilbert at the age of 80. Roy loved to work with wood and made toys to give to children. He proudly served for over four years as an E5 sergeant in the United States Marines in Okinawa, Japan, during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful, longtime member of Apostolic Faith Chapel, was filled with the Holy Ghost for 59 years, and was a Sunday School teacher to many. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Julian Kimball; his mother, Mildred Swindle Kimball; sister, Dolly McKenney and sister, Trassie Stephens.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Parker Kimball of Gilbert, La.; his son, Jeffrey Kimball; his granddaughter, Brittany Telles and husband, Hunter; great-grandson, Salem Telles; one brother, A.J. Kimball and wife, Brenda; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Billie Katherine Lewis Weaver
Funeral Services for Billie Katherine Lewis Weaver, 82, of West Monroe, La., were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Ray Jennings officiating. Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, La. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Dennard First National Funeral home.
Billie was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren.
Billie was born in Crowville, La., Jan 16,1941, to the union of the late Reginald Hubert Lewis and the late Hattie Mabel Davis Lewis, and passed from this life at home in West Monroe on Jan. 31, 2023.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband J.L. Weaver; and daughter-in-law Quita Lewis.
Billie is survived by her daughters Lynn Weaver and Janell Weaver (Curt); sons John Weaver Jr. (Cece), Jimmy Weaver and Donnie Weaver (Brittany); grandchildren Trey Weaver (Ellie), Drake Tyre Weaver (Martina) and Joei Rogers (Benjamin); great-grandchildren Reese and Murphy Rogers; sisters Ruby Lee and Jeanette Sisk; her fur baby Hershey Wayne Lee; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Louisiana Hospice, along with Candy, Natalie and Angela for their outstanding care provided during this time.
Pallbearers were Donnie Weaver, Drake Weaver, Janell Weaver, Jimmy Weaver, John Weaver and Trey Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Eppinette and Jeff Pylant.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jack P. Bairnsfather
Jack Prentiss Bairnsfather, 90, of Monterey, La., passed away Jan. 31, 2023. He was born Jan. 8, 1933 in Monterey, to Hartwell Marion and Mary Virginia Bairnsfather. Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Monterey Church of Christ from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Monterey Church of Christ at 10a.m. with Brother Jason Sparks officiating.
Interment followed the services at Magnolia Cemetery in Monterey.
He was an employee of the Concordia Parish School Board for 41 years. He served as a coach, teacher and the last five years of his career as principal at Monterey High School. He was in his 50-plus year serving as the Monterey Recreation District No. 2 supervisor. Since his retirement he had continued to support all athletics at Monterey High School. As a result of his dedication and years of service, he was recently honored at the grand opening of the new Monterey High School Jack Bairnsfather gymnasium. He was able to attend the very first game played in the new facility. Black River Co-op had been his first morning stop for many years so he could drink coffee, get the Monterey gossip and provide wisdom to the co-op crew.
He helped mold and guide the lives of many through his teaching, coaching and Christian example. Many of his former students and players would let him know how much he influenced their lives. In 2022, he was a finalist for Concordian of the Year. Some of his top accomplishments during his coaching years were: lead the Wolves to three back to back district baseball titles and a state runner-up in 1962, seven district basketball titles and eight runner-up titles, Coach of the Year in 1982 – Class A, B, and C, coached the Louisiana All Star East Basketball team in 1983, named Mr. Basketball for Louisiana High School Basketball Association in 1998, inducted into the Louisiana High School Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2003, and overall record 619 wins and 474 losses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Crane Bairnsfather, his son, Guy Marion Bairnsfather and his brother, H.F. Bairnsfather.
He leaves behind his son, Joe Bairnsfather and his wife Debbie of Monterey; his daughter Jill Britt and her husband Jeff of Monterey. Three grandchildren, Guylan Brown and husband Chase; Ellen Upton and husband Caleb; and Elliot Britt and wife Makayla; nine great-grandchildren – Easton and Mary Michael Britt, Jackson and William Brown, Addison, Ryder and Sawyer Smith, Mollie Best, Jeanie Grace Willis and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Elliot Britt, Caleb Upton, Chase Brown, Jeff Bairnsfather, Red Tiffee, Henry King, Everett Poole and Richard Griffing.
Honorary Pallbearers were his great-grandsons, former ballplayers and his morning co-op crew.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monterey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 400 Monterey, LA 71354 or the Monterey Wolf Pack Booster Club, P.O. Box 155 Monterey, LA 71354 or Paypal @WolfPackBoosterClub.
Dorothy Loraine Parker
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy Loraine Parker, 83, of Winnsboro, La., will be 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Lindle Stewart officiating. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker was born on Jan. 5, 1940 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2023. She attended Crockett Point Baptist Church. Mrs. Parker retired from Walmart. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents Hardy Parker and M.A. Stewart Parker; siblings, Leora Keen, Hardy Marion Parker, Geraldine Reynolds, Ban Earl Parker, Jeanetta Ingram, Madge Pierce, Carolyn Hightower, Ann Williams, Wayne Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her sister Sarah McQuillin and companion, Don Johnson; brother, Carl Parker and wife Jean; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to Harris Cemetery. The family would like extend a special thank you to the staff of Legacy Nursing Home.
Shelia Kay Blackmon
Funeral Services for Mrs. Shelia Kay Donnell Blackmon of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Stephen Rainwater officiating.
Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, LA.
Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.