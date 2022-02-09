Janice Smith-Bush
Funeral services for Janice Smith-Bush, 75 of Winnsboro, was Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Ft. Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Smith died January 25, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center.
She is survived by a daughter: Stephanie Ross; brothers: James Ross, Quincy Ross, Coleman Porter, Earl Porter and Elbert Minor; sisters: Shirley McMahon, Gladys Cain, Flora Ross, Beulah Ross, Doris Bell, Melba Porter-Clay and Bessie Porter-Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy Lively
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Lively, 91, Fort Necessity, were held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Fort Necessity Baptist Church, with Reverend Benton Moore and Rev. Danny Davis officiating. Interment followed in the Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dorothy was born on April 23, 1930, in Winnsboro and passed from this life on February 2, 2022, in West Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, John C. Buddy Matthews (father of her children), and Robert Lively; father, Clarence Ellerbe; mother, Lottie Thomas Ellerbe; son, James E. Matthews; brothers, Charles Ellerbe, C.W. Ellerbe, Donald Ellerbe, and Roy Ellerbe; sister, Lois Campbell.
Survivors are her son, Danny Matthews and wife Teresa; son, Greg Matthews and wife Laura Lee; daughters, Reida Lenard and Anita Southern; twelve grandchildren, twenty-four Great-grandchildren and one Great-great grandchild. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jeff Matthews, Joey Matthews, Dustin Matthews, Jack Matthews, Scott Matthews and Shane Lenard.
Honorary pallbearers were Glen Williams, Josh Matthews, Landen Wayland, Billy Spain.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fort Necessity Baptist Church.
John 14: 1-3
•Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. 2. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.
Janet Marie Ferrington
Graveside services for Janet Marie Ferrington, 72, were held at Holly Grove Cemetery Wisner at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, officiated by Rev. Rex Barker, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Janet was a housewife, who also helped her husband run Ferrington Auto Repair in Wisner; she loved her grandchildren and loved to sew.
Janet was born November 30, 1949, to the union of Earl Garland and Opal Matthews Walker in Wisner, and passed from this life February 1, 2022, at Plantation Oaks Nursing Home.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents and brother Glenn David Walker. She is survived by her husband James Ferrington; daughter Tawia Ferrington, granddaughter Martha gill-Ferrington; great-grandchildren Willow Melton and Christen Creel; sisters: Janice Holloway, Shelia Johnson, and Vicky Kirksey; and many other family members and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com
Janet Shipman Tims
Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.
Janet Shipman Tims was born on September 2, 1933, to James and Lonez Shipman and passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was married to J T Tims, her high school sweetheart, for 68 years.
Janet was lovingly known by her family as MaNet. She loved her family – her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was so proud of each one. Also close to her heart was her church family, the Piecemakers Quilting Club, the Wisner Garden Club, and her community.
As a teacher for over 30 years, she touched the lives of many people in the community by teaching practical life skills through her home economics classes. Former students often approached her in later years to thank her for the things she taught them or memories they had of her classes, ballgames, school trips, banquets, and clubs that she helped with. Sprinkled in with the practical life skills of cooking and sewing, were nuggets of wisdom ranging from “counting your many blessings” to “how to cut up a chicken”.
After retirement, she continued passing on her talents and skills to her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. They each treasure the many things she taught them. They also appreciated her unique sense of humor and her ability to laugh in every situation.
Janet enjoyed many years making quilts for her family. She gifted each child and grandchild with a quilt made especially for them. Her quilting club, The Piecemakers, was so special to her. She looked forward to each meeting where she not only made beautiful quilts, but made close, lifelong friends as well.
One of the biggest blessings in her life was First Baptist Church of Wisner and her precious church family. She and Papa were faithful members for over 60 years and raised their four children there. She was thankful to be able to use her talents for the glory of God and the benefit of the church.
One of the highlights of her life was the special service held at the church in 2019 to honor her and Papa’s life and their contributions to the church, school, and community. She treasured the kind words and memories shared by lifelong friends and students on that day. She often reminisced about that service and the love that was shown to them.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, J T; one sister, Nadine Miller, one brother, James Shipman, and one great-granddaughter, Anna Blake Chambers.
Janet is lovingly survived by four children, Tommy and wife, Dianne; Larry and wife, Paula; Teresa Sears, and Mickey and wife, Marion; ten grandchildren, Christy, Ryan, Heath, Luke, Benjamin, Joshua, Amanda, William, Janet, and Kelly; and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Honoring Janet as pallbearers were Benjamin Sears, Joshua Sears, William Sears, Heath Tims, Luke Tims, Kevin Montgomery, and Josh Chambers.
Funeral services honoring the life of Janet were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Wisner. Officiating the service was her beloved pastor, Thomas Peoples. Visitation with the family was held prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to First Baptist Church, the Piecemaker’s Scholarship Fund, or the Wisner Beautification Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.denardfirstnational.com.
Willie M. Robinson
Funeral services for Willie M. Robinson, 43 of Wisner, were held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at noon at New Zion Baptist Church of Peck with Rev. Eric Price officiating. Burial followed in the New Zion Church Cemetery of Peck under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Robinson died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Shreveport following at brief illness.
Survivors include his mother, Exelena Robinson of Wisner; one brother: Leonard J. Robinson of Wisner; one sister: Nikeisha Robinson of Chicago; and two nieces: Tuityleonea Robinson and Leanna Rogers both of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Vernis Ray Russell
Funeral services for Mr. Vernis Ray Russell, 69, Winnsboro, will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Crockett Point Baptist Church Crowville, with Reverend Richie Kelly officiating.
Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery.
Vernis was born on May 26, 1952 and passed from this life on February 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by: his father; Vernis Edward “Pye” Russell; and mother, Annie Laverne Dickey Russell; brother, Charles Edward Russell; sister, Beverly Vivartis and brother in law, Butch Brent.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Ginger Armstrong Russell; daughter, Ragen Clark and husband Craig; son, Dustin Russell and wife Meagan; granddaughter, Ava; grandsons, Sam and Russ. And also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Vernis served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a carpenter for years building many houses before moving on to the postal service, finishing out his career as a Postmaster. He retired there as soon as he found out his first grandchild was on the way. He spent many years coaching and umpiring on the softball and baseball fields. He loved being at those fields and took each of the kids he coached in as his own.
He was an avid hunter and had just killed his biggest buck this season. He loved the stillness of the woods. He loved his family more than anything and beamed with pride when talking about them. He never missed an event and was always up for a dance on the dance floor. He never missed an opportunity to say, “I love you”. His grandkids became the highlight of his life, they adored him as he did them. He always had a big hug and kiss on the cheek for everyone and his big smile will be missed.
Pallbearers were Dustin Russell, David Brent, Jonah Blackwell, Craig Clark, Mike Blackwell, and Wess Russell.
Honorary Pallbearers were Lyle Russell, Joe Armstrong, William Browning, Larry Smith, and Johnny Loftin.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. at Crockett Point Baptist Church in Crowville.
Rufus “Cosmo” Williams, Jr.
Funeral services were held, Friday, January 2022 in Sunnyside, Texas for Rufus “Cosmo” Williams, Jr. Cosmo, 75, was born on September, 29, 1946, in Gilbert.
He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War and received multiple medals, including the Bronze Star.
He passed away on January 24, 2022, at his home in Juinlan, Texas. Cosmo is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; one son Rufus “Buck” Williams; great granddaughter Avery Ochoa; parents Rufus, Sr. and Ethel Williams; brothers: J.C., Harry and Shelby and sisters Pauline McFarland and Maxine Calhoun.
He is survived by his daughter, Yolanda and husband Adrian Ochoa; son Greg White; nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sisters: Irma Cicet, Dot Smith, Louise Rowton and Nettie Remore and brother, PeeWee Williams and his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Penny.
Services were held at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Texas and interment in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas with full military honors.
