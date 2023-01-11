Dennis H. Crain
Funeral Services for Dennis H. Crain, 82, of Winnsboro, La. will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the church.
Interment will be at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro following the service Friday.
A full obituary will follow.
Online registry/condolences at www.denardfirstnational.com
Jimmy D. Parker
Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy D. Parker of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro with Brother Mark Powell, Brother Floyd Hawthorne, and Brother Peyton Parker officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Winnsboro.
Visitation was from noon until time of service Saturday at the church.
Mr. Parker was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Jan. 5, 2023 in Winnsboro at the age of 86. He was a graduate of Winnsboro High School and served in the United States Navy as a medic. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing, hunting, especially squirrel and deer hunting, and cooking, with his specialty being his fish fries. He loved cooking for family and for reunions and family “get-togethers”, for he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with the ones he loved.
Jim was a lifelong, faithful member of First UPC of Winnsboro where he was actively involved as a Sunday school teacher, usher, in prison ministry and the leader of the men’s prayer group. He was deeply devoted to and loved his church where he held the record for 13 years of perfect Sunday School attendance. Church was his life, but above anything else, he loved Jesus, his savior and friend, and enjoyed spending time praying and reading his Bible. His favorite scripture was Psalms 122:1, “I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Jim Parker will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Parker; his parents, Julian "Duney" Parker Jr. and Colie Howie Parker; one brother, Don Parker; and one sister, Margaret Bennett "Net" Bradley.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Peggy Allen Parker of Winnsboro; his children, Danny Parker of Monroe, La., and Donna Cowart and husband Marty of Winnsboro; two brothers, Tyrone Parker and wife, Judy of Bossier City, La., Peyton Parker and wife Joyce Kay of Winnsboro; three sisters, Mary Ann Carrington, Gloria Williams and Dixie Newman, all of Winnsboro; five grandchildren, Savannah Williamson and husband Daniel, Nicole Parker, Leah Cowart, Wesley Cowart and Evan Parker; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Williamson, Blayne Parker and Hannah Williamson; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were nephews David Carrington, Robert Wayne Parker, Daniel Parker, Adam Carrington, Jerry Simmons, Timothy Parker and Johnny Sproles. Honorary pallbearers were Jack Heath, Simmie Ray Welch, Shelby Johnson, Jerry Martin, Michael Wright, Dewayne Day and John Comeaux.
Vivian Collier Gordon
Services for Vivian Collier Gordon, 86, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial. Interment followed in New Winnsboro Cemetery in Winnsboro with Reverend Tommy Cotten Jr., and Brother Richard Dunn officiating.
Vivian was born to the union of Marshall Eugene Collier and Hettie Jones Collier on March 12, 1936, and passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2023. Ms. Gordon was a 1954 graduate of Winnsboro High School. She was retired from Franklin Parish School Board office and was a member of Wayside Pentecostal Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hatcher Gordon; parents, two sisters, Sue McDuffie and Debbie Finley; four brothers, Willie Henry, Wesley, Frank and Charles Collier.
Survivors are her son, George Gordon and wife Sara, and daughter Joyce Tackel; grandchildren George Allen, Charles Evan and Malcolm Eugene Gordon, Amy Hunt, and Ken Hardee Jr.
Also, three sisters, Catherine Beach, Gratchel Boothe (Ted) and Sandra Porter; and brother-in-law, Roy McDuffie. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Gene Beaird, Ben Shields, Lucas Dupre, Landon Cotten, Alex Boothe and Andy Boothe.
Honorary pallbearers were John Parker, Ray Hughes and Mike Morace.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Cynthia Devon Kenney
A private family service was held to celebrate the life of Cynthia Devon (Harris) Kenney on Sunday, Jan, 8, 2023.
Cindy was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Winnsboro, La., to the late Richard Woodrow Harris and Sybil “Sweetie” (Knox) Harris. She knew pretty much everyone and to know her was to love her. You never had to wonder what she was thinking because she would tell you, then sit and talk about it over a cup of coffee day or night. She was a homemaker, artist, gardener, and certified welder. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and son Nathan Lamar Smedley.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 33 years Kenneth Wayne “Butch” Kenney of Gilbert, La., her sons John David Smedley and wife Allison of Jigger, La., Nigel Aaron Smedley and wife Aimee of Rye, Colo.; grandson Mason Galloway and wife Becca, granddaughters Taia Smedley and Violet Smedley.
Cindy’s first great-grandson is due in February, Cal Galloway. She is also Survived by her sisters Woody Sue Smith and husband Tommy of Stonewall, La., and Kathy Reitzammer and husband Alan of Gilbert, La.; and nieces and nephews Lynn Brown, Rick Cole, Brandon Armstrong and Carrie Johnson. Friends like sisters include Darlene Westberry, Mary Jo Bryant and Debbie Jones; her loyal pets Maddie, Tom, Smirk, Shug and Jihadi momma.
Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society.
Iris Burns Kokinos
Mrs. Iris Burns Kokinos, daughter of the late James Burns and Frankie Ellerman Burns, was born on April 29, 1927, in Winnsboro, La.. She was the sixth child of nine children. She was a graduate of Winnsboro High School in 1945. Iris always spoke of her fondest memories in Winnsboro with her family and close friends. She was drum majorette her senior year. After graduation, she moved to Monroe, La., where she lived with two of her sisters and studied to be a nurse.
She met the love of her life and was united in holy matrimony to Spedo Paul Kokinos, Sr. in April of 1949. It was said that it was one of the largest Greek weddings in Monroe, La. Her beloved Spedo preceded her in death on March 13, 2018. This union was blessed with two children.
Iris was an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. She was a dedicated member of Catholic Daughters of America for 70 years.
Iris truly lived life to the fullest in simple pleasures: chatting with family and friends, New York crosswords, needlework, embroidering baby quilts for all the newborn in the family and at the request of friends, her love of all sports, especially the New Orleans Saints, the LSU Tigers, and the Neville Tigers. She was an avid reader and studied the Bible. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two children: daughter, Mary Kokinos Randazzo (James) in Newport News, Va., and Spedo Kokinos Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., and her loving granddaughter, Catherine Anne Fitzgerald (Peter Benjamin) of New Orleans.
Her Family would like to thank:
Michael J. Sampognaro M.D, Avalon Place Nursing Home for all the excellent care provided over the years, Elara Care Hospice for their support of Iris and the family during this difficult time, Deacon Scott Brandle and Theresa Brandle for their prayers and support over the years, Mulhearn Funeral Home for assisting us with the kindness and professional care of Mother.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com, Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, La.
LeCarrian ‘DeD’ Lorings
Funeral services for LeCarrian “DeD” Lorings, 39, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro. Burial was at Rest Haven Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Ms. Lorings died Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Dominick’s Hospital in Jackson, Miss. She is survived by her father, Danny Lorings; mother, Paula McGhee; brother Bryant Lorings, Landcaster, Texas; sisters Danielle Lorings, Wisner, La.; and Brittany Jones, Winnsboro; grandmother, Carrie McGhee; great-grandmother, Mattie Cathey; a host of nieces and nephews and special friend Kimberly Harris.
Cousins, nephews and other relatives served as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.