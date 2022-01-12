JaBrandus Bates
JaBrandus Bates, died on January 5, 2022. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministry. Visitation will be January 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations.
Janie Ellerbe
Funeral services for Mrs. Janie Ellerbe, 66, of Winnsboro were 2 p.m. Thursday January 6, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National funeral Home-Winnsboro with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Janie was a member of Temple Baptist Church Winnsboro, and she worked a long time in the food service industry for many places in Winnsboro, she also worked at Wal-Mart until her health caused her to retire. She was born March 10, 1955 in Franklin Parish to the Union of the late J. C. Ellerbe and Odessa Womack Ellerbe, passed away Dec. 30, 2021 in Winnsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Walter Carey Ellerbe and a nephew Christopher Glenn Ellerbe.
She is survived by her son Joe Ellerbe of Winnsboro: a niece, Lisa Marie Ellerbe of Crowville: cousins, Alice Cruse, Elbert Cruse, Nancy Fletcher, and Bryan Winters; many other family and friends.
Donations for service may be made to Dennard First National Funeral Home at 6637 Main St. Winnsboro or at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com Tribute fund for Janie Ellerbe.
Pearlena Fountain Galentine
Funeral services for Pearlena Fountain Galentine were held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Delhi at 11 a.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Ms. Garlentine, 76 of Winnsboro, died Dec. 31, 2021 at home.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Fountain of Winnsboro and step daughter, Jackie Galentine Brass of New Orleans, brothers: David Fountain of Houston, Donnie and Keitha Fountain of Delhi and step brothers, Freeman Addison and John White of Winnsboro; sisters: Loyce Thomas of Houston, Pearlie Glover of Las Vegas, step sister: Hattie Burkhalter, Lee Addison and Pearlie Whitney all of Winnsboro; and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Dennis Atkins, Charles Allen, Freeman Addison and Michael Heggan.
John Wesley “J. W.“ Barron, Jr.
Celebration of life services for John Wesley “J. W. “Barron, Jr. 92, of Foules will be held at a later date.
J. W. was born February 8, 1929, in Harrisonburg and passed away December 20, 2021 in Foules at his farm.
J. W. a member of Sicily Island Methodist Church was a long-time oilfield worker with Pennzoil Oil Company, working in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, South China Sea, and Venezuela where the family lived for 7 years. He also achieved his Business Degree and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and York Rite Mason and recently received recognition as a 70 year Master Mason. He was Past Potentate at Barak Shrine Temple Monroe, and was a proud member of the Board of Governors for Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, serving 9 years traveling back and forth to Galveston, TX.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Lucas Goodwin, his parents, John Wesley Barron, Sr. and Birdie Lee Barron Thompson, Stepfather, Carlos Thompson, brother, Larry Barron, and a sister-in-law, Virginia Barron.
J. W. is survived by his wife Jimmie Barron of Foules, LA: daughters, Connie Barron of Vidalia, Donna Morales and her husband Jerome “Noonie” of Port Allen, LA: son, Terry Barron and his wife Valerie of Meridian, MS: sister-in-law Janice Gautreau of St. Rose, LA: nieces, Amy Gautreau of St. Rose, LA, Karen Egloff of Arkansas, Kay Lurry of Fort Necessity, LA: nephew, Kenny Barron of Texas: step-grandsons Pete Morales, and Chad Morales, and numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Jeanine Clark
Graveside services for Mrs. Edythe Clark, 93, of Swampers were 10 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Harris Cemetery near Crowville, with Rev. Justin Clark and Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating, with interment following in Harris Cemetery. All under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clark a long-time member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church was born December 30, 1928, in Swampers, to the Union of the late Bob and Larice Ferguson. She passed away on January 4, 2022, in Winnsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband C. R. Clark, a son Dennis Clark and two sisters Willie Mae Lowery and Bobbye Nell Lochburner.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Franklin and her husband Don of Crowville, and Dustie Blount and her husband Mike of Mangham: one son Mitchell Clark of Winnsboro: and daughter-in-law Linda Clark of Jigger: grandchildren Amy Mock, Adam Clark, Justin Clark, Liz Clark, Heath Heisler, Thad Heisler, Ridge Heisler and Kennedy Heisler as well as thirteen great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research for Children.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Dave Henry, Sr.
Funeral services for Dave Henry, Sr, 90, of Gilbert, were held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, officiated by Rev. Kim Kimball, with burial following in Holly Grove Cemetery, Wisner. Visitation was noon until the time of the funeral; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Dave, an Air Force Veteran, was born to the union of Dave Alexander Henry and Molly Wactor Henry, in Fort Necessity, March 31, 1931, and passed from this life at Ochsner LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, January 2, 2022.
Dave was a truck driver, who loved chewing tobacco and watching old westerns over and over.
Dave is preceded in death by brothers: Odell Henry, Joseph Henry, George Henry, and Fred Henry; sisters: Florence Johnson, Edna Mae Pruitt, Rosella Sproles, and Jeanette Springfield.
Dave is survived by daughters: Mary Francis Berry of Vidalia, Denise Tyrrell of Australia, Sue Freeman of Vidalia, and Tammie Holley Hudson of Gilbert; sons: Dave Henry, Jr. (Brenda) of Natchez, Johnny Ray Henry (Ana) of Wisner, and Carl Henry (Kicket) of Blytheville, AR; special friend Jeannie Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Pallbearers are Lance Henry, Matt Henry, Stacey Henry, Eddie Passamonte, Jeff Rials, and Noah Williams.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Ezzard Gliss Teats
Memorial services for Ezzard Gliss Teats, 67 of Everett, Washington, were held Dec. 24, 2021 at noon at Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens of Winnsboro with Rev. Micheal McFarland officiating. Services were under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Teats died on Nov. 10, 2021 at Everett, Washington following a brief illness.
Mr. Teats is survived by his mother: Bertha Teats of Winnsboro; three brothers: Albert Teats of Ontario, Clifford Teats of Maryville, Washington and Darrell (Angela) Teats of Winnsboro; two sisters: Claudenia Whitlock of Sachse, Texas and Phyllis James (Johnny) of Monroe.
Scotty Williams
Funeral services for Scotty Williams were held Saturday, Jan. 8. 2022 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. Williams, 49 of Winnsboro, died December 29, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
He is survived by Clinton Lee Dixon, Andre Dixon, Otis Robinson and Christopher Williams; sisters: Lisa Carn, Teresa Williams, Veronica R. Bullock and Ramona R. Denman; and a special aunt Betty Williams and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his brothers and nephews.
