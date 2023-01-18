Dennis H. Crain
Funeral Services for Dennis H. Crain, 82, of Winnsboro, La., were conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Mark Powell, Rev. Hurby Hitt and Rev. George Boothe officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Dennis was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Fort Necessity, La., to the late Dennis Cecil Crain and the late Katie Cooper Crain and passed from this life on Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
Dennis was a member of Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church and was owner of Dennis Crain Dodge in Winnsboro for 35 years.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Angelia Crain.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years Rita Crain of Winnsboro; two daughters: Denise Herron and husband Thad of Winnsboro and Donice Mayo and husband Preston of West Monroe, La.; three grandchildren: Hillary Herron and Auldon, Hallie Herron and Dylan Slaton; three step-grandchildren: Kaylea and Madison Coates, Trace Mayo and Jacob and Bella Mayo; one great-grandson, Jasper Dixon Herron; one brother, Dallas “Frog” Crain and wife Syble of Mangham; two sisters: Dora Smith and husband D. D. of Wisner, La., and Dorothy Pearl Oliver of Winnsboro; uncle Ernest and Aunt Helen Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Thad Herron, Preston Mayo, Jeff Oliver, Joey Oliver, Josh Roberts, Dylan Slaton, Howard Dee Smith and Auldon Winn.
Honorary pallbearers were Glenn McKeithen, J. W. Dean, Rastus Massey, Wayne Waller, Simmie Ray Welch, Nathan Hawthorne, Shelby Johnson, Keith Lewis, Michael Jordan, Mike McMillan, Shorty Parks, Frank Bruscato, Chele McGauly, Suzy Jeane, Tom McBeath, Chet Traylor, Jerry Ezell, Alan Shaw, Fred Weaver, Bailey Carwile, Cloid White, Micah Lindsey, Mark Sanguinetti, DeWitt Robinson, Mitchell Valentine, Raymond Roberts, Thad Sheirs, Mike Smart, Mike Vining, Pat Roberts and Steve Heckamen.
The family request that any planned memorials be made to the Dennis H. Crain LQHA Youth Scholarship, 14600 Miscar Road, Kentwood, LA 7044
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Bobby W. Roberts
Funeral service for Bobby W. Roberts, 76, of Fort Necessity were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Charrier, Rev. Hurby Hitt, and Plase Cassells officiating. Interment followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Prong. Visitation was from 5 – 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
Bobby was born Sept.16, 1946, in Winnsboro and passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
Bobby was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the United States Army drafted into Vietnam and fought for his country in 1967 and 1968. He was a member of the American Legion Post 84 and VFW 3155. He took pride in raising a large garden and providing an abundance of free vegetables to his friends and family. Every year, when turkey scouting and hunting began, everything else stopped; Eddie Lachney and Bobby Roberts did nothing but turkeys. Bobby was a strong-handed, very devoted husband, father and papa. He never missed a ballgame and even coached. He was very involved in all of his children’s activities and was always willing to help a friend out. He seldom met a stranger but if he did, they weren’t for long. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Mrs. Judy was his number one priority in everything he did.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Coleman Roberts and Lessie DeWitt Roberts; two brothers, Charles Leonard Roberts and L. C. Roberts; one sister Coleen Roberts; and two nephews, David Robertson and Paul Nichols.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years Judy Jones Roberts of Fort Necessity; two daughters, Keisha Roberts Bonner and husband Peyton, and Kelly Roberts, all of Fort Necessity; five grandchildren, Ashley Hitt / Dylane Dotson, Megan Gallagher Tyler and husband Zane, Coleman Bonner, Kyler Roberts and Elijah Tyler; one great-granddaughter Kaylee Dotson; one sister, Corina Robertson of Austin, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Dylane Dotson, Mike Evans, Justin Gallagher, Stacey Hitt, Bert Jones and Zane Tyler.
Honorary pallbearers were Plase Cassells, Mackey Dean, Edwin Hatton, Craig Humphries, Eddie Lachney, Jerry Martin, Bobby Swillie, Yeager Woolrage and members of the VFW and American Legion
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
