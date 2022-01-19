Bonitha McEacharn Bryan
Graveside Services for Mrs. Bonitha McEacharn Bryan, 102, of Petal, MS, formerly of Winnsboro, were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Reagan Cemetery in Baskin. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Eunice Jones
Funeral services for Eunice Ann Jones, 80, Winnsboro, were held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Jigger Apostolic Church, with Rev. Hurby Hitt and Rev. Tim James officiating. Interment followed in the Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Eunice was born on January 27, 1941 in Swampers and passed from this life on January 13, 2022, in her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, V.J. Jones; father, Lonnie Lee Parker; mother, Minnie Lou Allen Parker; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Survivors are her son, Donnie Jones; son, Rusty Jones and wife Colinda; daughter, Tessie James and husband Tim; daughter, Rene McMurray and husband Kevin; brother, Shelby Parker; sisters, Juanita Fowler and husband Earl, Diane King, and Janice Robinson and husband Louis; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jerry Jones, Ryder Adkins, Josh McMurray, Russ Jones, Logan Jones, Evan Jones, and Kyle Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers were Parker Jones and Andy Adkins.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jigger Apostolic Church.
Max Ray Goodman
Max Ray Goodman, 90, died January 6, 2022 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born on October 10, 1931 in Franklin Parish, Louisiana, to Dorothy Mae Gilbert and James Ray Goodman. The family moved to Stoneville, Mississippi, when he was in elementary school and Max graduated from Leland High School where he spent his senior year as a school bus driver.
After graduation, he enrolled in Mississippi State College where he became the cafeteria student manager and ran the concessions for student dances. At this time one professor recognized him as “a gentleman and a scholar.” Before completing his degree Max decided to spend a couple of years “traveling with his rich uncle.” During those two years in the army he spent most of his time in Germany and specialized in radio repair which sparked a long-time interest in amateur radio.
After serving his country, Max returned to Mississippi State and earned his degree in Petroleum Geology. During his senior year, he met the love of his life, Marva Lee Strong, who was a student at Mississippi State College for Women. Max and Marva were married in Rolling Fork, Mississippi on March 16, 1957.
Max spent his entire professional career working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Soil Conservation Service. Most of that time was spent in New Albany, Mississippi where Max and Marva welcomed to their family two children, Max Ray, Jr., and Elizabeth Lee.
Max loved exercise and keeping fit. During his time in New Albany he was involved in the local archery community and earned a second degree black belt in Tan Sui karate, eventually going on to teach karate at the local community center.
After a promotion Max relocated to the Jackson, Mississippi area where he completed his career in the state office for the Soil Conservation Service. Max had a long-time interest in blacksmithing and after retirement began a second career as a knife maker. He enjoyed studying metallurgy and combined science and art to make beautiful, useful knives. He was a juried member of the Craftsman’s Guild of Mississippi and spent many happy hours demonstrating at the Bill Waller Crafts Center. Max was featured in the book I am a Craftsman: 40 at 40: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Craftsmen’s Guild of MIssissippi with 40 of Its Exhibiting Members. A local newspaper did a story about him, calling him “A Man of Steel”.
The Man of Steel has left the planet.
Max was predeceased by his parents. He had a long and fulfilling life with his bride of 64 years, Marva.
He also leaves behind his two children, Max Ray Goodman, Jr. (Angela), Elizabeth Lee Goodman Barnhart, three sisters, Willough Dean Krinard, Rene Bradford, and Jean Harper. Grandchildren Max Ray Goodman III, Analee Adams, Laura Barnhart, Mary Barnhart, Emily McIntyre, Thomas Barnhart, and James Barnhart, six great-grandchildren, and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely with interment in Pine Bluff Cemetery in Copiah County.
Memorial donations may be sent to Wycliffe Bible Translators or Blue Mountain College.
Ruth Wooldridge Penton Neal
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Ruth Wooldridge Penton Neal, 84, were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Interment followed in the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Neal was born on September 23, 1937, to the union of Rastus Wooldridge and Mary Mason Wooldridge. Her youth was spent entirely in Franklin Parish where she became a member of Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church. Ruth graduated from Fort Necessity High School and went on to attend Northwestern University in Natchitoches where she received a B. A. in Elementary Education. While at Northwestern, she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, the Northwestern Daemonettes, and was a Dean’s list Student. During her early years of teaching, Ruth taught English and was the Librarian at Baskin High School and later at Winnsboro Jr. High School. In 1964, she took a teaching position at Fort Necessity High School, where she continued shaping the lives and minds of many eighth and ninth graders with her expansive knowledge of English and Louisiana History. She always took great pride in being sure her students became the best they could be and was named The Outstanding Young Teacher of the year in Franklin Parish.
After her many years of tenure with the Franklin Parish School Board, she retired from public teaching and moved to Monroe where she was able to combine her love for teaching and her desire to help children with special needs at Woodland Hills in West Monroe. She was a teacher to the core, and even in the years she spent in assisted living and nursing homes, she would lovingly and graciously try and encourage all of the young aids to go back to school. She actually accomplished this on several occasions.
After retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling to see her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rastus and Mary Mason Wooldridge.
Survivors include her son, Michael Edward Penton of Williamsport, PA; daughter, Sharon Penton Durham and husband, Robert of Jackson, MS; four grandchildren, Patrick Williamson and wife, Kayla of Flowood, MS, LT Kirk Williamson and wife, Mariana of New Orleans, LA, CWO3 Kotee Penton and wife, Juliet of Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA, and Miranda Penton of Katy, TX; four beautiful great grandchildren, Kagen, Brycen, Ryzer, and Sofia Williamson and one dearly beloved brother, James Ernest Wooldridge and wife, Beth of Monroe, LA. She was also blessed with step- grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved like her own.
Pallbearers were Steve Moore, Ken Mason, James Felton Moore, Greg Kincaid, Jeff Moore and Mike Bryan.
Honorary Pallbearers were Bill Sharp, James E. Wooldridge, Jr., and William Stanford Wooldridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made in Mrs. Ruth’s honor to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.
Charlotte Kay Dearing Sebren
Graveside services for Charlotte Kay Dearing Sebren, 67 of Gilbert will be held at Chase Cemetery on January14. Visitation began at 12:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlotte was born on Wednesday, August 11, 1954 in Winnsboro and passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center. She was a resident of Gilbert.
She is preceded in death by father Levon Dearing , mother Earline Dearing, brother Buddy Dearing, brother Dee Dearing, nephew Derek Martin,
She is survived by her husband Brad Sebren, sister Susan McCarta, son Dennis Twiner, daughter Amy Twiner, son Shane Twiner, granddaughter Sarah Twiner, grand daughter Hannah Twiner, grand daughter Emily Twiner, grandson Riley Twiner, grandson Ethan Elrod, great grandson Liam Twiner, a host of family and friends .
Pallbearers Willard Martin, John Ezell, Justin Barfield, and David Martin
Honorary Pallbearers were the men of Chase Baptist Church.
Evelyn Smith
Funeral services for Evelyn Seymour Smith, 88 of Ferriday were held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment followed at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Evelyn Smith was born on Tuesday, December 12, 1933 in Baskin and passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her father, Perely Seymour; mother, Prentis Jerrett Seymour; husband, James Smith; three brothers: Nolan Seymour, JB Seymour, Doyle Seymour and Dayton Seymour; two sisters: Juanita Staggs and Ruby Mae Clingan; daughter, Anita Jeanette Myers; two Grandsons: Kyle Myers and Eric Smith.
She is survived by her two sons: Benard Smith and his wife Tanya of Ferriday, Karl Smith of Ferriday; daughter- Theresa "Tootie" Bunning of Ferriday; six grandchildren: Brandy Hawley and her husband Eric, Jason Myers, Nick Myers and his wife Tiffany, Drew Hudnall, Charly Smith and her husband Chris and Meagan Ray and her husband Aaron.
She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were her family and friends .
The family received friends at Young's Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
