Marty Thornton
Services for Marty Thornton, 66, of Winnsboro, La., will be held today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Craig Beeman and Rev. Joe Stroud officiating. Interment will follow at Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
Marty was born May 20, 1956, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of his parents the late J.W. and Ann Thornton. Marty loved and served the Lord. He and his wife Sandra were members of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon in the church. He was also a member of the Gideon International. He enjoyed building his collection of antique tractors and watching sci-fi movies. Marty’s family was one of his greatest treasures. He loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.
Marty is preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Ann Thornton; his brother, H.W. Thornton and wife (Bea); his sister, Sandy Moore; brother-in-law Mike Stroud; brother-in-law John Knipp; and father-in-law Wayne Stroud.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Sandra Kay Thornton; sons, Matt Thornton (Christina) of Hebert, La.; Jim Thornton (Lola) of Winnsboro, La.; mother-in-law, Avis Stroud of Winnsboro, La.; grandchildren, Matthew Thornton, Dillon Thornton (Claire), Josie Thornton, Jessa Thornton, all from Hebert, La.; Natalie Thornton, Rachel Thornton from West Monroe, La.; step-grandchild, Sarah Veuleman of Winnsboro, La.; siblings, Kent Thornton (Jackie) of Gilbert, La.; Rossette Knipp of Granbury, Texas; Angie Matkins (Ken) of Monroe, La.; sister-in-law, Anne Stroud of Baskin, La.; and brother-in-law, Joe Stroud (Donna) of Brandon, Miss. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Arcola Lashley, George Boutwell, Jimmy Walters, David Randall, Brian Lockbrunner, Richie Kelly, Jerry Thomas and Joey Cordill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Williams, Boatner Holder, Bobby Emfinger, Mitch Reynolds, Bob Nelson and Joe Cordill.
Ronnie Lynn Cole
A memorial service for Ronnie Lynn Cole, 71, of Mer Rouge, La., will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church of Wisner.
Ronnie was born Sunday, July 8, 1951, to the late Floyd and Frances Marie McKay Cole in Natchez, Miss. He passed from this life after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at his home.
He was a 1969 graduate of Sicily Island High School where he played football and basketball. He married his high school sweetheart Elaine Barnhill on July 10, 1970, and they remained happily married for 52-plus years.
He was a carpenter by trade. His love of working with wood was a trait he inherited from his Paw Paw Robert McKay. He took great pride in his work and lived by the words “measure twice, cut once.” He built and remodeled houses all over the country. For the past several years he was the caretaker of the Old Pinehill Cemetery, another job he took great pride in.
He helped lots of people in his life never asking for or expecting anything in return.
He loved hunting, fishing, reading westerns, watching football, RFD TV and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Frances Cole; grandparents Robert and Edith Stephens McKay, Gus and Bertha Cole, and mother and father-in-law Ollie and Vontenna Barnhill.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Cole of Mer Rouge, La.; brother Mike Cole and wife Cyndie of Branson, Mo.; nephews Zac, Mac and Max; son Robert Charles “Chuck” Cole and wife Robin of Jacksonville, Fla. and children JB, Jacob and Jared; daughter Tina Marie Price and husband Damon of Sicily Island, La.; children Ashley, Mercedes, Dakota and D.J.; eight great-grandchildren; fur baby Suzy and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ronnie to the Old Pinehill Cemetery Fund, c/o Sicily Island State Bank, Sicily Island, La. 71368.
Dorothy N. Ezell
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy N. Ezell, 87, of Gilbert, La., were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert, La., with Dr. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery in Wisner, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Ezell was born March 25, 1935 and passed away January 18, 2023. She was a Nanny to all of her grandchildren and to almost any other child. She was the best mom and friend to all of her children.
Mrs. Ezell is preceded in death by her husband, Lovie Ezell; her parents, John and Rosie Freeman; sisters, Maggie Sanders and Ruby Havard; brothers, Johny Lee Freeman, Ralph Freeman and Ben Joe Freeman; and one great-grandchild, Ellen Grace Ezell.
Survivors include her five children, Brenda Armstrong, Ernie L. Ezell Sr., Wanda Ferrington, Bill Ezell and Pam McFarland; brothers, James Freeman and Paul Freeman; sisters, Eloise Arnold, Fannie Arnold, Isabell Arnold and Ivy Fowler; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Ernie L. Ezell Sr., Bill Ezell Sr., Jeremy Ezell, Jason Ferrington, Travis McFarland and Adam Armstrong.
Honorary pallbearers were Billy K. Ezell Jr., Pete McNeese and Dr. Thomas Colvin.
Andre’ J. Dixon Jr.
Funeral services for Andre’ J. Dixon Jr., 19, of Winnsboro, La., were held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Locust Hill Baptist Church, Extension, La., with burial following at Mathis Cemetery, Extension, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Dixon died Jan. 11, 2023 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
He is survived by his mother, Rachele Plater, and father, Andre’ J. Dixon Sr., both of Winnsboro, La.; sisters, Nakyra Plater and NeKeshia Plater, Winnsboro, La.; step-sister Ariyana Alexander, Winnsboro, La.; grandmother, Elizabeth Heckard, Winnsboro, La.; god grandmother, Lillie Tolliver, Chase, La.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Eric Plater, Derrick Plater, Clinton Dixon, Tyrese Dixon, Kondrick Buckner and Joshua King.
Carolyn Jenkins Watkins
Funeral services for Carolyn Jenkins Watkins, 51, of Newellton, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at St. Luke Baptist Church, Newellton, with burial at Wyoming Cemetery, Newellton, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She died Jan. 15, 2023 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by a son, Andre Watkins, Lakeside, Texas; mother, Bernadine Jenkins, Newellton, La.; brothers, Michael Jenkins, Baton Rouge, La., Chase and Grant Jackson; godbrothers William Smith Jr., Willie Petty, Carl Frazier Jr. and Quinton Thomas; sisters Brenda Hill, Newellton, La.; and Miranda Jenkins, Grand Prairie, Texas; godsisters Kelsey Snowden and Tammy Anderson; one grandchild and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Eddie Guice, Myron Woodard, Timothy Turner, Anthony Harvey, Jerry Martin, Danny Phillips and Edwin Washington.
Wrethel A. Temple
Funeral services for Mrs. Wrethel A. Temple, 76, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Dennard First National Chapel with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment followed in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wrethel, a member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church, was born in Winnsboro, La., to the late George Armstrong and the late Lyda W. Armstrong, and passed away Jan. 16, 2023 in West Monroe, La.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father and mother-in-law Mack and Dora Temple; brothers-in-law Willard Temple, Olien Temple, Aubrey Temple, Earl Temple, Floyd Temple and Lloyd Temple; and sister-in-law Tennie Mae Tomlin.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, E. J. Temple of Winnsboro, La.; one son Brad Temple and his wife Sara of Benton, Ark.; three grandsons, Carter Temple, Carson Temple and Caleb Temple; one sister, Sandy Temple of Gilbert, La; three brothers, Charlie Armstrong and his wife Karen, Jesse Armstrong and Larry Armstrong, all of Gilbert, La.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
David Sean Williams
Graveside services for David Sean Williams, were held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi, La., honoring the life of David Sean Williams. Sean’s brother, Rev. Billy Joe Williams, and uncle, Rev. Clovis Christman, performed the funeral under the direction of Dennard Funeral Home.
David, known to most as Sean, was born on Jan. 8, 1968, and passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, while residing at Meadowview Nursing Home in Minden, La. Sean attended Crowville High School and graduated in 1986. Of all the jobs Sean held during his life, the last one was by far his favorite and that was Pitmaster for 2 Dudes Brew & Que in Monroe, La. Sean had a variety of interests. Sean was a walking encyclopedia for any and all kinds of football knowledge and could beat you handily at any kind of trivia game. Sean had an intense love of music as well as history.
Left to cherish the memories made with Sean are his parents, Billy Gene and Ethel Williams, of Crowville, and Nauvoo and Billy Cobb of Winnsboro; children, Jonathan Williams of Calhoun, Brittany Herles of Texas, Ana-Fai Williams, and Andrew Williams of Calhoun; siblings, Billy Joe (Joey) Williams (wife, Clara) of Bee Bayou; Angelia (Angel) Williams of Winnsboro; Kevin Cobb (wife, Tanya) of Winnsboro; Robert Strickland (partner, Shannon) of New Milford, Penn.; Kerrie Grayson (husband, Brandon) of Winnsboro; and Amy Peters (husband, Ashley) of Crowville; uncles and aunts, David and Cynthia Christman, Albert and Caroline Christman, Kaye and Clayton Shively, Clovis and Dawayna Christman, Danny and Paula Williams and Guy and Maria Williams, five grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Kevo and Mary Meredith.
Sean was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Billy Ray Williams and Jean Williams; maternal grandparents, David Christman and Shirley Christman.
Jessi Michelle Meredith
A Celebration of Life for Miss Jessi Michelle Meredith, 19, of Gilbert, La., was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Bobbie L. Ulmer
Funeral services for Bobbie L. Ulmer, 84, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will be in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Bobbie was born June 13, 1938, in Franklin Parish to the late Willie Hendry and late Lucille Thomas and passed from this life on January 18, 2023, in Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
Bobbie is preceded by her parents; husband Coy Ulmer; sister, Mary Virginia Carpenter and husband Otis; and brother, Sherman Jerry Hendry.
Survivors include three children: Ronnie Ulmer, Daniel Ulmer, and Kathy Hendry and husband Jerry, all of Winnsboro; 13 grandchildren: Lee, Anna, Misty, Mitchell, Michael, Clayton, Wesley, Amber, Ashley, Brandon, Tory, Coy and Chris; 13 great- grandchildren, Rosie, Madison, Mallory, Hunter, Van, Grayson, Kadance, Linon, Connor, Aubree, Avery, Gavin and Jaxon.
Grandsons served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Rev. Everett E. Slack Sr.
Funeral services for Rev. Everett E. Slack Sr., 72, of Ruston, La., and formerly of Baskin, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Union Valley Baptist Church, Baskin, La., with burial following in the Union Valley Cemetery in Baskin, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Rev. Slack died Jan. 11, 2023 at Princeton Place in Ruston, La.
He is survived by sons Everett E. Slack Jr. and Ephraim Slack; daughter Natashia Trusclair, bonus daughter Demetra Myrick; brothers Rufus Slack and Will T. Slack; sisters Marie Richardson, Ava Stewart, Mary Nell Wagner and Joreen Sutton; and nine grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were William Hendrix, Otis Giles, Terrell Slack, Vincent Trusclair and Spanish Burns.
Mary Lula Hemphill Phillips
Memorial services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Lula Hemphill Phillips, 73, of Newellton, La., were 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. John Skinner officiating.
Mrs. Phillips was born on Nov. 25, 1950 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 17, 2023. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, gardening and making cakes. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Hemphill and Bobbie Houston Hemphill; husband, Bobby Joe Phillips; two brothers, Robert Hemphill and Glynn Hemphill; and a sister, Jeanette Hopkins.
Survivors include her four children, Timothy Bower, Randy Bower and wife Nicole Davis, Karen Bower and Scott Bower; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Wilson; three brothers, Curtis Hemphill and wife Loretta, Bobby Joe Hemphill and Gary Wayne Hemphill and wife Virgie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to Sullivan Veterinary Clinic.
Linda Rhymes
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Rhymes, 76, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Brother Jim Savage officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Rhymes was born Oct. 25, 1946 and passed away January 20, 2023. She is preceded in death by her father, Eddie Rhymes; mother, Emma Rhymes; brother, Ronnie Rhymes; and daughter, Sandy Kay Carter.
Survivors include her children, Shelly McLendon and husband Johnny, Patricia Chrisulis and husband Andrew, Eddie Carter and wife Sonni; grandchildren, Jonathan McClendon, Hunter Ray, Melanie McLendon, Drew Smith, Dalton Carter, Joni Kay Carter and Stewart Wise; and great-grandchildren, Jase McLendon, Audrey Ray, Dayton Smith, Grayson Smith and Weston Levi Hill.
Pallbearers were Drew Smith, Joel Hatton, John Mercer, Clay Russell, Andy Chrisulis, Jr. and Hayden Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
