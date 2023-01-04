E.H. Emfinger
Funeral services for E.H. Emfinger, 86, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Magnolia Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery Swappers, La.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First national Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
E. H. was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He was a master of many trades -- a butcher, mechanic and was shop foreman for John Deere tractor, retired school bus driver from Franklin Parish School Board, and the last several years he was manager and CEO of Ward III Community Center.
He was born March 24, 1936, in Winnsboro, La., to the late Roddy “Paw Toddy” Emfinger and the late Emma “Maw” Barfield Emfinger. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Peggy Lovelle Mathis Emfinger, two brothers Roddy Emfinger Jr. and Charles Emfinger.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Emfinger and his wife Kristie, and Roger Emfinger all of Winnsboro, La.; daughter, Tammy Lowery and her husband Scott of Brandon, Miss.; one sister, Bobbie Reeves of Winnsboro, La.; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Blake Emfinger, James Erskin, Caden Killian, Brian Lochbrunner, Beau Lowery and Ben Lowery.
Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Magnolia Baptist Church.
Sarah Credit-Smith
Sarah Credit-Smith, 72, departed from this life on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Winnsboro, La. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministry at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery
Frances Richardson
Funeral services for Frances M. Richardson, 92, of Wisner, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at St. Paul No. 1 of Wisner, La., with Rev. Michael Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Estate Cemetery of Wisner, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Richardson died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence.
Viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, La. from noon until 5 p.m.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by two sons, Brian Richardson (Alma), Frisco, Texas; and Everett Richardson, Wisner, La.; two brothers, Roy Major, Monroe, La., and Tommie Major, Oxon Hill, Md.; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Online guest book www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
Fannie Marie Hill
Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Marie Hill, 93, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, with President Kerry Harper Conducting, Elder Don Robertson Eulogizing and Elder Larry Hathcock sharing message.
Interment was in Chase Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fannie was born Oct. 13, 1929, to the late Gardner Wallace and the late Minnie Lee Whittington Wallace and passed from this life on Dec. 21, 2022, at Deerfield Nursing Center in Delhi.
Mrs. Fannie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a homemaker and a CNA; she loved her children and the grandchildren loved their "Mamie".
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mack Hill; one daughter, Jocelyn Thevenote; three sons: Mack Hill Jr., Tim Hill and Stevon Hill; one granddaughter, Barbara Marie Harper; four sisters: Eva Delaughter, Bonnie Robertson, Thelma King and Nina Rodgers; one son-in-law, Buddy Harper.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Gloria Harper and Anna Parker and husband Jeff; daughter-in-law, Joyce Hill; 12 grandchildren: Brandon Fairbanks, Heather Thevenote, Kara Thevenote, Paul Housiere, Jennifer Harper, Steve Harper, Skipper Hill, Lucas Hill, Leslie Fitzwater, Lance Chapin, Courtney Ferrington, and Jacob Hill; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special niece Patsy Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jacob Hill, Steve Harper, Lance Chapin, Skipper Hill, Coby Hill, Caleb Hill and Jeff Parker.
The family would like to thank all the people who helped take care of our mother. Also the Relief Society ladies who assisted us.
Willie Byas
Funeral services for Willie Byas, 90, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro. Burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Byas died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by sons, Willie James Byas, Edward Byas and Curtis Byas; daughters Lucille Byas, Carolyn Byas, Joanne Walker, Christine Byas and Melissa Byas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Kacy Doyle, Bobby Johnson, John White, Freddie Tony, Dexter Brown and Christopher Martin.
John Kirk Graney
Funeral services for Mr. John Kirk Graney, 68, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Dennard First National Chapel with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Brother Rocky Dale Williams officiating. interment to follow in Harris Cemetery Crowville, LA. Visitation was from 12 noon until service time Saturday, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mr. John was a member of Souled Out Ministries Church and was a retired construction superintendent in commercial, building Walmart Stores all over the country. He witnessed to anyone and everyone he could. His faith and love for Jesus Christ his Savior was evident to all who met him.
He was born May 6, 1954, in Swampers, La., to the late Douglas Graney and the late Allie Gordy Graney he was preceded in death by his parents, a son Darrell Graney, great-granddaughter Lextyn Campbell and wife Portia Graney.
He is survived by three daughters, Alicia Graney and Amanda Flores of Winnsboro, La., and Carissa Peoples and her husband Lloyd of Baskin, La.; mother-in-law Annie Sanders of Winnsboro; grandchildren Hailey Smith, Zach Smith, Hanna Knox, Garrison Peoples, Gabbie Peoples, Hunter Flores, Thatcher Peoples and Bryer Flores; great-grandchildren Jace Smith and Weslan Campbell.
Pallbearers were Jordy Campbell, Garrison Peoples, Lloyd Peoples, Zach Smith, Rocky Dale Williams and Trent Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers were Hunter Flores, Seth Holcomb, Thatcher Peoples and Billy Smith.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Raylee Caroline Vittetoe
Graveside service for Raylee Caroline Vittetoe of Winnsboro, La., will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Harris Cemetery near Crowville with Brother Tommy Cotton officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro.
Survivors include her father, Logan Vittetoe; her mother, Rachel Dunn Vittetoe; brother, Ryker Lee Vittetoe; brother, Phillip Walker; grandparents, Richie and Anita Dunn; and grandparents, Robert and Rebecca Vittetoe. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Pallbearer will be Logan Vittetoe.
Alan Keith Brown
Funeral services for Alan Keith Brown, 64, of Monroe, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church. Visitation will be 12 noon until service at the church, with interment to follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, Crowville, La., all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Cecil Brown and Rosa Earl Brown, and a nephew Robert Cole Kirksey.
Keith was well known throughout the state as a fierce basketball player and coach, but especially as a leader and motivator of everyone around him as well as ULM Alumni coordinator and assistant to Dr. Ralph Abraham’s congressional office.
He is survived by his sister, Sonja Dollar, nephew Dr. Daniel Christopher Dollar, and great-nephew Roland Cole Dollar, all of Winnsboro, La.; as well as a host of friends, and former student athletes who will forever remember Coach.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Bonita Elkin
Graveside services for Bonita Elkin, 79, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in New Winnsboro Cemetery with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation will be noon until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bonita was born April 20, 1943, in Wisner to the late Charles Reid Elkin and the late Viola Inez Kimball Elkin and passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
Bonita was a longtime member of Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert. Bonita enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion which she played from the time she was a small child, playing both at Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church and Apostolic Faith Chapel.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Joseph Jordan and Charles Ray Jordan.
She is survived by her sister Linda Elkin Eaton of Winnsboro; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Bobby ‘Bob’ McMurray
Funeral services for Bobby “Bob” McMurray, 88, of Gilbert, La., will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Dennard First National Chapel Winnsboro, La., with Rev. James McMurray and Rev. Elzie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Chase Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. McMurray was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Nelie Pippens, brothers Ray McMurray and Earl McMurray; wife Doris Virginia McMurray; sons Jerry McMurray and Duck McMurray and a grandson, Joey McMurray.
He is survived by his sons, James McMurray (Julia), Bobby McMurray,Jr. (Pam), Danny McMurray (Lena), Gerald McMurray (Angie), and Keith McMurray; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Albritton, Courtney Dunn, Daniel McMurray, Jason McMurray, Josh McMurray and Gene Wilson.
Honorary pallbearer is James Richmond.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Martha Ann Horne
Graveside service for Mrs. Martha Ann Horne, 71, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Coax Cemetery, Baskin, La., with Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Denmon and Vera Barber, and one sister, Beverly Welch.
She is survived by her husband Tom Horne Sr. of Winnsboro, La.; three daughters, Tyra Miles of Carthage, Texas, Tracy Dianne Cader and her husband William, also of Carthage, Texas, and Jamie Patricia Horne of Wisner, La.; son Tom Horne Jr. of Wisner, La.; four sisters, Eva Nell Newman of Houston, Texas, Velma Lott of Mobile, Ala., Linda Sue Mason of Wisner, La., Kathy Rene’ Godwinn of Woodworth, La.; three brothers, Allen Wayne Barber, Danny Boy Barber and Cullen Michael Barber all of Baskin, La.; seven grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
William ‘Mike’ Michael Austin
William “Mike” Michael Austin was born on March 23, 1949, in Monroe, La., and died on December 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas, after a brief diagnosis and illness of pancreatic cancer at 73 years of age. He was the son of the late William and Virginia Austin of Mangham, La. He was the oldest of seven children. Known to everyone as “Mike”, he grew up in Mangham and after graduation from Mangham High School moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. He graduated from LSU with a double major in Chemistry and Zoology.
Mike retired from the industrial sales and manufacturing industry and worked for several companies throughout his career, including Sunstrand Corporation, LaBel Pump & Mixer, Cooper Industries, Premier Equipment and Atlas Copco, from where he retired. Throughout his lifetime, Mike enjoyed many hobbies, including playing guitar, playing tennis, duck hunting, bass fishing, drag racing, playing golf and offshore fishing. In his most recent years, he enjoyed gardening, cooking for his family, spending time with his grandchildren, going to LSU games with family and friends, and traveling across the US with his wife Patricia in their RV. He was an active member of the Mississippi Allegros Chapter 95 and The Tiger Athletic Foundation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Austin, sister Gail Lyon and her husband Dr. Robert Lyon, brother Ronald Austin and his wife Marsha, in-laws Joseph and Eula Lucia. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Lucia Austin, his daughters, Rebecca Daigre and her husband Rene, Rachel Thompson and her husband Eric; grandchildren Luke Reed, Jake Reed, Masyn Thompson, and Hudsyn Thompson; sisters and their spouses Judy Jumonville (Gabe), Brenda Torsrud (Jeff), Shirley McDonald (Randall), Renee Crawford (Scott); uncle William King and his wife Doris; aunt Fannie Dye and her husband Maurice; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital who provided excellent care to Mike during his brief time there. A Celebration of Life will be held in Baton Rouge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.