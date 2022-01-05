Bernice Rose
Funeral services for Bernice Rose, 88 of Gilbert, will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church of Gilbert with Rev. King Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Mrs. Rose died Thursday, December 30 in Gilbert following a brief illness.
Survivors include three sons: Henry Robinson of Wisner, Russell Rose of Dallas and Richard Rose of Gilbert; six daughters: Kathy Turner (James) of Garland, Texas, Glenda Rose of Gilbert, Brenda Rose of West Monroe, LaShonda Rose of Monroe, Sara Davis of Baton Rouge and Anita Walters of Alexandria; one brother: William Robinson of Monroe; two sisters: Selena Drumgole of Baton Rouge and Gladys Baker of Chicago; 21 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren.
Paul Darren Gilbert
Mr. Paul Darren Gilbert, 53, of Marrero, Louisiana was called home Saturday, January 1, 2022 while surrounded by his family.
Paul was born on March 30, 1968 to David Gerald Gilbert and Emma Lee Browning Gilbert. Paul was the owner/operator of On Call Repair Services, LLC. He was passionate about classical music and his work. He was a man with many titles son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, David Gerald Gilbert; grandparents James Edward and Iris Ann Browning, Paul Joseph and Olive Reeks Gilbert.
He is survived by his mother, Emma Lee Browning Gilbert; brothers David (Mike) Gilbert (Tracy), James Daniel Gilbert; Godchildren Joshmin Nolan Jr., Breanna Palmisano; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A visitation for Paul will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside\Leitz-Eagan funeral home 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marrero LA. 70072. Followed by a funeral service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the testicularcancersociety.org to aid in future research.
Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.WestsideLeitzEagan.com for the Gilbert family.
Mildred Blondell (Bonnie) Lee
Mildred Blondell (Bonnie) Lee was born on December 4, 1933, in Winnsboro, to the union of her parents: Oliver (Ollie) Singleton Reeves, Jr. and Lola Belle Valentine Reeves. She passed away at age 88, after a lengthy illness, at Legacy Nursing Home on January 1, 2022, surrounded by family.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Services will be held at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert, on Wednesday, January 5, with Visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. with Funeral immediately following. Interment will be at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Our Mother was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Lee; infant son, Edmond Neil Lee; daughter-in-love, Sandy Lee; sister: Marisce Smith; and brothers-in-love: Doc Smith; Larry Thompson and Eldon Armstrong.
Left behind to cherish a lifetime of beloved memories are her children: daughters, Pam Paola and husband George, Winnsboro; Darlene Aycock and husband David, Laramie, WY; Penny Smith and husband Richard, Columbia; sons, Jimmy Lee, Winnsboro; Kevin Lee and wife, Nanette, Winnsboro; Chad Lee and wife, Gail, Wisner; three sisters: Geraldine Armstrong, Nadine Thompson and Linda Hawthorne; and her 25 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; special family members the Lester Newton family.
Pallbearers will be Eric Kinison, Benjamin Lee, Vi-Jay Murugeson, George Paola III, Nicholas Paola, Andrew Smith, Joshua Smith, Lonnie Temple and Jordi White.
Our Mom was a long-time member of Apostolic Faith Chapel, Gilbert, and she dearly loved her church family. When asked as to what her occupation was we came up with this: beloved wife and mother; prayer warrior; housekeeper; nurse; chauffeur; mechanic’s assistant; secretary and accountant; parts-runner; coffee maker; chef extraordinaire (Dad said “she can make anything in the world edible but a water turkey..”); and family historian. Some of the things she loved to do were: going to church; singing and listening to music, especially blue grass and gospel; reading (favorites: Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey westerns); sewing; hunting and camping; bird watching; traveling anywhere on ‘adventures’ with Daddy; searching for arrowheads and pottery; cooking; visiting with family and friends; back porch rocking with Dad while sipping coffee and feeding the squirrels who would come up and take peanuts out of their hands.
As one of our cousins said of her, our Momma ‘led a quiet life, in the background of her family, but she was a solid presence of support and love to anyone who crossed her path.’ She was so right. Our Momma totally was the ‘glue’ that held our family together…. the ‘hub’ around which we thrived because of her quiet strength and beautiful heart full of love.
Our comfort is in knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus now. No more struggling and no more pain. We love you Momma! You will be SO missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Ezzard Gliss Teats
Memorial services for Ezzard Gliss Teats, 67 of Everett, Washington, were held Dec. 24, 2021 at noon at Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens of Winnsboro with Rev. Micheal McFarland officiating. Services were under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Teats died on Nov. 10, 2021 at Everett, Washington following a brief illness.
Mr. Teats is survived by three brothers: Albert Teats of Ontario, Clifford Teats of Maryville, Washington and Darrell Teats of Winnsboro; two sisters: Claudenia Whitlock of Sachse, Texas and Phyllis James (Johnny) of Monroe.
