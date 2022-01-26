Jerry Brent
A celebration of life for Mr. Jerry “JB” aka “Otis” Brent of Winnsboro, will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 2 p.m. -4 p.m. at the Ward III Community Center in Winnsboro with Chaplin Craig West officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Mr. Brent was born January 24, 1958 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on January 11, 2022 in Winnsboro at the age of 63. He enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, frog giggin’, Budweiser beer and collecting Zippo lighters. He especially enjoyed having a good time with friends and family and talking about all the many adventures he had over the years on his construction jobs. He was absolutely one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Dorothy Brent; his brother, Mike Brent; and his sister, Carole McNeilly.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacy Brent of Winnsboro; his sister, Joyce Sisk and husband, Johnny of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Jordan Delaney and wife, Ashton of Friendswood, TX, Shelby Ratcliff of Ruston, and Jada Jobe of Monroe; special nephew, David Brent and wife, Heather of Start and great-nephew, Jaxon Brent; close friends John “Pick” Mahaffey, Mike Evans, Don Bennett and David Browning, along with a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to express deep gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Caring Hands Hospice in West Monroe.
Lionel Fatzer
Funeral services for Lionel Michael Fatzer, 85 of Wisner were held in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment followed at South Central Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Lionel was born on May 3, 1936, in New Orleans, and passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in West Monroe. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanislaus Fatzer; mother, Pearl Siebrandt Fatzer; brother, Stephen Fatzer and brother, Allan Fatzer.
Mr. Fatzer served his country for his whole career, serving in the Air Force and Navy Reserves. His occupation was being a policeman in New Orleans and Wisner. He was also a safety man at the Fish Plant in Wisner and was a dedicated mason.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Roberts Fatzer; a son, Larry Fatzer and wife Anne; a son, Ronald Fatzer and wife Sandra; and his grandchildren; grandson, Michael Fatzer; granddaughter, Lauren Fatzer Cockrell and husband Benjamin; granddaughter, Courtney Harris and husband Allan; grandson, Richard Fatzer and wife Cheyenne; and grandson, Randy Fatzer. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, and a very special niece, Kimberly Thomas and husband Carl.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members, friends, church family and law enforcement family.
Pallbearers were Ronnie Fatzer, Randy Fatzer, Larry Fatzer, Richard Fatzer, Michael Fatzer and Benjamin Cockrell.
Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of South Central Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. in the chapel at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com.
Lori Ann Hicks
Funeral services for Lori Ann Huber Hicks were held 10 a.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022, from the Columbia chapel of Riser & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Emsinger officiating.
Interment followed in the Hemphill Star Cemetery near Gardner, LA. The Hicks Family hoste visitation on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Lori was born on May 12, 1962, at Winnsboro, to the union of her parents, Russell Chase Huber and Mary Henrietta Guimbellot, and she passed from this life on January 17, 2022 at the Willis Knighten Bossier Health Center in Bossier City, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her father and by her beloved daughter, Cassey Lynn Long Hair. She was an employee of the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center. She loved riding horses and was a member of the Four Winds Cherokee Tribe of Louisiana.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Chase Long of Hebert; her mother, Mary Antley of Hebert and her step-father, Charles Antley of Hebert; her brother, Russell Glen Huber of Hebert, and two sisters: Debra Carroll of Hebert and Melinda Gayle Barton of Bridge City, Texas
Edward D. Jones
Funeral service for Edward D. Jones, 67 of Wisner, will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at noon at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro. Burial service will follow at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson-Sins Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones died Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Donald Wilson “Greg” Gregory, Jr.
Funeral Services for Donald Wilson “Greg” Gregory, Jr., 63, of Winnsboro, were Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Baptist Church, St. Joseph, with Rev. Larry Foster officiating; visitation was from noon until time of the funeral at the church; with interment following in Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Greg was born March 7, 1958, in Ruston to the union of Donald Wilson Gregory, Sr. and Mary Katherine Lann Gregory, and passed from this life January 21, 2022, in Tallulah.
Greg, a “black land” cotton farmer, was a member of Saint Joseph Baptist Church, past Board President of Planter Oil Mill, First Vice President of Rayville Producers Board, and on the Stoneville, Inc. advisory committee.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Katherine Gregory; and nephew Colby Lann Gregory.
Greg is survived by his wife Kerry Gregory; father, Donald Wilson Gregory, Sr.; son: David Newman (Karla); daughters: Melissa Hammons (Ben) and Danielle Jones; brothers: Tim Gregory (Necci) and Darryl Gregory (Brenda); sisters: Laura Scriber (Mike) and Donna Kay Thompson; ten (10) grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Chad Gregory, Jonathan Gregory, Walker Gregory, Allen Lansing, Roger Leonard, and David Newman.
Honorary pallbearers: Roger Gregory and Tommy Gregory.
Online condolences may be made at dennardfirstnational.com
Jeffery “Bubba” Glenn Hitt
Funeral services for Jeffery “Bubba” Glenn Hitt, 43, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Saturday January 22, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. James McMurray officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday January 21, 2022 at the funeral home.
Bubba was born September 20, 1978, in Columbia and passed from this life on January 19, 2022 at his home in Winnsboro.
Bubba enjoyed grilling, singing, being with his family and friends, hunting, and being captain of the “frogging” boat.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Rev. Ray and Aline McMurray; Hubert Ray and Liz Foy; and Raymond Hitt, Sr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years Brandi Ashley Hitt; mother, Lynn Hitt Peavy and husband Randy; stepfather, Steve McMurray; three sisters, Elizabeth Higgins, Shanna McMurray and Terra McMurray ; five brothers, Christopher McMurray, Mark and LaJuan McMurray, Brad and Tammie McMurray, Eric and Charlie McMurray, Ethan Reynolds; uncles: Ronald and Tina Hitt, Raymond, Jr. and Donna Hitt; aunt, Diane and Bill Lofton; mother and father-in-law Tommy and Wanda Ashley; brother-in-law, Travis and Christy Ashley; special family: Colton McMurray, Shan Pearson, Martin Gill, Sarah McKenna, Wilson “Jr.” Miller, Terry and Becky Simmons, Bruce “Big Baby” and Kim McMurry; special friends Scottie and Lisa Martin; fur babies, Newt and Miss Janey; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Ronald Hitt, Brad McMurray, Christopher McMurray, Colton McMurray, Eric McMurray and Mark McMurray.
Honorary pallbearers were Travis Ashley, Robert Campbell, Martin Gill, Scottie Martin, Bruce McMurry, Wilson “Jr.” Miller, Terry Simmons, and Tyler Simmons.
Catherine Johnson
Funeral services for Catherine Johnson, 71, of Crowville were held 2 p.m. Friday January 21, 2022 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Dennard officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Catherine was born February 15, 1950 to the Bennie Williams and Katie Lilly Booth and passed from this life on January 16, 2020, at her residence in Crowville.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Johnson; son William Earl Johnson; five sisters: Ethel Cranfield, Clora Mae Hammons, Essie Katherine Biggs, Flora Mae Guimbellot and Mary Ann Day; four brothers: Bennie Williams, Jimmy Ray Williams, Bill Williams, and James Williams.
Survivors include her son Bruce Johnson of Crowville; special friend Donnie Biggs of Crowville; sister, Mallisse Wyles of West Monroe; two brothers: Richard Williams and Frank Williams both of Crowville; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Louis J. Robinson
Funeral services for Louis J. Robinson, 52, of Winnsboro were held 2 p.m. Sunday January 23, 2022, at River of Life with Danny Wallace and Rev. Joe Stroud officiating. Interment followed in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 3 p.m. – 7 p. m. Saturday January 22, 2022, at the church.
Louis was born November 24, 1969, in Monroe and passed from this life on January 19, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Louis was a charter member of River of Life and later Harvest Christian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman. Louis had a passion for helping others especially disabled hunters.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mansford “Dan” Robinson, Sr. and mother, Carolyn Davis.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Janice Parker Robinson, of Winnsboro; two daughters: Brittany Basco and husband Joey of Winnsboro, Taylor Robinson of Winnsboro; “favorite daughter” Lucy; four granddogs: Penny, Winston, Rosco and Wallen; stepchildren: Molly Storey Johnson of Winnsboro, Joey Storey of Gilbert, Kelly Jones and Casey Miller; four sisters: Tammy Arnold and husband Tom of Mangham, Betina Reeves and husband Stevie of Gilbert, Amy Fandal and husband David of Casper, WY, and Janee Robinson of Ruston; one brother: Danny Robinson of Arkansas; special mother, Jeanette Hernandez; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Steve Chamberlain, Joey Ferrington, Beau Hill, Tre Jackson, Cody Johnson, Tim Oglesbee, Lee Tarver and Brandon Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Donald Dale Ashley, Mike Calk, Clinton Case, Mack Kirksey, Jeff Mercer, Rickey Reeves, Jimmy Storey and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Jarrell Slaughter
Funeral services for Jarrell Slaughter, 74, of Vicksburg were 2 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Grant officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home Sunday.
Mr. Jarrell was born July 28, 1947 to the union of W. H. and Betty Sue Grant Slaughter; and passed from this life on January 12, 2022 at his residence in Vicksburg, MS.
Mr. Jarrell was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a loving husband and father; he loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a pipefitter who took pride in teaching the craft to the younger generation.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Annette Slaughter Edwards; sisters Clara and Arlene; and his brother Michael.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years Jeanette Slaughter; one son Jarrell Keith Slaughter and one daughter Obie King; two brothers: Richard and Carlton Slaughter; one sister, Dowan Hornsby; nine grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mack Flanagan, Jason Hart, Larry Hartley, Michael Hollowell, Clint Hornsby and Joshua Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie Grimshel and Jon Ross.
Vesta Helen Herring Whittington
Funeral services for Vesta Helen Herring Whittington, 86, of Winnsboro, were held in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating; burial followed in Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens in West Monroe; visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral at Dennard First National Funeral Home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Helen was born March 4, 1935, to the union of William Luther and Willie Lazette Newton Herring in Winnsboro, and passed to her eternal reward Jan 13, 2022, surrounded by family.
Helen was attended Cowboy Church in Winnsboro and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents. Husband T. N. Whittington, and sister Hazel Chevallier.
Helen is survived by her sons: Raymond Morrison, Kenneth Morrison (Amy), and Billy Morrison; daughter Kitty Tyson (Steve); 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Herring and Clifton Herring; sister, Elaine Mullican; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Steven Fletcher, Charles Gibson, James Loggin, Scotty McBride, Spook Morrison, and James Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kaye Thompson and Betty Wooldridge.
J. C. Winters
Funeral services for J. C. Winters, 79, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022 at New Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro, with Rev. Tommy Basco officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Sunday at the church, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. J. C. was a member and Deacon of New Zion Baptist Church. He was a retired equipment operator from Franklin Parish Police Jury after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Girlie Winters, sisters, Lucille Roy, Linda Sue Posey, Emma Fay Winters, and Elaine Smith: brothers, Curly Winters, Buck Winters, Marlin “Bo” Winters, and Steve Winters: a grandson, Jarrett Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Winters of Winnsboro: daughter DeAnna Turner and her husband Byron of San Antonio, TX: son Jeff Winters and his wife Bailey of Fort Necessity: grandchildren, Blaine Winters, Carson Winters, Jameson Turner and his wife Natosha, and Jacie Turner: great grandchildren, Alarie Kenney, Bella Williamson, and Lea Ella Turner: two sisters Earline Simons of Winnsboro, and Judy Knight of Lafayette: special niece, Tammy Smith Jordan, also of Lafayette: and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers were Johnnie Brown, Todd Haire, Walter Purvis, Terry Sharp, Glen Smith, and Blaine Winters.
Honorary pallbearers were Troy Hendry and Eric Smith.
Memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church or charity of choice.
Mark W. Woodruff
Funeral services for Mark W. Woodruff, 64, of St. Joseph were 2 p.m. Saturday January 22, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Interment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery. Visitations was 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home Saturday.
Mr. Mark was born September 23, 1957, in Wellston, OH to the union of the late Richard W. and Carol J. Barleon Woodruff and passed away on January 19, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.
Mr. Mark is preceded in death by his parents.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Carol Woodruff; two sons: Mark E. Woodruff and Michael D. Woodruff all of St. Joseph; two sisters, Vicki Bronokowski and husband Kenny of Wellston, OH and Linda Hull and Greg of Omaha, NE; one brother, Richard A. Woodruff and wife Lodema of Wellston, OH; mother-in-law Nelda Bass of St. Joseph; brother-in-law Jeffery Bass of St. Joseph; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers include Jeffery Bass, Russell Lane Collins, James “Snake” Hayden, Austin Loyed, Charles “Snuffy” Loyed, and David Loyed.
Shane Yell
Funeral services for Shane Yell, 54, of Winnsboro were held 11 a.m. Monday January 24, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Father Meade officiating. Interment was at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday January 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Shane was born November 11, 1967, in West Monroe and passed from this life on January 20, 2022, at Glenwood Medical Center in Monroe.
Shane was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church. He attended Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX, was a veteran of the United States Army where he was an Airborne Ranger, having served in Afghanistan, a police officer with the Winnsboro Police Department, and a real cowboy.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Ashley Yell of Winnsboro; parents: Linda and Harold Huff of Winnsboro; two sons: Zachary Yell of Seattle, WA, Trace Ward of Winnsboro; two daughters: Kloe and Kasey Yell of Mississippi; three step children: Railynn Bright, Brayden Perry and Linda Perry of Texas; two brothers: Billy Yell and Christopher Yell both of Winnsboro.
Serving as pallbearers were Tater Robinson, Terry Robinson, Mark Spence, Kevin Terry, Trace Ward, Stone Williams, Kyle Yell, and Zachary Yell.
Roy Reginald Stephens
Graveside services for Mr. Roy Reginald “Reggie” Stephens were held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Reggie was a master electrician and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Nick and Maggie McKee Stephens; brothers, John Michael Stephens, Pat Stephens and Kenneth Stephens.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Shannon Stephens and husband Daryl; son, Michael Stephens and wife Rebecca; grandson, Tristin Stephens and wife Sarah; brother, Robert Stephens and wife Joy; sisters, Linda and husband Doyce McGuffie, Marilyn and husband French Smith, and Karen and husband Jimmy Holmes. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews,
Memorials can be sent to St. Jude, or Wounded Warrior Project.
