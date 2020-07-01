Bobby Narron Hawthorne
Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Narron Hawthorne, 85, of Harrisonburg, were held on June 24, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of First United Pentecostal Church of Harrisonburg, with Rev. Jason Paul officiating. Burial followed in Harrisonburg Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Narron was born on November 14, 1934 in Winnsboro to the union of Ivan Louis Hawthorne and Allie Mae Lamb Hawthorne and passed from this life on June 21, in Harrisonburg.
Narron served as Mayor of Harrisonburg and was an entrepreneur. He was employed as a nursing home administrator and co-owner of Harrisonburg Nursing Home. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, music lover, and multi-talented musician. Narron loved teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren hunter’s safety and how to blow up the target while still being safe and having fun. His favorite toy was his John Dear tractor and his “Bad Boy” that he would use to play around our family home. Narron had a green thumb and loved to grow his crops all year round.
Narron is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Paul Hawthorne; siblings, Louis Kenneth Hawthorne, Kenneth “Jake” Hawthorne, Linda Brantly, Louise Hawthorne, Georgia Mae Brownell, Deb Mock, and Sherwin Filiberti.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Pamela Zane Hawthorne-Smith and Susan Renee Hawthorne; grandchildren, Tesa Smith-McKelroy, Krystal Hawthorne and husband Mark Guerrero, and Jeremy Calta; great-grandchildren, Holden McKelroy, Cele’ Guerrero, and Anthony Paul Guerrero; and brother, Nile “Sam” Hawthorne. He also leaves behind a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Hawthorne will be Mark Guerrero, Jason Hawthorne, Ivan Hawthorne, and Joe Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck Poole, PG Brownell, and Kerry Wayne Watson.
The family received friends for visitation on June 24, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church.
We love you and we will always miss your laughter, your voice, and your nicknames you had for all of us. We will miss you “Sugar Booger.”
Online condolences can be made at www.youngsfh.com
Cheryl Lee Goodwin
Memorial services for Cheryl Lee Goodwin, 63, of Sicily Island, will be held at a later date under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Cheryl was born November 10, 1956 in San Bernadino, CA to the union of Harold
Ray and Floye Goodwin and passed from this life on June 24, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Ferriday.
Gary L. January
Services for Gary L. January of Stockton, CA, formerly of Winnsboro, 63, were held June 27 at Richardson Funeral Home’s chapel. Minister Brian Carter officiated the service with burial following at Locust Hill Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. January died June 11 at his home in Stockton after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his son, Quincey Kirby; daughter Faith Williams; three brothers: Johnny January and Rick January and Jamie January.
Mr. January’s sisters were: Betty Ross, Doris January, Pamela Dacus, Charlotte January, Sandra January, Vickie Griffin, Patricia Pleasant, Ella Smith and Bobbie McCarter.
Pallbearers were Ron January, Arne Allen, Johnny January Jr., Adriah White, Anthony Ross, Damian January, Jermaine January and Raymond Ross, Jr.
Onnie B. Skipper
Mother Onnie Bell Skipper, 98, of Wisner passed away peacefully June 26 at her home. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born August 29, 1921 in Mississippi, the daughter of Ophelia and Harry Anderson. Her family moved to Louisiana when she was an infant.
Mother Skipper leaves to cherish her memories a son, Louis Skipper (Lennie) of Monroe, and a daughter, Dr. Pearlena Wallace of Palm Beach, Florida along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
She was predeceased in death by her husband of 54 years, Louis Skipper, and beloved daughter Alena Neal.
Mother Skipper enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. She was an accomplished seamstress and the bookkeeper of her husband’s farming business. Mother Skipper was a faithful and active member of Holly Grove Baptist Church having served in many capacities, including, treasurer, women’s mission board, food service, and choir. She was blessed to be greatly loved by the community as a whole.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner on July 3.
Dorothy Dempsey Coleman
Memorial services for Dorothy Dempsey Coleman, 95, of Winnsboro were held June 26 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating.
Mrs. Dorothy was born November 16, 1924, in Tallahassee, FL to the union of John and Annie Beatrice Pearson Dempsey and passed from this life on June 23, 2020 at Plantation Manor in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Dorothy was a member of Life Church. She was very loving and dedicated to her family. Her favorite pastime included tending to her flower garden, hunting and fishing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Claude O. Coleman; her son Jerry Don Williams; two brothers: Hubert and Huey Dempsey and two sisters: Gertrude Holloway and Katherine Thompson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her two children: Donna Louise Havens (Greg) and Woody R. Williams (Linda) all of Winnsboro; daughter-in-law, Gloria Williams; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Randy Wygal
Funeral services for Mr. Randy Wygal, 64, of Baskin were held June 30 in Bethany Baptist Church-Hebert, LA with Rev. Billy McClanahan officiating, with interment following in Church Cemetery. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Wygal was Owner and President of Ranger Steel Erectors, and a 30 + year member of the Steel Erectors Association of America.
He was preceded in death by his mother Joann W. Cooper and husband C.C. Cooper; grandparents Lonnie and Ozia Womack; brother, Ralph Cooper; and a sister, Charna Cooper.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Debbie Earl Wygal of Baskin; sons, Scott Wygal and his wife Anita of Baskin, and Chris Wygal and his wife Joni of Delhi; grandchildren, Ryan Eckard, Dylan Eckard, Kaden Wygal, and Alyssa Shelly; special cousins, Debbi Trichell, Pam Guillory, Teresa Wooldridge, and Joyce Meadors, as well as several nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Pallbearers were Kirk McMurry, Paul McMurry, Bruce McMurry, Kent Nichols, Arlie Walters, and Justin Gallagher.
Honorary Pallbearers were Arthur Earl, Tony Graves, Randy Walker, James Davis and all Ranger Steel Employees as well as his coffee buddies from the Baskin Store.
Online registration at www.gillfirstnational.com
Olivia Quinn-Pleasant
Services for Olivia Quinn-Pleasant of Winnsoro were held Monday June 29 at
Richardson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Union Valley Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Ms. Pleasant was 92.
Ms. Pleasant died June 25 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe after a lengthy illness. She was an assemble line worker.
She is survived by her husband, Jethro Pleasant and one son: Sherrill Pleasant and a host of other relatives, grandchildren and friends.
Pallbearers were Kristofer Pleasant, Roger Darkin, Sherill Pleasant and Averil Quinn.
Reverend James Wright Simons
Reverend James Wright Simons, born March 22, 1925 in Franklin Parish and died June 22, 2020 in Winnfield at the age of 95.
He was preceded in death by his wife Audie Ulmer Simons; son, Wendell H. Simons; daughter, Colonel Hedy C. Pinkerton; parents, Marion Simons and Ola Hatten Simons; and sisters, Margaret Herring and Marion Ozment.
He is survived by his sister Frankie Boswell of Little Rock, AR; his son-in-law, Colonel James Pinkerton, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; five grandchildren: Gregory Simons of Olla; Lieutenant Colonel Jason Pinkerton of San Antonio, TX; Ashlee Simons Cherry of Old Hickory, TN; Holly Delaney of Jacksonville, FL; Michael Pinkerton of Colorado Springs, CO; and sixteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Agnes Andrews of Clayton and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Crowville High School, Reverend Simons joined the U.S. Navy where he was selected to receive advanced training as a radioman. He was initially trained in San Diego, CA where he was taught to send and receive Morse code, type, and become familiar with naval radio operating procedures along with commando training for shore operations. As a radioman, he was responsible for the prompt delivery of special handling code, classified message traffic, and specifically designated messages for the commanding officer and the associated chain of command on ship or during shore duty. He served in the Navy until the end of World War II with his primary experience being in the Philippines where he was a part of the islands’ liberation forces.
Upon release from the Navy, he married Audie, his high school sweetheart, in Brandon, MS on March 13, 1946 and they returned to Louisiana.
Reverend Simons began a career as a farmer and subsequently worked for Guin Building Contractor as an electrician. He was ordained as a Baptist minister at Bayou Macon Baptist Church, Winnsboro in 1960. He graduated from Clark Junior College, Newton, MS in 1964 and from Louisiana College in Pineville in 1967. He served as a pastor at Turkey Bluff Baptist Church, Crowville; Fort
Necessity Baptist Church, Fort Necessity; Selma Baptist Church, Georgetown; Standard Baptist Church, Olla; Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Winnfield; and Sharon Baptist Church, Sikes.
His ministerial career spanned more than 50 years with him continuing to serve as an active pastor, preside over weddings, and conduct funerals. He served as head of the Deer Creek Louisiana Baptist Association for a number of years. He served as an elected elder of the Boeuf River Cherokee Tribe.
He was an avid gardener and loved to share his bountiful crops with his neighbors and friends. Brother Simons, as he was affectionately known, was devoted to his God and his family, which included his many church families. His training as a naval radioman was just the start of his delivery of special messages as he used his God-given talents to continue to deliver God’s message to congregations throughout the state for over 50 years.
In the Navy he noted that one of the most critical duties was to “stand watch” in the radio shack in the event that a special message came in and he correlated that to his responsibilities as a pastor. We are confident that he is continuing to stand watch today and that the many messages he delivered will continue to pay dividends in the many lives he touched as a pastor, father, brother, and friend.
A visitation was held on June 27 at 9 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. presided over by Reverend Joe Evans. Interment, with military honors, followed in the Hebron Cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
Donations in Brother Simons’ memory may be made to the Hebron Cemetery courtesy of Margaret Waggoner, 3682 Tisdale Rd., Eros, LA 71238. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
