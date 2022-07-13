Lee Ander Norwood
Graveside services for Lee Ander Norwood, 73, of Gilbert, La., were held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Oakley Cemetery with Brother Gene Brown officiating.
Lee was born to the union of Lee L. Norwood and Betty Lee Mercer Norwood in Gilbert, La., on Oct. 19, 1948. He served in the Army and was a farmer. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Charlotte Livingston Norwood; father, Lee Norwood; mother, Betty Mercer Norwood.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his sister, Shirley Hatten and special friend Larry Tarver; Uncle Sonny and Aunt Mattie Mercer; and his loving dog Buster. He is also survived by a host of friends and family.
Larry Kenneth Davis
Military services for Larry Kenneth Davis, 76, of Farmerville, La., were held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Brother Jeff Sykes officiating. Interment followed at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville, La.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Larry was born to the union of Charles Cleveland Davis and Willie Lee Thomas Davis on Tuesday, April 2, 1946, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Monroe, La. He is preceded in death by father, Charles Cleveland Davis; mother, Willie Lee Thomas Davis; brother, Charles William Davis; sister, Nina Davis; and his brother, Teddy Davis.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are brother, Danny Davis, and wife Del; nephews, John Davis and wife Jody of Farmerville; Justin Killingsworth and Kiley of Tallulah, La.; Josh Davis of Winnsboro; Isam Davis and wife Diana of Crowville; first cousin, Lonnie Davis and wife Darlene of Jigger, La. He is also survived by a host of great-nieces, nephews, and a special furry companion, Sweet Marie.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Killingsworth, Mike Free, Peyton Killingsworth, Andy Morse, Daniel Davis and Randy Morse.
Royce L. Johnson
Services for Royce L. Johnson, 83, of Baskin, La., were held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home Winnsboro, La., with Elder Karrey Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Sunflower Cemetery in Baskin, La.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
MeLissa Charmaine Womack Little
Services for MeLissa Charmaine Womack Little, 53, of Tyler, Texas, were held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. David Dykes officiating. Burial followed at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
MeLissa passed away at home on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 7, 1969 in Columbia, La., to Rickey T. Womack and Mercill Hendry Linder.
MeLissa was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and praise team. She graduated from Northwestern State University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in social work and spent years devoted to improving the lives of countless children and families in her reach. She married David Brent Little in 1991. She enjoyed their everlasting love and commitment for 31 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, homeschool mom and homemaker. MeLissa had a lifelong love for her Savior, Jesus, expressing this love with her beautiful voice. MeLissa was a natural encourager and had an irresistible energy. Her favorite activities included gardening with her family, cooking with her children, family and friends, learning about nutrition and healthy living, and sharing her knowledge with all who had ears to hear her. Her friendliness, exuberance, intelligence, compassion and wish to create beauty in the world around her were evident. Her legacy lives on in each of the lives she touched.
MeLissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Lawson Womack Sr., Rethie Taylor Womack, Drewey Hendry, and Lillian Tarver Hendry; and sister, Tammy Womack. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, David Brent Little; her children, daughter, Anna Newman and son-in-law Joshua Newman, son, David Isaac Little, daughter, Emma Claire Little and son, Ethan Cole Little; her mother, Mercill Hendry Linder, father, Rickey T. Womack and stepmother Sally L. Sartor; and her sisters, Tina Womack Hux (husband Randy Hux) and Wendy Michelle Womack-Phillips.
Pallbearers were Eran Robinson, Todd Leleux, Derrick Hitt, Daniel Hendry, James Womack and Benjamin Womack.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, in Tyler. For information on memorials or condolences visit www.stewartfamilyfuneral.com.
JoAnn Winborne Smith
Funeral service for JoAnn Winborne Smith were held Wednesday, July 6, at Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church in Ferriday, La., with burial in Mrytle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, La. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Reverend Jeremy Howington and Bishop Gary Howington will officiate.
Mrs. Smith, 85, was born to Howard and Ann Winborne on December 26, 1936, in their home in Winnsboro, La. She closed her eyes on this world and opened them to see her Lord on July 3, while living with her daughter and son-in-law in Summit, Miss.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ann Winborne; two brothers, Gerald Lee Winborne and Howard Winborne, Jr.; and two sisters, Pearlie Welch and Juanita Nichols.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Delsie Ray Smith; one son, Roy Smith, Sr. (Annette); one daughter, Donna Foster (Rodney); four grandsons, Roy Smith, Jr., Dillon Smith, Tyler Foster (Aimee), Chase Foster; four great grands, Ellie Kae Smith, Kaden Foster, Kynleigh Foster, Skylar Foster; three sisters, Myrtis Little, Dorothy Patten (Gordan), Tabbie Chamberlain; and one brother, Russ Winborne; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Martha ‘Mott’ Sanford
Graveside services for Martha “Mott” Sanford, 81, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, La., with Brother Joel Parker officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Mott was born June 14, 1941, in Rayville, La., and passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Wisner, La.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Wiggins Cotton
Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Wiggins Cotton, 88, of West Monroe, were held 11a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with her son, John Parker officiating. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Gaye Maxine Lofton Boone
Funeral services for Gaye Maxine Lofton Boone, 83, of Gilbert, La., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert.
Gaye, a member of Eureka Baptist Church most of her life, served as a member and the director of Women’s Missionary Union at the churches she attended throughout her life. She conducted a Bible study every week at the nursing homes in Wisner, La., for over 25 years until her health would not allow it.
Gaye, a homemaker, was born July 29, 1938, in Gilbert, La., to the union of the late Edwin Gray Lofton and the late Bessie Mae Wilson Lofton; she went to be with her Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness at her home surrounded by her family, July 2, 2022.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Leland Boone; her parents; and brothers Ned, Dennis, Lewis, Jack and Brelan Lofton.
Gaye is survived by daughter Denise Bourgeois and husband Dale of Schriever, La.; daughter Diane Gallup and husband Mickey of Winnsboro, La.; son Eddie Boone of Monterey, La.; son Darrell Boone and wife Nikki of Winnsboro; and daughter Loretta Blankenstein and husband Don of Vidalia, La.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special niece Ramona Enterkin of West Monroe, La.; sisters-in-law Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Sandra Lofton of Monterey, La.; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton and Dillon McMillin.
Honorary Pallbearers were Krystle McMillin, Charlie Armstrong and Larry Armstrong.
The family of Mrs. Gaye would like to extend a special thanks to those who cared for her: Doris Creppel, Margaret Erwin, Dr. Tom Colvin, and TLC Home Health and Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Gideons International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.