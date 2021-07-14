Addie Bolton
Services for Addie Bolton, 91 of Winnsboro, were held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Zion Baptist Church of Winnsboro with the Rev. Jimmie Spears officiating.
Burial followed in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bolton died June 28, 2021 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winnsboro.
She is survived by two sons: Willie Bolton of Las Vegas and Irvin Bolton of Miami Springs, Florida; special niece: Vivian Edwards of Chicago; four sisters: Dorothy Edwards of Chicago, Myrtle Snow Braxton of Wesllard, MI, Emma Snow Toney of Hattiesburg, MS and Velma Snow Cayce of Houston.
Bernice Grant Boatner
Services for Bernice Grant Boatner, 59 of Fort Worth, Texas, were July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church. She passed away June 12.
Ms. Boatner was buried at New Zion Baptist Church’s cemetery under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ella Mae Carter
Ella Mae Carter, 67, departed from this life on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Jackson, MS. Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Cathedral of Love and Faith Church at 1:00 p.m. Visitation was held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro. Burial followed at the Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Eloise Flowers
Eloise Flowers, of Newellton, died July 5 at Highland Place Nursing Home in Shreveport. She was 69.
Ms. Flowers’ services will be held July 17, 2021 at Paradise Baptist Church in Newellton at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Routhwood Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
She is survived by one son: Donald D. Flowers of Longview, Texas; one daughter: Shemica Flowers of Shreveport and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and cousins.
Mildred Lee Hendrix
Mother Mildred Lee Hendrix was born to the late Peter John Gray Sr. and the late Ella Mae Slack Gray, in Epps, Louisiana, on December 10, 1952. She was raised by the late Joe and Annie Pearl George. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age under the leadership of Mt. Pleasant Number One Church in Epps, Louisiana. Later moving to Winnsboro becoming a member of Winnsboro Second Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Herman E. Harris Sr. Later in life, she became a member of Cathedral of Love & Faith Church under the leader of the late Rev. Douglas O. Neal; where she remained a member until her departure.
Mildred met the late Bill Hendrix, Jr., when she was 18 years old. The two was united in Holy Matrimony on May 11, 1971; they remained married for 38 years and to this union they were blessed with six children.
Mother Mildred graduated from Epps High School in 1970. She was employed for 26 years with Cajun Boats as a chief inspector until she retired.
Mother Mildred departed this life after a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at West Monroe Guest House, in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by one son: Marcus Devon Hendrix and her husband Bill Hendrix Jr.
Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are three sons: Cornelius Hendrix, Bill Hendrix II (DeKeisha) of Winnsboro, Jeremy Hendrix of Baton Rouge; two daughters: Nastasha Hendrix-Murphy (Eric) of Haughton, Kimberly Hendrix-Brooks (Daniel) of Winnsboro; nine grandchildren: Amber Nichelle and Jaylon Alexander Hendrix (whom she reared), Chandler Deshun Wilson, Giovante Spain, Anterion Brooks, Savannah Grace Murphy, Daniel Michael Brooks Jr., Danielle Michelle Brooks, and Connie Walker; one great-grandchild: Kennedy Monroe Dora; Stacie Boley (Marcus) and Kai Wilkerson, who were like daughters; two fostered children: Damion Johnson and Neisha Lee; one Godchild: Zabriah Johnson; Glenda Gray “A special friend, that was more like a sister;” Nine sisters: Clara Pringle of Monroe, Ann Caroline (Clarence) of LaMargue, Texas, Pearlie Rose (late Harry Ross), Velma Avery (late John Avery), Maxine Burrell of Delhi, Doretha Bams (Bill) of Epps, Fannie Gray of Allen, Texas, Beverly Ragland (Greg) of Texas City, Texas; three brothers: Peter Gray Jr. (late Rose Gray) of Winnsboro, Rufus Gray (Linda) of Texas City, Texas, Darren Gray (Anika) of Friendswood, Texas; one brother-in-law: David Hendrix; five sisters-in-law: Katherine Robinson, Ethel Hendon, Bobbie Hendrix, Hazel Jackson, Martha Mitchell; four aunts: Marie Richardson, Ara Stewart, Mary Nell Wagner, Joreen Sutton; three uncles: Rufus Slack, Will T. Slack, Everett Slack, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Melvin B. Jackson
Funeral services for Melvin B. Jackson will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Cemetery.
Melvin Burnell Jackson was born on September 27, 1933 to the late Eugene Jackson, Sr. and Else Blunt Jackson in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Baltimore, MD.
He was preceded in death by his son, Orlando V. Jackson in 2015; his parents, Eugene and Elsie Jackson; his brothers Frank Payne, Sr., Eugene Jackson, Jr; and Felton Jackson; Sisters Adlene J. Hamilton, Zola Lee Jackson, and Elsie Sims.
Melvin was honorably discharged from the United States Army where he earned a Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal, after three years of service. He was employed as a long-distance truck driver and before retiring owned his own trucking company. He was baptized at an early age at the Pleasant Star Baptist Church in Winnsboro. He was a member of the Concord Baptist Church in Baltimore for 46 years where he served in many capacities including chair of the Deacons Ministry.
He is survived by wife of 67 years, the former Hattye L. Handy; daughter-in-law, Debra Jackson (Toronto, Canada); two grandchildren: Dorian Jackson (San Diego, CA) and Alescia Jackson (Annapolis, MD); two great-grandsons: Jasper and Jericho Merson; two brothers: Floyd Payne and Carrington Jackson; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Concord Baptist Church, Floyd Payne, Sr., Carrington Jackson, Active DeMarco Coleman, Toussaint Bernard Ferrell, Eric Franklin, Donald Ray Jackson, William Ben Jackson, Eugene Jackson, III, Victor Johnson, James LaVelle Tarver and Andrew Wilhite.
Jewel Armstrong, Sr.
A private family service for Jewel Armstrong, Sr. 86, of Gilbert will be held at a later date under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Jewel was born October 5, 1934, in Gilbert to the union of George Thomas and Doskey Walker Armstrong and passed from this life on July 6, 2021, at his residence in Gilbert.
Mr. Jewel was a veteran having served in the Untied States Army. He was a self-employed farmer for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Jule Armstrong; brothers George Albert Armstrong and Eldon Armstrong.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include is wife Doris Armstrong; two sons: Jewel Armstrong, Jr. and wife Angie and Jeffrey Armstrong and wife Robin all of Gilbert; five grandchildren: Chris Armstrong, Jason Armstrong, James Brent Armstrong, Jamie Lee Armstrong and Ashton L. Armstrong; two great grandchildren: Evie Armstrong and Hayden Armstrong; two brothers: Edward Armstrong and wife Betty, and Roy Armstrong; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Any planned memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation.
Sally Sisson
Graveside services for Sally Sisson, 69, of Rayville were held 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Providence Memorial Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Sally was born May 19, 1952, in Lubbock, TX, and passed from this life at Richardson Medical Center in Rayville July 7, 2021.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Edward Easterling, Sr., and a son, David Kenneth Easterling.
Sally is survived by two sons: Earl Wayne Easterling, Sr., and Edward Eugene Easterling, Jr.; one daughter: Pamela Ivy and husband Todd; three grandsons: Earl Easterling, Jr., Lance Easterling, and John Ivy; two granddaughters: Elizabeth Ivy and Sierra Ivy; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley Smith
Graveside services for Shirley Smith, 68, of Winnsboro were 11 a.m. Monday July 12, 2021, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Chatham, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 4 p.m. - 7 p. m. Sunday July 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Shirley was born February 16, 1953, in Winnsboro to the union of Henry Albert and Hazel Williams Parker and passed from this life on July 9, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Randy Smith; son, Johnny Lofton; brothers: Gerald Parker, Nathan Parker, Willie Parker, and N. L. Parker.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Todd Lofton and wife Tina; daughter Kayla Punchard; brother, Perry Parker; sister, Audrey Reid; grandchildren: Jonathan Lofton, Bradley Lofton, Ben Lofton, Michael Lofton, Kayla Bryan and husband Matthew, Kalina Poe, Eyan Berry, Noah Berry, Hunter Lofton, Paige Lofton, Dakota Lofton, Katelyn Lofton; great grandchildren: Alice Bryan and Charlie Hessler; several nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Gerald Houston, Jason Jordan, Perry Parker, Jr., Randy Dale Parker and Terry Parker.
At the family request please wear mask and social distance.
