Edgar B. ‘Eddie’ Robertson
Edgar B. Robertson (Eddie) was born Nov. 2, 1939. to B.O. and Fay Robertson in Arkansas, but raised in Winnsboro, La. He left this world on July 12, 2022. He was a son, father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle and friend.
Eddie joined the Navy when he was still a teenager. He graduated from Winnsboro High School. It was rumored he road with bikers in California. Eddie resided twice in California, which was culture shock for those in California. In the late 50s or early 60s, he lived in the woods and had long hair and a beard way before the mountain man look was popular among the city folk. He was strong as a bear. For a short period of time, he was a bull rider. He could hold his own when it was time to stand his ground.
Eddie eventually went to work as an electrician, many times working as a highline lineman. He was a small business owner; after his business failed, he didn’t whine or gripe about the government that put him out of business, he just went back to work as a union electrician. He built his home with his own two hands, literally. Eddie was the very definition of a hard worker and took great pride in his work.
Eddie drank, some may say too much, but in a single day became a teetotaler and never drank liquor again. Eddie was a cancer survivor (missing a kidney). In 1989 he suffered a major heart attack and the doctors said he would not make it. Eddie would have told you he lived because of God’s grace and those who prayed. Eddie’s neck didn’t work well, he had arthritis in his hips but never missed work until he retired. He didn’t appreciate those who wouldn’t work.
Eddie was the very opposite of pretentious. It’s possible many people thought he was an ignorant country boy, he didn’t notice and didn’t care. If Eddie liked you he liked you, it didn’t matter your station in this life or what others thought. He never had a job which required he wear a suit; he really didn’t understand that world, although he loved his suit-wearing son.
He was a doer, whether that meant fixing things that were broken, rushing to save a family from a wrecked vehicle, or giving a person in need a place to stay and food to eat. He loved working in his garden and sharing what he harvested with others. His favorite meal was 3 eggs or 3 vegetables and something he killed.
Eddie believed in right and wrong, good and evil, light and darkness, and that right, good and light were worth dying for. He was uneducated just enough to hate communism and all it stood for and believed only cowards hide in the grass. He was a 33rd Degree Mason, and a Shriner. He did not understand the tech world and believed women are women and men are men and no male better lay a threatening hand on a woman. If he was social media savvy, Eddie would have been cancelled, and would have cared less.
Eddie loved his granddaughters and doted over them. When healthy, he never missed a birthday party or an event and he would never abide ill treatment of his angels. Eddie loved his sons, and during his life gave his blood, sweat and sometimes tears, unnoticed¸ hoping his sons would walk the straight path.
Words cannot express how much he loved his sisters and brother. Eddie loved family even though many times they did not understand or know what to do with him. Eddie confessed his faith in Jesus the Christ and recognized his need for the Savior. This strong man grew frail in his final years and eventually completely lost his memory but died singing. Eddie, is one of the last of a dying breed, simple, kind, giving, fallen and a fighter through and through. He was honored by those who love him on July 15, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La. Visitation started at 12 p.m. and the funeral began at 2 p.m.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father and mother, B.O. and Fay Robertson; his sister, Judy Jones; and his great-granddaughter Zoe Matthew. Eddie is survived by his sons Dain, Byron and Tony Robertson, Tony’s wife Allison Robertson; his granddaughters Heather Brown, Chloe Lingo, Emilie Robertson, Caroline Robertson and Ellie Robertson; his great-granddaughter Sage Elizabeth Lingo; his great-grandson Landon Guidroz; his brother Richard Robertson and Richard’s wife Bonnie Robertson; his sister Jenny and her husband Russell Roberts; and his sister Judy Jones’ husband, Don Jones.
The family has requested donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donor Development, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, La 71103 or via website: ww.lovetotherescue.org.
David Jordan
Funeral services for David Jordan Sr., 74 of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelly Clark and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Odell Jordan; son, Danny Jordan; and a sister, Ella Stokes.
He is survived by his wife Ann Jordan of Ocean Springs, Miss.; son, David Jordan and his wife Lara of Ocean Springs, Miss.; daughter-in-law Rachel Carter; grandchildren Ayden Jordan, Gaven Jordan, Alyssa Jordan, Kacie Jordan and Kalie Jordan; three great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Nichols of Winnsboro, La.; several nieces and a nephew.
Pallbearers were Ayden Jordan, Gaven Jordan, Calabe Robbins, Chase Robbins, Kevin Rogers and Clay Nichols.
Randall Wray Robertson
Funeral services for Randall Wray Robertson, 54, were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, La. A visitation was held Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial was at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. Officiating the service was Pastor Joey Ketchum.
Randall was born on June 21, 1968, in Shreveport, La., and passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Shreveport.
He is preceded in death by his birth mother, Darlene Shanklin Robertson and father, Pete Robertson. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Pauline Robertson; daughter, Rebecca Spears and husband, Colten; son, Zachary Robertson and wife, Shannon; brother, Vance Robertson and wife, Connie and grandchildren, Kenzie, Kayson, Wesson, Raelynn and Elli.
Honoring Randall as pallbearers were Colten Spears, John Grable, Bubba Vines, Walter Davis, Brad Webster and Robert Robertson.
Lloyd Cunningham
Funeral services for Lloyd Cunningham, 83, of Winnsboro, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 20, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Coax Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service.
Lloyd was born October 30, 1939, to the late Gun Cunningham and the late Georgia Mae Crabtree Cunningham and passed from this life on July 16, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Lloyd was a United States Navy veteran and a truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alice Cunningham; daughter Wanda Nolan; three brothers, Josh, Earl and Ben Cunningham; two sisters, Margie Thomas and Margaret Whitsett.
Survivors include his wife Alaina Torrey Cunningham of Monroe; three children, Eddie Cunningham and wife Polly of Rayville, Renee Black of Winnsboro and Steve Cunningham of California; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Cunningham, Colton Wisenor, Weston Cunningham, Tripp Ainsworth, Mickey Barnett, and Kail Nolan.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
