Donald Ray Ellerbe
Graveside services for Mr. Donald Ray Ellerbe, 86, of Wisner, were held on Friday, July 16, 2021, in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m., with Bro. Thomas Peoples officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Donald was born on December 25, 1934, in Winnsboro, and passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
He was a resident of Wisner and a member of Gilbert Masonic Lodge #423, with over 50 years of service. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Butler Ellerbe and Lottie Thomas Ellerbe; wife, Pansy Davis Ellerbe; sons, Donald Ellerbe and Ronnie Ellerbe; brothers, Charles Ellerbe, C.W. Ellerbe, and Roy Ellerbe; and sister, Lois Campbell.
Survivors are his two sons, Bubba Dale Ellerbe and wife Michelle of Wisner, and Tommy Ellerbe and wife Gloria of Wisner; sister, Dot Mathews of Fort Necessity; seven grandchildren, Dusty Ellerbe, Aaron Ellerbe and wife Tabbi, Harlee Pierce and husband Chris, Whitney Hyde and husband Waylon, Damon Ellerbe and wife Victoria, James Ellerbe and wife Klara and Taylor Ellerbe. He is also survived by 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Damon Ellerbe, Aaron Ellerbe, Waylon Hyde, Greg Ferrington, Danny Davis, and Ronnie Ellerbe.
Honorary pallbearers were Ray Young, James Ellerbe, Raymond Rushing, Wiley McClary, and Dusty Ellerbe.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngscommunity.com
Dorothy L. Opitz
Dorothy L. Opitz, 82 of rural Mineral Point, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at UW-Hospital, Madison. Memorial services were at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Connie Matye officiated. Memorials may be made to the Dorothy L. Opitz Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Dorothy was born on May 7, 1939 in Sheboygan County, daughter of Arno and Alma Schuh. She was united in marriage to Charles Opitz on November 15, 1958 in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Dorothy and Charles farmed in Sauksville until moving to rural Mineral Point, Kendall Township, in 1979 where they farmed for many years. She worked in customer service for 17 years at Land’s End. She and Charles enjoyed spending many winters on their farm in Baskin. She enjoyed reading and gardening, especially tending to her flowers and hostas. Dorothy especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Charles; five children, Jeff (Julieann) Opitz, Scott (Dianne) Opitz, Mark (Marcia) Opitz, Janis (Jim) Stemper and Jennifer Optiz; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry (Judy) Schuh and Jimmy (Sherri) Schuh and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother, Donny and brothers, Rodney and Bobby and sisters, Jeanette, Jeannie and Phyllis.
Morgan N. Ezell, Jr.
Morgan N. Ezell, Jr. 78, of Springfield, MO, passed away Thursday, July 1,
2021, after a brief illness.
He was born on January 16, 1943 in Jigger. Morgan was a retired owner-operator of a mobile home transportation and installation company transporting and installing mobile homes all across the country. He had a big heart and a big laugh. He enjoyed his church, Brookline First Baptist Church, family, gardening, cruising, genealogy and meeting new friends.
Morgan is survived by his wife: Lavonne Kranz Ezell; children: Kelly Martinez, Melissa Ezell and Scott Ezell; sisters: Peggy Hemphill, Elaine McKay, Reba Ezell, Linda Robertson and Melissa Savage (Bob); four grandchildren: Scott, Troy, Arwin and Seth and one great-grand daughter: Belle; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, special cousin Betty Carol, and special aunt, Margie McIntyre.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Morgan and Donnis Ezell; children: Morgan Ezell III and an infant son; a granddaughter: Brittany Angelica Martinez.
Funeral services were held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 North
National in Springfield, MO, with Bro. Matt Cullum officiating, Wednesday,
July 7, at 3 p.m. There was a visitation on Tuesday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services were at Turkey Creek Baptist church, Gilbert, on Friday, July 9 at 1 p.m. with Hugh Hodge presiding.
Pallbearers were: Scott Ezell, Troy Ezell, Mel Ezell, Steven Hemphill, Hugh Hodge, Elliott Maples and Scott McKay.
Eloise “Weezy” Flowers
Eloise “Weezy” Flowers, 69 of Newellton, died July 5, 2021 at Highland Plantation Nursing Home in Shreveport.
Services were held Saturday, July 17 at Paradise Baptist Church in Newellton at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Routhwood Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by one son, Donald Flowers of Longview, Texas; one daughter, Shemica Flowers of Shreveport, four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one God daughter Donna Jackson.
Pallbearers were Thomas Gales, Albert Brown, Tyrone Gales, Andy Hawkins, Marcus Martin, Jeremy Flowers and Quendarium Gales.
Linda Nell Busby
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Nell Busby, 73, of Crowville were 10 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Fish Bayou Baptist Church, with Rev. Kelly Clark, Rev. Jimmy Goodman and Rev. James Lee Busby officiating. Internment followed in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro.
Mrs. Linda, a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church, loved cooking, quilting, tending to her flowers, and traveling with loved ones. She was happiest taking care of others, especially her family, and served as a Sunday school teacher and played the piano at church for many years. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her great joy and she was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry “Tot” Vickers and Nettie Stewart Vickers.
She is survived by her husband Ronnie Busby of Crowville; daughter Tammie Arnold and her husband David of West Monroe; son, Henry Tad Busby and his wife Ashley of Peachtree City, GA; five grandchildren, Sarah Albritton and husband Mitchell, Jacob Arnold, Mark Henry Busby, Kaylin Owen Busby and Blakely Busby; great grandchild, Addison Albritton, brother, George Ronnie Vickers of Crowville; sisters-in-law, Jean Monroe, Judy Fitzgerald, Connie Riggan; brother-in-law James Busby and his wife Patty; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jacob Arnold, Mark Henry Busby, Nathan Busby, Lance Cloud, Brian Duplechain, Terry Lightsey, and Dennis Monroe.
Honorary pallbearers were Duane Flowers, Dale LaBorde, George Nunnery, Zack Vickers, and Wade Williams.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com.
Devone Killingsworth
Funeral service for Devone Killingsworth, 77 of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 20, 2021, in Lone Cedar Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. Johnny Magnuson officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
He was born to the union of Jesse Lee and Nellie Parker Killingsworth on May 1, 1944, in Winnsboro and moved to his heavenly home Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his residence in Winnsboro, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Killingsworth was a member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church and retired from Columbia Gulf as a corrosion technician, he then worked as a pipeline inspector for the next 12 years, having worked there for 29 years. His grandchildren were “the love of his life”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margie Killingsworth; daughter Kai Killingsworth; brothers Jerry “Jerry K.” Killingsworth and Donald “Bub” Killingsworth; and in-laws Dan L “Pete” and C.O. Bennett.
Mr. Killingsworth leaves behind to cherish his memories: daughter Danna Killingsworth Hodges (Kenny) and their children Annie, Lucy and Andrew Hodges of Baton Rouge; son Ryan Killingsworth (Sarah) and their children Jesse and Anna Killingsworth of Winnsboro; brother Gary Killingsworth (Allison) of Winnsboro; sisters-in-law Linda and Helen Killingsworth both of Winnsboro; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Pallbearers were Al Bryan, David Deblieux, Adam Faulk, Jason Ferrington, Cary Hickingbottom, Daryl Killingsworth, Jay Killingsworth and Scott Neilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Kent Bennett, Scott Davis, Boo Faulk, Nick Kaufman, Perry Parker, Chet Traylor and Dan “Freckles” Winters.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to an incredibly special friend Mrs. Annie Hilliard, Lone Cedar Baptist Church for all the many things that its members have done throughout the years to minister to this family and to Dr. Tom Colvin for his diligent care.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, Lone Cedar Baptist Church or to Souled Out Ministries.
Online condolence may be made by visiting www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Nina Mae Pleasant
Nina Mae Pleasant, 76 of Winnsboro, died July 11, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Services were held July 18 at First Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms Pleasant is survived her sons: Paul and Allen Myles; two daughters: Glenda Thomas and Shewanda Pleasant; three brothers: Eddie Dean and John Wayne Pleasant and King Jackson; two sisters: Bobbie Pleasant and Ulonda Jackson White, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Emmanuel Johnson, Eddie Dean Pleasant, John Wayne Pleasant, Broderick Matthews, Jr., Jessie Pleasant Jr., Marshall Thomas Jr., Robert Mollique and Zanterrius Campbell.
