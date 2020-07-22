Phyllis Ann Parker Warbington
Funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Warbington, 75, of Wisner, will be held on July 25, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Danny Davis, Rev. Ronnie Melancon, and Rev. Bruce Lofton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Phyllis, a retired secretary of the maintenance department for Franklin Medical Center, was born on September 15, 1944, in Wisner, to the union of Claudia Mabry Parker and Clyde E. Parker, and passed from this life on July 18, 2020 in West Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claudia and Clyde Parker; husband, Charles Warbington, Sr.; son Charles Henry “Jay” Warbington, Jr.; and special son, Michael Keith.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her son, William Everett “Sonny” Warbington and wife Sarah; grandson, Charles Laine Warbington; granddaughter, Jaycee Cummings; great-granddaughter, Novaleah Warbington; sister, Patricia Kimball and husband Roy; and also survived by a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Boothe, Jeffrey Kimball, Desha Roberts, Clyde Temple, Jerry Smith, and Kevin Currington.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesus Vicente Delgado, Marco Saenz, Clay Kenney, Art Kenney, Terry Kimball, and Chad Kimball.
The family will receive friends for visitation on July 25 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church.
Many thanks to Jack and Maggie King for being the best neighbors Phyllis could have had. Your care has been a true blessing.
Due to the regulations in regards to Covid-19, the family request visitors practice safe social distancing and wear a mask if you have one. If you do not feel comfortable attending the visitation or service but would still love to pay your respects, you may line up at Oakley Cemetery, remain in your car, honk and wave as the family drives by.
Addie Faye Welch
Funeral service for Faye Welch, 79, of Winnsboro, will be held on July 22, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00 Pp.m., with Rev. James McMurray officiating. Burial will follow in Chase Cemetery.
Faye was born on June 6, 1941 in Wilmot, AR., to the union of Bertie Tate Wilson and William “WC” Wilson, and passed from this life on July 20, 2020, in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, WC and Bertie Wilson; husband, Dennis Welch; and brother, Carl Edward Wilson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Lonnie Welch and wife Denise and Roy “Pete” Welch and wife Megan; daughter, Kay Beatty and husband William; brothers, GB Wilson, Charlie Wilson and wife Lynn, Dale Wilson; and sisters, Ida Callender and Patsy White. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The pallbearers to honor the memory of Ms. Faye will be Bryan Welch, Chad Welch, Adam Welch, Paul Givens, William Beatty, Jr., Paul Beatty, Nick Brakefield, and Brad Barr.
The family will receive friends for visitation on July 22, from1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lilly Ruth Spears
Funeral service for Mrs. Lilly Ruth Spears, 81, of Monroe, were held July 18 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Mickey officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Ruth, a retired clerk for the La Dept of Children and Family Services, was born on August 22, 1938, in Winnsboro, to the union of Estus and Consuella Wiggins Townsend, and passed from this life on July 15, 2020 in Monroe. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Lee Spears.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Barbara Beth Spears Neubacher and husband David Alan, and Charlotte Ruth Spears; grandchildren, Jordan Lee Neubacher Scott and husband Matthew, Joel
Michael Neubacher and wife Allison, Sarah Anita Ruth Tremaine and husband Nathan, and Marie Gabrielle Stanley and husband Landon; great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Sean, Brooke, Ashley, Ethan, Charlotte, Isabella, Aidan, and Eugene; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, July 18, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM until the 11:00 AM service time, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngsfh.com
Nick Stephens
Funeral services for Nick Stephens, 83, of Wisner are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mildred Ione Carroll Beach
Funeral services for Mildred Ione Carroll Beach, 93 of Wisner will be held 2 p.m. July 25 at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner Rev. Jeff Robinson and Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of service at Holly Grove Baptist Church.
She was born to the union of E.E. and Lela Harrison Carroll on April 13, 1927 in Sicily Island and passed from this life July 20, 2020 at her residence in Wisner.
Mrs. Beach was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church where she served as nursery coordinator, a member of WMU, a teacher for Vacation Bible School and was a church secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul (Hobby) Beach, and an infant son.
Her survivors are four children: Darrell Beach and wife Cathy, Ronald Beach and wife Karen, Michael Beach and wife Mona all of Wisner and Lisa Robinson and husband Jeff of Monroe; two special caregivers Jen Rials and Willie K. Rials; 12 grandchildren; 11great-grandchildren; K-9 child Prissy.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Beach, Ian Beach, Matt Beach, Micah Beach, Jacob Robinson, Howard Smith and Steve Smith.
Memorial may be made to Holly Grove Baptist Church General Fund or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.