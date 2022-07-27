Bryan Allen ‘Booty’ Morgan
Graveside services for Bryan Allen “Booty” Morgan, 51, of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation was from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Bryan was born Sept. 14, 1970, in Natchez, Miss., and passed from this life on July 19, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Bryan was a graduate of South Natchez High School. After high school he attended Mississippi State University graduating in 1994. In 1995, he went to work for Franklin State Bank where he held the position of vice president of operations for 15 years. He was a board member of Twin Oaks Country Club and was former Club Champion, a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce. In his earlier years Bryan coached Dixie Youth Baseball. Bryan was known as Uncle Booty to his two nieces, and great nephew and Booty to his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert “Son” and Carolyn McCarty and his paternal grandparents Charlie and Audrey Morgan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his father Allen Morgan and wife Eva of Liberty, Texas; his mother Brenda Pirtle and husband Otis of Henderson, Texas; a brother Craig Morgan and wife Peggy of Mineral, Va.; two nieces, Jordin Wilson and husband Alexander, and Kaycee Morgan; one very special great-nephew Lane Craig Wilson; uncle Mark and Aunt Katie McCarty; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his Franklin State Bank family.
Any planned memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the America Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Duane Turner ‘Poncho’ Taylor
Funeral services for Duane Turner “Poncho” Taylor, 69, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, with Rev Alice Boutte’ and Rev. Fran Guy officiating, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. intement followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of the funeral home.
Visitation was held from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Duane was born June 25, 1953, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of the late Claude Taylor and the late Myrtle Turner and passed from this life July 19, 2022, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro, La., after a lengthy illness.
Duane, a crop consultant, was self-employed. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and dove hunting with friends. He loved LSU Football, and his grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Myrtle Turner Taylor; father-in-law David Donnell; and father-in-law Olny Russell.
Duane is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myra Russell Taylor of Winnsboro; his daughter Lauren Ditto and husband Joseph of Dallas, Texas, and daughter Kelsey Meza and husband Joel of Dallas; grandchildren Sloane, Davis, Sutton and Spencer Ditto of Dallas; and Lincoln and Brooks Meza of Dallas; sister Diane Taylor Slade and brother-in-law Chuck Slade of Jonesville, La.; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Lloyd Boone, George Paola, Jerry Paola, Paul Purser, Bud Robinson, Mike Southern, Joey Westerburg and Charlie Wiggins.
Honorary Pallbearers were John Moroni, David Randall, Joseph Ditto, Joel Meza, Jeramy Slade and Shay Slade.
Memorial donations are to be made to MDS-Foundation.org, Bethematch.org (stem cell matching) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Jodie E. Ellerman
Funeral Services for Jodie E. Ellerman, 82, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Mickey Gallup and Craig McCain officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Ellerman was born Feb. 5, 1940, and passed away July 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ernestine Ellerman; brother, Jan Eugene Ellerman; two sisters, Betty Ellerman and Wydell Meredith; father and mother-in-law, Robert and SusieMae Jackson; son-in-law, Wyatt Liggin; and brother-in-law, Shirley Cupit.
Survivors include his wife, Walterine Ellerman; children, Debbie Miller (Frederick), John Ellerman (Kathy), and Stacie Liggin (Shawn); grandchildren, Joshua Hitt, Cydnei Austin, Matilyn Austin, and Kayla Anding; great-grandchildren, Hailee, Brooklyn, KyliAnn, Stone, Rory, Connor, Ava, and Axle; sisters, Sue Cupit, JoAnn French (Luther), Brenda Kemp (Don), Mary Weaks, Rhonda Guidroz (Richard), and Emma Boozman (John); brothers, Larry Ellerman (Claudine) and Ronnie Ellerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Todd Guimbellot, David Guimbellot, William Bland, John Anthony Guimbellot, Glen Jackson, Terry Sharp, Jeff Collins, Mike Cupit and Scott Cupit.
Honorary Pallbearers were Darren Herrington, Mike Jordan and Bobby LaBorde.
Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Barbara Ferrington
Funeral services for Barbara Ferrington, 64, of Wisner will be 2 p.m. Thursday July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, with interment to follow in South Central Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Sally Virginia McNease Norwood
Funeral services for Mrs. Sally Virginia McNease Norwood of Mascoutah, Ill., native of Winnsboro, La., will be 12 noon Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Norwood was born Sept. 6, 1954, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on July 21, 2022, in Mascoutah, Ill., after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 67.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Donnie Sturdivant; parents, Durham and Virginia Williams; and four brothers, Bill McNease, J.C. McNease, Shorty McNease and Jim McNease.
Survivors include her husband Connie Norwood of Mascoutah, Ill.; two children, Lanee Guillot and Eric Guillot, both of Crowville; three sisters, Wanda Abshire and husband Dan of Pensacola, Fla., Pat McNease and husband Ben of Tyler, Texas, and Shirley Ford and husband Johnny of Crowville; four brothers, Donald McNease and wife Bonnie of Delhi, Harry McNease and wife Shirley of West Monroe, George McNease of Tallulah and Darrell Williams and wife Cassie of Carthage, Texas; three grandchildren, Brittany Paige Hendry and husband Sean of Fort Necessity, John Tyler Mooney of Crowville and Alannah Jackson Guillot of California; seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Easton, Jett, Dale, Paul, Rylee and Kaylee; also survived by three stepchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, honorariums can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Center in Sally’s memory.
