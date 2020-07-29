Ida Baker
Ida Baker, of Winnsboro, passed July 18 at Franklin Medical Center. She was 94.
Graveside services were July 25 11 a.m. at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Baker leaves to cherish her memory three sons: Moses Baker Sr., Willie H. Baker and James Berry; two daughters: Rosemary Baker and Lisa Baker; one brother: Israel McDaniel and one sister: Lucille McDaniel.
Ms. Baker also leaves 27 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, 35 great great grandchildren and one great great great grandchild.
Service as pallbearers were her grandsons and friends.
Frankie Sue “Pop” Simons Boswell
Frankie Sue “Pop” Simons Boswell was born April 29, 1936 in Winnsboro to Marion Louis Simons and Ola Hatten Simons. She went to be with the Lord July 18. Frankie Sue “Pop” grew up in Swampers, a small farming community in Franklin Parish. Her father was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker.
Education was very important to her family and after graduating from Crowville High School, she attended nursing school along with her sister Marion “Snookie”, in Galveston, Texas. They decided they wanted to be closer to home and they completed their education at Warner Brown School of Nursing in Eldorado, Arkansas. Upon graduation she returned to Louisiana and began her career. Many friends would ask her when was she going to settle down and marry. She would answer, “Not until I meet a man as good as my father and my brother.” She met the love of her life, Rue “Buddy” Boswell and they married in 1958.
Frankie and Rue settled in Louisiana. She practiced nursing and Buddy went to school for engineering. While he went overseas, she lived with her parents and their new son Chris. The Boswells moved back to Arkansas, where Buddy was from and they lived in Eldorado, Star City, McGehee, Pine Bluff, and Walnut Ridge, finally settling permanently in North Little Rock. Buddy’s job took him all over the world and Frankie visited many countries, including Great Britain, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, India and Pakistan. She worked at John L McClellan Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in North Little Rock, Arkansas and in 1983 received her Bachelors of Nursing becoming a nurse practitioner.
In 1992 she became a featured story in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, when they told her story of the “miracle” device she had received after she suffered a sudden cardiac death. In 1987 while at home reading the newspaper to her father she slumped in her chair. Had it not been for her mother’s quick thinking and the fact a cardiac nurse Rosemary Brown lived next door, she would have died. In 1988 she had an automatic defibrillator implanted into her abdomen by Dr. Steven Greer. This intervention and second chance, gave her 32 more years of life and memories. She was so thankful to the doctors and nurses who helped her through rehabilitation and monitoring over this many years. She was able to live a very full and rich life due to her defibrillator and it gave her much pleasure to tell her story and how blessed she was. Although when asked why she thought God had left her here, Buddy would chime in laughing, “to harass me!”
She retired in 1988 from the VA, but continued working for the Arkansas Department of Health and would drive all over the state taking care of patients. She finally retired for good and resided in North Little Rock, with Buddy, until his death in 2016.
These last two years had been very difficult emotionally for her as she lost her sister Snookie, then her son Chris, and last month her brother Son. She told us many times she was ready to be with them and to see the Lord. Last Saturday evening, after traveling to see her sister in law Judy in Lufkin, Texas, she called her niece Kelley and told her she was sorry, but she was “going”. Her defibrillator fired three times, but this time the Lord was ready for her Frankie Sue was a firm believer in prayer and held her faith in the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rue L. Boswell, sons Rue L. and Chris L. Boswell (Trina Taylor), parents Marion L and Ola Simons, sister Margaret “Peggy” Herring and Marion “Snookie” Ozment, brother, Reverend James Simons, nieces, Hedy Pinkerton (Jim), Margaret Ann Herring, nephews Wendell Simons, Tracy Schuster, brothers in law Clyde Herring, Bobby Boswell, Donnie Boswell, Randy Boswell and sisters in law June Lowery, Audie Simons.
She is survived by nephew David Herring (Marilyn), nieces Becky Ozment and Kelley Kelly, sister in law Judy Boswell May, nephews Carlin Boswell, Keith Boswell, Jimmy Boswell (Carrie), Scot Boswell, Todd Foyil, Troy Schuster (Lori), Trent Schuster (Anna), Bo Boswell, nieces Terri Boswell Miller, Renae Boswell, Debbie Lowery, and many adoring cousins, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at noon July 25 at Hebron Baptist Church of Sikes with Bro. Joe Evans officiating. Interment followed in Hebron Cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, HC 73, Sikes, LA 71473-9801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com
Charles Richard Hill
Funeral services for Charles Richard Hill, 69, of Gilbert will be held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, on July 29 at 10 a.m., with Bro. Billy Martin and Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow at Central Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Richard Hill was born on Saturday, July 7, 1951, in Gilbert, and passed away on July 26, 2020, in Gilbert. He was a resident of Gilbert and retired as an electrician with over 40 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank “Dennis” Hill; mother, Ophelia Stinson Hill; and brother-in-law, James Wall.
He is survived by his son, Charles Ray Hill and his wife Jenny of Ferriday; brothers, Frank Hill and his wife Su of Gilbert, Jeff Hill of Gilbert, and Douglas Hill and his wife Vicki of Gilbert; sisters, Sue Williams and her husband Nolan of Gilbert, Kay Wall of Ward III, and Lori Easterling and her husband Earl of Ward III.
He is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Lucy and Thomas Hill of Ferriday.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Williams, Cameron Williamson, Beau Hill, Dustin Wall, Adam Easterling, Hunter Williams, and Heath Hill.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Williams, Dennis Williams, and Travis Bailey.
The family received friends at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. July 28. s
Online condolences can be made at youngscommunity.com
Lorine Kneeland
It is with great sadness that we announce Lorine Kneeland 81, passed away peacefully on July 21 at her home in Silverton, OR.
Jessie Lorine Arnold was born July 29, 1938 in Crowville to Jessie Low Arnold and Laura Lurline (Metscher) Arnold. The oldest of 3 girls, she was followed by Thelma Sue (married to Larry Hendrix) and Georgia Nell (married to Ray Lynn).
Lorine is survived by her 4 children, Charles (Tiffanie) Kneeland, Katherine (Kevin) Halstead, Brian Kneeland (Angie Parkin div.) and Jennifer DeWitt (David Reeves Jr). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Crystal (Jason) Steeprow, Lauren Halstead, Bradley Kneeland (Gillian Brimmer), Michael (Taylor) Kneeland, Britanie Kneeland, Sierra Kneeland, MaKayla Kneeland, Jayden DeWitt, Jessa DeWitt, Hailey Reeves, David Reeves III; and 4 Great-grandchildren Paisley Pederson, Lily Brimmer, Evan Steeprow and Lily Steeprow.
She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.
Born a sharecropper’s daughter, Lorine frequently shared stories of her childhood spending time picking and planting cotton in the fields of Louisiana. While attending Crowville High School and completing a class assignment, she came across a compelling quote which proved to be a significant moment in her fate.
While reading an article about nursing, she fell in love with the message, “To be a nurse, is to walk with God”. From that moment, Lorine understood her life calling. Lorine eventually graduated from Natchez Nursing School in Mississippi, and later joined the United States Air Force where she proudly served as an Operation Room Nurse.
As a nurse, she never hesitated in providing comfort to those in need and at their lowest. Following her service in the military, Lorine continued her nursing career while also continuing to raise her four children. During this time, she worked at the local University Medical Center, provided long-term home care for a child whom was a quadriplegic, and served as a nurse at the local rehabilitation center and state prison. Lorine’s warm compassionate and unselfishness nature was received by all whom had the pleasure of having her in their life.
While she considered nursing to be her first love, that was easily replaced after she became a mother. Her love of her children grew immeasurably as they gave her grandchildren, and eventually great-grandchildren. Upon retirement she took up the love of Crocheting, and crocheted many of the blankets and hats her children and grandchildren wear today.
Lorine spent her last days sitting in her chair crocheting, listening to her soaps, and watching for hummingbirds outside her window. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, and with her departure, will once again spend her days “walking with God”.
A private memorial was held at the Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, OR; followed by a graveside memorial at Valley View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make our mom’s time on earth special by spending time with your loved ones and let them know how much they mean to you.
Memarie Gayle Cupit Jobe
Mrs. Memarie Gayle Cupit Jobe age 48, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on July 22.
Mrs. Jobe was born in Delhi on Dec. 31, 1971, the daughter of Linda Wilson Blanco and the late Jerry Cupit.
She was a devout Christian and it was very important to her to be a witness for Jesus. Mrs. Jobe was a member of Cornerstone Church where she was active in the worship team. She owned and operated Fearless Memories Jewelry. Mrs. Jobe was a very talented singer, songwriter, musician, and author. She will be remembered for always having “Faith over Fear,” being courageous, and having a sweet soul.
Survivors include her husband, Neill Jobe; a son, J.D. Jobe; mother, Linda Blanco; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Mary and Bud Gaulden; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hazel and Ron Matheny.
A Celebration of Life was held July 24 at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Church with Pastor Galen Davis officiating. Those unable to attend can view live streaming online at this link csnlive.org. Interment followed at Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
Gathering of family and friends were held Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Church.
Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Chic Awearness in support of ovarian cancer research and awareness, through the T.J. Martell Foundation c/o Chic Awearness 1114 17th Avenue S., Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37212 or https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/TJMartellFoundation/MemarieGayleJobe.html.
Visit the online obituary www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
Thomas Wayne Hilbun
Funeral services for Thomas Wayne Hilbun, 79 of Wisner were held at 10 a.m. July 27 in Wisner First Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment with military rites followed in Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at the church.
He was born the union of Albert Curtis and Myrtle Marie Fortenberry Hilbun on September 21, 1941 in Winnsboro and passed from this life July 24, 2020 in Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Hilbun was a member of Wisner First Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran, a long time Franklin Parish farmer and was a retired bus driver for the Franklin Parish School Board.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Linda Mobley Hilbun; two sons Curtis William Hilbun and Tracy Wayne Hilbun and wife Michelle; two grandchildren Trace William Hilbun and Karlie Zane Hilbun all of Wisner. He is also survived by three siblings Lionel Hilbun, Buddy Hilbun both of Wisner and Juliet Rodemacher of Alexandria; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jay Barfield, Lionel B. Hilbun, Jr., Tracy Hilbun, Steve Houston, John Jones and Pat Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were Nathan Oliver, Terry Robinson and Joe Thomas.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Reed, Clay Nichols FNP and Dr. Miles Hilbun for their excellent care.
Memorials may St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Winnsboro Mainstreet Windmill Project.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Nick Stephens
Graveside services for Nick Stephens, 83, of Wisner were 10 a.m. July 25 in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Mel Stephens officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Nick was born January 4, 1937, in Wisner to the union of Nick and Effie Mae Burns Stephens and passed from this life on July 19, 2020, at Mary Anna Nursing Center in Wisner.
Nick was a member of South Central Baptist Church, retired from the LA DOTD and enjoyed playing golf.
He is preceded in death by his parents Nick, Sr. and Effie Mae Burns Stephens; his loving wife of more than 62 years, Rosa Lee Stephens; and one son Norman Stephens; two brothers: James Stephens and Raymond Stephens; and two sisters: Inez Thurmond and Mary Jenkins.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his four children: Tommy Stephens and wife Teri of Lusk, WY, Bruce Stephens and wife Mistie of Katy, TX, Sondra Wright of Baton Rouge, and Mel Stephens and wife Nikki of Hebert; daughter-in-law, Debbie Stephens of New Caney, TX; 13 grandchildren: Lindsey, Zachary, Tucker, Christopher, Caroline, Mackenzie, Morgan, Joshua, James, Leah, Drake, Jonathan and Phillip; three great grandchildren: Hannah, Miriam, and William; one sister Lois Kerrigan and husband Tom of Wisner; and many nieces and nephews.
Any planned memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Honorary pallbearers were grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Joseph Cordill Register, Jr.
Joseph Cordill Register, Jr. of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 7. He was 99.
He was born in Baton Rouge to parents Joseph Cordill Register and Stella Huff Register. The family later moved to Winnsboro.
He served in World War II and at one point was stationed in England where he met his future wife, Ellen Matilda Dyer. Graduating from Louisiana Tech in Ruston his career as a Civil Engineer moved him and his family to many southern states before settling in Jackson, MS for 47 years.
In 2015 he moved to Ohio to be closer to his daughter.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years; sisters Eva Dudley Register Day and Stella Register Wiley Van Matre, and his nephew Barney Jefferson Wiley, Jr.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Cordill Register, III of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; his daughter, Ellen Register Fryer (Mark) of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two nieces.
Cremation has taken place. Joseph will be buried in the family plot in Natchez at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroadshospice.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with Joseph’s family at www.bacherfuneralhome.com.
Vernon Lee Morgan
Funeral services for Mr. Vernon Morgan, 92, of Winnsboro, were held July 14, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Fletcher, Rev. Ron Ferrington, and Rev. Larry Hathcock officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Morgan, a retired shop foreman for the Franklin Parish Police Jury, was born on December 24, 1927 in Liberty, MS., to the union of Velma Alberta Lilly Morgan and Howard Thomas Morgan, and passed from this life on July 11, 2020, at his home in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Velma Morgan; wife, Lona Temple Morgan; son, Dennis Haron Morgan; and grandsons, Kelly Wade Rushing, Ronnie Temple, Jr., Josh Thompson, and Johnny Wayne Dilly.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Mr. Morgan are his sons, Johnny Rushing, Tommy Rushing and wife Mary, and Ronnie Temple and wife Lenora; daughters, Barbara Jean Rollen and husband Ronnie, Polly Peppers and husband Donnie, Wanda Morgan, Retha Ainsworth and husband Dale, and Dee Vonia Clark and husband Doug. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Tyler Parker, Adam Temple, Kyle Clark, Derek Parker, Holden Ewrin, and Josh Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Temple, Lonnie Temple, Shane Twiner, Dennis Twiner, Paul Staneart, and Donnie Aaron Peppers.
The family received friends for visitation July 14 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at youngsfh.com
Leonard V. Wilson
Services for Leonard V. Wilson of Winnsboro, 76, were held July 24 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 11:30 a.m. Burial followed at the VA Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson died July 14 at LSU Oschner Hospital in Shreveport.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son: Anthony January; one daughter: Lenette W. Scott; one brother: Mitchell Wilson and four sisters: Ora D. Smith, Della Wilson, Rita Wilson and LaDill Wilson.
Mr. Wilson also leaves eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.