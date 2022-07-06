Billy Ray Weeks
Graveside services for Billy Ray Weeks, 95, of Crowville, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 29, 2022, in Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Marion Collier officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Billy was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Crowville to the union of the late Joshua Charlie Weeks and the late Lucy Foy Weeks and passed from this life on June 27, 2022, at his residence in Crowville.
Mr. Billy was a member of First Baptist Church, Crowville. He served in the United States Army as part of the 11th Airbourne during World War II; he dropped into Japan and stayed through the occupation.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances Carson Weeks; one brother Charles Weeks; one son: Billy Wayne “Beeb” Weeks; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Earl Stroud.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Shirley Love of Crowille; grandson, William Jason “Bud” Carroll and wife Buffey of Shreveport; two granddaughters: Anna Carroll Thomas and husband Craig of Winnsboro, Sarah Carroll Hamauei and husband Thomas of Shreveport; eight great-grandchildren: William Joseph Carroll of Shreveport, Adrian Cabe Thomas and Madison of Start, Adrianna Thomas Monnin and Seth of Crowville, Audra Thomas Lewis and Clay of Crowville, Abigail Christen Thomas, Analiese Caroline Thomas, both of Winnsboro; Michael Aaron Hamauei, John Carson Hamauei and Mary Margaret “Maggie” Hamauei all of Shreveport; special family friend , Donnie Harper; one sister-in-law, Callie Carson Weeks.
A special thank you to Elara Caring Hospice for all the wonderful care.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Emmie Calloway
Funeral services for Emmie Calloway, 86, of West Monroe, La., formerly of Winnsboro, were held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. William Smith of Lakeshore Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, La.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12 – 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Emmie was born to the union of Lee T. Pepper and Julia E. Hooter Pepper on Oct. 8, 1935, and passed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Kline Calloway; father, L.T. Pepper; mother, Julia Hooter Pepper; brother, James Pepper; sister, Hazel Grayson; stepson, Charles Calloway; stepson, Barry Green; stepson, William Green; and stepdaughter, Carolyn Green.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kaye Chesney and husband T.C. Chesney of West Monroe; son, David Green and Rachel Williams (fiancée) of Winnsboro; granddaughter, Melissa Black and husband C. D. of West Monroe; grandson, Brian Stephens and wife Sandi of Ruston; her great-grandchildren, Holton Spillers, Keaton Spillers, Mattie Stephens and Remy Stephens; sisters, Minnie Bell Hebert and husband Aaron of Delhi; Liz Pylant and husband George of Crowville. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, family and her beloved pet, Angel
The family wishes to express a deep appreciation for her sitters, Karitha Harper and Jackie Taylor of Serenity Health Providers; and Home Health Care Givers of Elara Caring Home Health for their care of their loved one.
Pallbearers were Billy Hebert, C.D. Black, Jacob Ezell, Brian Stephens, Holton Spillers and Keaton Spillers.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter, Lakeshore Baptist Church of Monroe, La., or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, Tenn.
Hollis D. Weatherly
Funeral services for Hollis D. Weatherly, 75, of Delhi, La., were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Bethany Worship Center, Crowville, La., with interment following in Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Hollis, a truck driver, was born Feb. 5, 1947, to the union of the late Edgar Weatherly and the late Pearlie Matthews Weatherly, in Winnsboro and passed from this life June 27, 2022, at Willis-Knighton Hospital in Shreveport, La., after a lengthy illness.
Hollis attended Bethany Worship Center; enjoyed fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. He loved his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Hollis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers J. E. "Bootsie" Weatherly Jr. and J. Q. "Bo" Weatherly; and sisters Patsy Favors, Delane McKeithen and Joann Wilson.
Hollis is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kay Weatherly; daughters Barbie Moore (Jerry), Lori Biggs (Scott), and Dana Stephenson (Mark); grandchildren Byron and Matthew Pace, Ryder, Skylar and Taylor Biggs, Ivy and River Stephenson; and many other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Ryder Biggs, Scott Biggs, Billy Collins, Zane Johnson, Ken Stephens and Mark Stephenson.
Honorary pallbearers were Hugh L. Clay and River Stephenson.
Frances Lee Drummond
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Lee Drummond, 80, of
West Monroe, La., will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery, Snake Ridge, La.
Frances was born on April 24, 1942, and passed from this life on June 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents; father, Charlie Howard; mother, Annie Johns Howard; husband, Herbert Louie Drummond and second husband, Robert Crawford; daughter, Lori Ann Drummond Kennedy; brother, Charlie Howard Jr. and sister, Anna Lee Childress.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Herbert Louie Drummond, Harold Jay Drummond and wife Teresa Stampley Drummond, and Hilton Wade Drummond; daughter, Frances Charlene Pickle of Sterlington, La., 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jacob Dakota Ogden
Funeral services for Jacob Dakota Ogden of Delhi were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Lamar Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating. Interment followed in Lamar Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at the church.
Jacob Dakota Ogden went on to be with the Lord on June 25, 2022, at the young age of 28. Dakota was born Dec. 7, 1993, to Robbie and Jennifer Ogden. He was a man of many talents, from mechanics to farming to line work. He loved working with his hands and helping anyone in any way he could.
Anyone who had the privilege of knowing him knew that he had a story and an answer for everything. If he didn’t, he would make up something that sounded believable. You could ask him if that was true and he would grin and say “I don’t know, but it sounded good didn’t it?” He had his hands in a little of everything and he never quit until the job was done.
Dakota had one son of his own and gained a daughter, McKenzie, through the love of his life. He spent the last five years with Serria and considered her daughter his own.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything else outdoors. He was the most project-oriented person many have ever known. When the boys asked where he would ever find parts to complete something, he would drive up the next morning with them in the back of his pickup. He just wouldn’t quit until he was satisfied. He was truly one of a kind.
He was the guy anyone could call on, day or night. If you needed him, he was there. He will be greatly missed by a countless number of family and friends. He will never be forgotten. He could fix anything. More importantly, he was an example of life, love and laughter. As a family we ask that you carry his legacy with you and utilize what he taught us all.
Dakota is preceded in death by great-grandfather R.L. “Grance” Sims; grandfather John “Moose” Ogden; grandmother Jeannie Ogden; brothers Samuel, Ethan and Logan Ogden.
Survivors include great-grandmother Maurine Sims; grandparents Glyn and Anita McMurry and Debbie Sims; great-aunt Sam and great-uncle Mike Emfinger; parents Robbie and Jennifer, sisters Eryn (Hunter) and Chloe; son Tanner; love of his life Serria and daughter McKenzie, and many cousins.
Pallbearers included Cole Johnston, R.J. Posey, Blake Smith, Holden Armstrong, Tucker Armstrong, and Tim Waller.
Honorary pallbearers included Jon-Wyatt Hebert, Dillan Penick and Matthew Hendry.
