Gary Alan Carter
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Alan Carter, 72, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Calhoun, with Rev. Neil Everett, Rev. Jimmy Harper, and Purvis Rodriguez officiating. Interment was at Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Mr. Carter was born Feb. 23, 1949, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2021. He worked in the oil field for over 20 years. Mr. Carter then became a barber and retired a second time in 2018. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun. Mr. Carter enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan, always pulling for the West Monroe High School Rebels, LSU Tigers, the Astros and the Saints. He was devoted to his family and friends and very well liked. Mr. Carter never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma H. Carter and Woodrow Carter.
Survivors include his wife of almost 25 years, Elvin Carter; daughter, Toni Carter of Shreveport; daughter, Marcie Bryson and her husband Mark of Glen Rose, TX; step-daughter, Pam Tanner and her husband Frankie of Downsville; step-son, Stevie Tedeton and wife Brenda of West Monroe; step-son, Kenny Tedeton of Calhoun; 17 grandchildren: Crystal Dillard and husband Jim, Jason Chad Hall, Jason Tanner and wife Tarin, Holly Tanner, Stephanie Morse and husband Andy, Michael Tedeton and wife Clair, Paige Lucien and husband Joey, Cody Carter, Bailey Tisdale, Chrissy Blaylock, Sierra Phillips, Gillian Bryson, Jayden Phillips, Garrett Bryson, Jesse Holey, Braydon Holey, and Ledger Holey; 15 great-grandchildren: Caleb Krueger, Carissa Morse, Kimber Brown, Annabelle Tedeton, Lanie Morse, Jace Howard, Emory Brown, Ronon Tanner, Easton Lucien, Bailyn Tisdale, Pyper Grimm, Peyton Lucien, Gaven Evans, July Tedeton, and Baby Lucien; sister, Pam Nobles and husband Buddy of Start; one nephew, Colby Peppers of Delhi; numerous cousins; and Johnny Holey, who was like a son, and his wife, Robin, both of Delhi.
Pallbearers were Charles Hodges, Tommy Earl, Jason Tanner, Michael Tedeton, Cody Carter, and Garrett Bryson. Honorary pallbearers were Ralph Green, Colby Peppers, and the men of the Sharon Graves Sunday School Class.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elara Caring Hospice, Dr. Mouhaffel, Dr. Barron, Dr. Olinde, and the numerous nurses and staff who treated Mr. Carter with love. We are so grateful for all of the calls, prayers, visits, foods, gifts, and flowers throughout Gary’s illness and passing.
Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mulhearn Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Douglas Wade LaBorde
“Buddy”
Graveside services for Mr. Douglas “Buddy” Wade LaBorde, 65, of Winnsboro, was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating.
Buddy, a maintenance worker for the City of Baskin, was born on February 25, 1956, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life on July 5, 2021, in West Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and PeeWee LaBorde; and step-daughter, Melissa Hopkins.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife of 28 years, Shirley Bamburg LaBorde; step-son, Jimmy Hopkins, Jr.; grandchildren, Jacob Hopkins and wife Lisa, and Keligh Hopkins; great-granddaughter, Lilly Hopkins; and sisters, Toni Reeves and husband Rickey (a special brother-in-law). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Karen McClelland
Funeral services for Karen McClelland, 66, of Winnsboro were held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the chapel of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m., with Bro. Jimmy Harper officiating. Interment followed in Coax Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth McClelland; parents, John Mack Buxton and Ruby Nell Winters Buxton; son-in-law, Ricky Yates; grandsons, Dustin McClelland and Byron Lane Boutwell; brother, Ernest Buxton; and sister, Shirley Veuleman.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Patricia Boutwell of Winnsboro; son, Kevin McClelland and wife Leah of Winnsboro; son, Brandon Scott McClelland of Winnsboro; seven grandsons, Patrick Boutwell and wife Danielle of Winnsboro, Koby Jay McClelland of Jigger, Chase McClelland of Winnsboro, Chance McClelland of Winnsboro, Noah Edwards of Winnsboro, Colton McClelland of Winnsboro, and Clay McClelland of Winnsboro; and four brothers, Marvin Buxton of Winnsboro, Michael Buxton of Crowville, Andrew Buxton of Winnsboro, and Keith Buxton of Winnsboro. Karen is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Chase McClelland, Todd Evans, Christopher Veuleman, Kurt Meredith, Chance McClelland, and Noah Edwards.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Matthew Donovan Clark
A Celebration of Life for Matt Clark, 46, of Winnsboro was held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at River of Life Church, Winnsboro with Rev. David Philips and Rev. Steve Cretin officiating. A private family internment was held under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Matt, a well-known and respected licensed real estate agent, broker, and appraiser, was born November 6, 1974, to the union of Larry Clark and Jane Lowe Clark in Monroe, LA and went to be with his Lord and Savior June 12, 2021, in Namibia, Africa, doing what he loved, telling others about the love of Christ. His passion was making life better for others. And, he was one of those rare people that spent more time demonstrating in deeds rather than waxing in words.
Matt was one of the best all round athletes from this area. In Junior High School his team won many tennis tournaments, a regional championship, and a state championship; in High School he excelled at baseball and basketball, his basketball team won the state championship his senior year; and he played college baseball at Monticello, AR. Last month his tennis team won a state championship. He loved golf and was a member of Bayou Desiard Country Club. He was actively involved in coaching children and youth sports including coaching his brothers’ teams and more recently his daughters’ teams.
Matt purchased a business that had been in his family and went on to become a successful business owner locally as well as having several businesses in Africa. Several months ago, he and his brothers began operating local seafood restaurant, Clark’s Crawdad Hole in Winnsboro.
Matt was a founding member and a board member of River of Life Church in Winnsboro, as well as being a praise and worship leader. He was a founder of Fresh Start Ministries in 2006.
Matt’s true passion was sharing the love of Christ with others. He has been on mission trips to Mexico, India, and several African countries. He founded World Mission Project to conduct evangelistic leadership training for native missionaries and empower business endeavors with born-again entrepreneurs in cities and villages around the world.
Matt is preceded in death by his father, Larry Clark; and paternal grandparents Lorraine and Jewel Clark and maternal grandparents Robert and Lanie Lowe.
Matt is survived by his wife of 22 years, Gretchen Clark; daughters Mary Elizabeth and Madeline Clark; mother, Jane Clark, brothers Brad Clark and wife JoLee, and Adam Clark; nephews Braden, Harley, Cade, and Cole; nieces Avery and Rylea; and a host of relatives and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Isaac Beard, Jeff Boughton, Joe Campbell, Michael Carroll, Jeff Eley, Brian Enlow, Jeremiah King, David John Philips, Terry Poland, Chris Pruitt, Joe Reasonover, Clay Russell, and Robert Wallace.
Memorial donations in honor of Matt’s legacy may be made to World Mission Project, in care of Progressive Bank, 301 Fair Avenue in Winnsboro, LA, or directly to Gretchen Clark.
Louis Michael “Mike” Martin
Memorial services for Louis Michael “Mike” Martin, 69, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mike was born March 7, 1952, in Winnsboro to the union of Louis “Buck” Martin and Eva Marie Smith Martin and passed from this life on June 21, 2021, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Mike was employed by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department for 16 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include is wife Sheila Martin of Winnsboro; two sons: Trampest Martin and wife Dapheney of Gilbert and Heath Martin and wife Lisa of Lake Charles; one sister Lou “Cookie” Foster of Gilbert; five grandchildren: Emily Hill and husband Coby, Sarah Martin and Austin Poland, Jude Martin, Ashlyn Martin and Joe Alpeter and two great grandchildren Paisley Hill and Eli Poland; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lynda Kay Watson
Memorial services for Lynda Kay Watson, 56, of Crowville will be held at a later date under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6 - 8 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
Lynda was born March 19, 1965, in Monroe to the union of Howard Miller and Kay Lynn Payne Watson, and passed from this life on June 28, 2021, at her residence in Crowville.
She is preceded in death by her mother and sister Beth Ann Watson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her father Howard Watson of Crowville; two daughters: Morgan McKinney of Crowville and Anna Beth Price and husband James of Wisner; four grandchildren: Timothy Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Thomas McKinney and Mason Price; a host of other relatives and friends.
Albertine ‘Teen’ Mercer Stewart
A memorial service for Albertine “Teen” Stewart, of Prattville, Alabama former of Baskin, will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church Prattville, Alabama at 4 p.m. A visitation will follow the service at the church.
Mrs. Stewart, 76, passed away June 30, 2021.
