Leo Lively
Funeral services for Leo Lively, 71, of Wisner are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Alice F. Gallup
Alice F. Gallup, 80 of Wisner since 1980, went to be with the Lord, June 12. She was born November 18, 1939 in Chatham, La. to Julian and Mary Massey.
Alice graduated from Ferriday High School. She then met the love of his life, John “Jack” Gallup. They were married on April 16, 1958. Alice worked several different jobs, including working for Dr. Dennis Laravia of Vidalia, for over 15 years as his medical transcriptionist. She proudly raised two sons, Anthony Scott Gallup and Perry Foster Gallup. Alice enjoyed volunteering at her church, singing, playing the piano, cooking, camping, traveling, and riding their motorcycle.
As a Pentecostal preacher’s daughter, she was a loyal servant of God, her faith was central to her life and she often encouraged others with God's love. She was an active member of First Pentecostal Church of Wisner for 40 years. She sang in the worship group and participated in all church events and gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John “Jack” Gallup of Wisner; son, Tony Gallup (Kimi) of Wisner; sister: Hilda Dekerlegand (George) of Ferriday; brothers: JT Massey of Natchez, Tommy Massey (Judy) of Ridgeland, Ms., Charles Massey (Jean) of Archdale, NC; grandchildren: Whitney Lively (Tyler) of Gilbert, Briar Gallup (Allie) of Sterlington, Michael Gallup (Rikki) of Mandeville, Felicia Gallup Weatherly of Vidalia, Megan Defee of Bossier City, Erin Defee of Bossier City; great grandchildren: Baya Lively, Tristan Weatherly, Cayley Weatherly, Hallie Weatherly, Dean Gallup, Jack Gallup, Anna Leigh Gallup; great-great grandchild: Emersyn Weatherly; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son: Perry Foster Gallup; her parents; Julian and Mary Massey
A Graveside service will be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Oswalt Cemetery, Monterey.
If you would like to follow in the procession out to the cemetery, please be at Youngs Funeral Home Ferriday, at 609 N. EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334, by 9 am.
Pallbearers:
Briar Gallup, Michael Gallup, Chuck Massey, Michael Dekerlegand, Shane Massey, and Jeff Massey
Officiating Pastor Peyton Sparks and Bro. Glenn Massey
Michelle (Shell) K. Houston
Funeral services for Michelle (Shell) K. Houston, 50, of Winnsboro were 10 a. m. July 4, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. James McMurray officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. July 3, at the funeral home.
Michelle was born May 28, 1970, in Carthage, MS to the union of Robert Mack Kirksey and Bobbie Lou Coleman Kirksey and she passed from this life on June 30, 2020, at her residence in Winnsboro.
Michelle was owner of Shells Cleaning Service.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Robert Wayne Kirksey.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include husband Scott D. Houston of Winnsboro; son, Joshual Wallace and wife Paige of Gilbert; daughter, Reheana Smith of Winnsboro; three grandchildren: Jayden and Brayden Wallace and Lillian Glass;
two sisters, Judy Wallace and husband Bruce of Tallulah, Terry Carroll and husband Ricky of Swampers; two brothers: Mack Kirksey and wife Vicky, Jim Buck Kirksey and Lisa Gwin of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Justin Barfield, Doug Easterling, Jeff Killian, Garrett Lebleu, Jimmy MacDonald and Bruce McMurray.
Honorary pallbearers were Mikey Jordan and Roger Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Marvin Smith
Graveside services for Marvin Smith, 88, of Waterproof were at 10 a.m. on July 3, in Legion Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Larry Foster officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, Marvin Smith, loving husband and father, passed away in Franklin Parish. Mr. Clarence Marvin Smith was born on November 16, 1931, in the country home of his parents Calvin L. Smith and Eunice Goodwin Smith in Waterproof. He was a life long resident of Tensas Parish.
Mr. Marvin was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterproof. He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War to the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Division. After serving his country, he worked as a Veteran’s Service Officer in Tensas Parish before returning to his love of farming. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, NRA, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and Tensas Parish Masonic Lodge #360 for 60 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents C.L. and Eunice Smith; two brothers-in-law: Pete Cason and Laney Walker, Jr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Anita Walker Smith of Waterproof; one daughter, Carolyn Smith
Arceneaux and husband James of St. Joseph; three grandchildren: Becca Arceneaux Weeks and husband William of Vicksburg, MS, Michael Arceneaux and wife Lindsey of St. Joseph, and Emma Arceneaux Lensing and husband Gabe of Madison, MS; two great granddaughters: Laney and Allie Weeks; one brother: Roy G. Smith and wife Billa Faye of Waterproof, three sisters: Cecile Cason, of Vidalia, Mary Walker and husband Allen of Port Neches, TX, and Louise Fletcher and husband Bill of Ridgecrest; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Michael Arceneaux, Jimmy Comeaux, Billy Fletcher, Gabe Lensing, Keith Smith, and William Weeks.
Honorary pallbearer were Bobby Fletcher.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
James “Jim“ Richard Logan
Born March 7, 1945 in southern Illinois, James “Jim” Richard Logan grew up farming with his father and siblings. He graduated at Waltonville Unit High School in 1963 where he played varsity basketball. He was drafted by the Army in 1965 where he served in Vietnam as a military policeman until 1967. He was a self-employed water well driller and later retired as an environmental soil sampler in 2010. He moved to Baskin shortly after retiring where he enjoyed cooking, gardening, hunting, and fishing. Those close to him knew him to be kind, generous, and loving.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Mae, and father, Wilmer, his first wife Phyllis 71’-84’, siblings Dorthy, Wilmer, David, and Cecil, and one grandson, Elijah.
He is survived by wife Peggy, brothers, Bob, Melvin, and
Rodney, and sister, Roberta, daughters Dena’ and Rhonda, 7 grandkids, 10 great grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service will be 12 pm Wednesday, July 8 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Karsten Brown, Bruce Christian, Christopher Morris, Steve Mullican, Jerry Nutt, and Colt Rushing.
Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. July 7 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
