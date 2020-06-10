Anita Causey
Funeral services for Anita Causey, 72, of Bude, MS will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on June 11 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow to Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Anita Causey was born on Tuesday, September 02, 1947 in Winnsboro, LA and passed away Saturday, June 06, 2020 in Meadville, MS.
She was preceded in death by parents- William Block "Bill" Peavey and Marie Lambert, brother - Billy Ray Peavey, two sisters - Catherine Aswell and Yvonne Smith, brother - Carlos Peavey, and daughter - Tracy Frith,
Survivors include: sister - Ruth Smith; Brother - Floyd Peavy; sister - Dale Graham, brother - Johnny Ray Peavey, all of Ridgecrest, LA; and two sons - Alberth B Frith of Brandon, MS and Carry B Frith, Allen, TX,
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Albert Frith, III, Everett Frith, Ethan Frith, Joshua Frith, Cody Newman, and Landon Peltz.
Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Frith.
The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Robert Bradley
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Bradley of Winnsboro were June 4 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Winnsboro with Bro. Timothy Parker and Bro. Tommy Cotten officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery near Crowville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. June 3 at the church.
Mr. Bradley was born September 2, 1933 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on June 2 in Winnsboro at the age of 86.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bennett Bradley; one daughter, Elizabeth Waggoner; parents, Vivian C. and Lula Mae Bradley; five brothers, Clyde Bradley, Ralph Bradley, Floyd Bradley, Simon Bradley and Billy Bradley; and four sisters, Etta Elizabeth Hodge, Bertie Mae Smith, Verbie Cherbini and Mary Shows.
Those left to cherish her memory include his children, Marie Bradley of Winnsboro, Barbara Sproles and husband, Johnny of Wisner, and Mary “Susie” Lively of Delhi; eleven grandchildren, Katie Lockerby and husband, Ben of Wisner, Brooke Bailey and husband, Derrick of Fort Necessity, Haven Lambert and husband, Jake of Union Church, MS, Will Trahan and wife, Grace of Bossier City, LA, Spencer Trahan of Monroe, Rese Waggoner of Winnsboro, Lance Lively of Delhi, Zack Waggoner of Winnsboro, Dustin Lively of West Monroe, Amber Lively of Monroe, and Kemper Lively of Delhi; six great-grandchildren, Steven Wiley, Sabyn Blanchard, Zoey Blanchard, Parker Bailey, Tarrah Bailey, Trevor Bailey, and one on the way; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Will Trahan, Spencer Trahan, Dustin Lively, Lance Lively, Kemper Lively, and Rese Waggoner. Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Waggoner, Steven Wiley, Sabyn Blanchard, Parker Bailey, and Trevor Bailey.
Services were directed by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Online condolences/registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Carl Lavell Watts
Funeral services for Carl Lavell Watts, 85, of Lufkin were held June 6, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kennard with Brother Lynn Stroud and Brother Jim Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Watts was born January 7, 1935 in Franklin Parish to the late Ruth (Melton) and Morris Lavell Watts, and died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Watts graduated from Gilbert High School. He was a maintenance foreman at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas for 30 years, then retired to Houston County where he owned and operated Druso Ranch.
Mr. Watts coached Little League Baseball, was a 19-year Richwood Volunteer Fireman, and was active in the Richwood First Baptist Church. In Houston County, he was active in the Houston County Forestry Association, was a 35-year member of the Texas Forestry Association, and a member of Kennard First Baptist Church.
He loved caring for his dogs, cattle, managing his timber, and his favorite hobby was hunting wild hogs. He was always happy and optimistic, hardly watched TV, and always had a project going…building, remodeling, or “inventing” something. He also loved to play “42”. He battled Parkinson’s for 16 years and never complained. After it became too difficult to do the things he loved, Mr. Watts moved into Lufkin to be near medical facilities.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alene (Brock) Watts of Lufkin; brother, Joe Watts of Shreveport; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leo and Joyce Brock of Clute, Robert and Madeline Brock of Apple Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister and brother-in-law; sister-in-law and brother-in-law; and two nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33131.
The family welcomed friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the church prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Dexter Williams
Graveside services for Dexter Williams, 60 of Wisner, will be June 14 at 2 p.m. at Hope Estate Cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Visitation is scheduled for June 13 beginning at 11 a.m. at Richard and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams died June 6. He was a retired truck driver.
Liam Maddox Watson
Graveside service for Liam Maddox Watson of Monroe were held June 7 at 2:00 p.m. in Oakley Cemetery, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Liam, the son of Kristin Watson, was born on June 4, 2020. He is now resting in the comforting arms of Jesus since passing from this life on June 4, 2020 in West Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Charles I. Watson and Alma Lee Watson; and maternal great-grandparents, Andrew S. Keene, Jr. and Nancy Keene.
Liam will always be cherished and loved by his mother, Kristin Watson; grandmother, Sandi H. Lee and husband Benny of Tallulah; grandfather, Mike Watson of Wisner; uncle, Cory Watson of Wisner; aunts, Cara Rokneddini and husband Aaron of Crowville and Darby Menzel; step-aunt, Hannah Cox and husband Ben of Rayville; and step-uncles, Blaine Lee and wife Kristal of Tallulah and Bennett Lee of Florida; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cory Watson and Aaron Rokneddini.
Linzy Dykes
Linzy Dykes of Waynesboro, MS, formerly of Delhi, 75 died May 25 at her home. She was 75.
Graveside services were held May 6 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Delhi at 1 p.m. Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Ms. Dykes was survived by her husband, Callie Dykes; one son: Kenneth Dykes of Winnsboro; five daughters: Cassandra Dykes and Crystal Dykes of Winnsboro; Tina McDowell, Shanta Dykes Cooper of Delhi and Saloange Dykes of Waynesboro; one brother: Willie Gray of Las Vegas, Erma L. Williams of Winnsboro; 27 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Jarvis White, Ken Dykes, Antwon Dykes, LaDarius Dykes, Kevin Cooper and Kendanius White.
Melba Evans Keen Lockwood
Memorial services for Melba Evans Keen Lockwood, 82, of West Monroe, LA were held at 4:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Whitney Tubbs officiating.
Mrs. Melba was born April 9, 1938 in Baskin, LA and passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Sylvia Annette Humphries
Funeral services for Sylvia Annette Humphries, 72, of Newellton were June 5 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Interment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery.
Sylvia was born December 22, 1947, in Eldorado, AR to the union of Woodford Grady and Nell Marie Bird Humphries; she passed from this life on June 3, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Sylvia served as secretary of First Baptist Church in Newellton for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Denise Bamburg and husband Tiger, and Delores Russell and husband Wade all of Newellton; one sister, Linda Sanders of Carthage; two brothers: Grady Humphries of Port Gibson, MS, Jimmy Ray Humphries of Marshall, TX; six grandchildren: Brittany Bamburg of Monroe, Krystal Bamburg of Newellton, Zachary Russell and wife Olivia of Little Rock, AR, Matthew Russell, Dylan Russell and Angel Russell all of Newellton; and four great grandchildren: Brennen Bamburg and Braylee Bamburg of Newellton, Julia Caroline Russell and Magnolia Grace Russell of Little Rock, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Rodger Lee Stewart
Private graveside services for Rodger Lee Stewart, 76, of Mangham formerly of Dallas, TX, were held June 4, in Old Catahoula Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Goodman officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Rodger was born May 27, 1944, to the union of William Rodger Stewart and B. Inez Davis Stewart and passed from this life at his residence in Mangham.
He was employed by Borden's Milk Company in Dallas, TX, for many years before moving to Mangham.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Theodosia Boatner
Theodosia Boatner, of Wisner, died May 25 at her home. She was 96.
Services were held June 6 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wisner at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Hope Estate Cemetery also in Wisner. Services were directed by Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. Boatner is survived by her three sons: Edward Demley, Henry Lee Cooper and Joe Boatner, Jr. Her four daughters: Billy Ruth Wright, Martha Slack, Dora Fletcher and Diane Boatner; and two brothers: L.T. King and C.C. King.
Ms. Boatner is also survived by her 31 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren, her brother-in-law John Boatner, sister-in-law Idella Kennerson, daughter-in-law Betty Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Courtney Wymes Sr., Terrence Boatner, Marcus Fletcher, Demetric Demley, Freddie Fletcher, Jr., and Adrian King.
Maj. Thomas H. “Tommy” Davis
Maj. Thomas H. “Tommy” Davis (USAF RET), of Bernice, Louisiana passed away of natural causes on May 24 at the age of 86.
Tom was born on April 6, 1934 in Greenville, Louisiana to Lola Nichols Davis and Meddie Mae Davis, the youngest of 8 children. He graduated from Winnsboro High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track and was voted Most Handsome Boy and Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University, where he performed the lead role of Curly in the musical “Oklahoma!” Tom attended the U.S. Air Force Officer’s Training School and began his military service in 1958 as a First Lieutenant. He retired from service in 1978 from his position of Personnel Staff Officer at the Lackland Air Force Base Air Training Command after 20 years of military service and many tours of duty, including service in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 1975 from the Military Airlift Command for outstanding service as Chief, Processing Section and Chief, Quality Control Section, Consolidated Base Personnel Office, 438th Air Base Group, 438th Military Airlift Wing, at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey from 1972-1975. He also received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1972 for service in the 20th Air Division (Air Defense Command) for his development of operations training programs and systems training as Standardization Officer of the 5th Tactical Control Group, Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, from 1964-1966. Tom raised his family in Alexandria, Louisiana, then returned home to Winnsboro and raised catfish on a catfish farm he built and operated. He married his college sweetheart, Jessie Johnette Copeland, on October 30, 1992, and settled in Bernice, Louisiana, where they were members of Pisgah Baptist Church. Tom lived life to the fullest and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Deep-sea fishing was a long-time passion of Tom’s, as well as traveling, singing, Cajun cooking, gardening and coin collecting. One of his favorite places to visit was Key West, Florida. Most importantly, he was a devoted father to his five daughters.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Maggie Melvina Cates and Gracie Mae Bruce; and five brothers, Meddie Jr., Joel, Chester, Percy, and John “Tallie” Davis.
He is survived by his wife Johnette of Bernice, Louisiana; his five daughters, Tracey Davis of New Orleans, Melissa Nugier (John) of Crowley, Linda Crochet (Gerald), of Little Rock, AR, Lola Michiels (Robby) of Alexandria, and Lana Crump (Hampton) of Baton Rouge; and his 14 grandchildren. Tom's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley, Louisiana for their excellent care of Tom during the last years of his life. He continued to sing, tell stories, and show kindness to everyone around him up to his final months of life.
A memorial service and interment will be held at the First Baptist Church of Crowville Cemetery, 160 LA-578 in Crowville on Monday, June 15 at noon.
Velton Ray Cox
Velton Ray Cox was born on July 30, 1942 in Mangham and went to be with the Lord June 1, 2020 after a short illness.
His parents were the late Vester Chester Cox and Viola Marie Nugent of Mangham. Velton passed from this life while in the St. Frances Hospital in Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Katherine Griffith, stepson, James Ray Landers of Doyline, La. brothers, Vergil Chester Cox of Crossett, Ar., Vernon Leroy Cox of Passadena, Tx., Vester Lee Cox of Morgan City, La., and sisters, Vennie Lee Oliveaux of Monroe, La. and Vera Margaret Jones of Katy, Tx. He was a caring husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is his sons, Jimmy Lynn Cox and wife, Melinda Kay of Deridder, La. and their children, Billy Bob Huckaby of DeRidder, James Allen Burge of Jennings, and Crystal Onneta Erickson and husband, Garrett of DeRidder; Steven Leroy Cox of Doyline, La., and his daughter, Sarah Linsey Cox of Heflin; also his sisters, Virginia "Louise" Watt of West Monroe, Velma Mae Cox of Maybank, TX, Vinnie Marie Guynn and husband John of Monroe, La., Vada Marie Fortenberry and husband Charles of Rayville, La., Vickie Lorraine Olivo and husband, Kenneth of Baskin, brothers, Victor Irwin Cox of Gilbert, La., Verlon Franklin Cox of Baskin, La., and Venton "Don" Cox and wife Gloria of Columbia, La. Plus, a host of nieces and nephews.
Velton had a tender heart towards animals and birds and enjoyed watching and feeding them. He was a farmer, logger, fisherman, commercial painter, worked in a fiberglass boat manufacturing plant, and a security guard for a few companies. He was in the Army National Guard a few years before entering the active Army for a couple years. He was a Howitzer tank operator and later a cook for an Army police unit prior to discharge. He liked doing word find puzzles and earned about ten certificates of completion from mail correspondence Bible courses. He liked taking care of a garden and tinkering with things around the house. He was often quiet and always helpful and gentle in his later years.
A Celebrate Life Memorial service for Velton was held at 2 p.m., June 6 at Vickie Olivo's house. Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La. arranged cremation services.
Willie White
Graveside services for Willie White, 75 of St. Francisville formerly of Sicily Island, will be June 13 beginning at 10 a.m at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Sicily Island under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. White will be buried at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery. He died May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.