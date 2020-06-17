Pansy Mae Ellerbe
Funeral service for Mrs. Pansy Mae Davis Ellerbe, 83, of Wisner, were held June 13 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Wisner, with Bro. Danny Davis and Bro. Thomas Peoples officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time.
Pansy Ellerbe was born on February 9, 1937 in Winnsboro and passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Wisner. She was a retired employee of Wisner High School Cafeteria and a member of First Baptist Church of Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Mitchell and Odessa McKaskle Davis; 6 brothers, Jack Davis, Johnny Davis, Thomas Davis, Quinton Davis, Rex Davis, and Butch Davis; 5 sisters, Kathryn Reynolds, Sally Boutwell, Dorothy King, Betty Thornhill, and Polly Davis; son, Ronnie Ellerbe and wife Keitha; and infant son, Donald Edward Ellerbe.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Ellerbe of Wisner; 2 sons, Bubba Dale Ellerbe and wife Michelle, Tommy Ellerbe and wife Gloria; brother, Hollis Davis and wife Melaney; sister, Judy Hales and husband Doyle; grandchildren, Dusty Ellerbe, Aaron Ellerbe and wife Tabbi, Damon Ellerbe and wife Victoria, Harlee Ellerbe Pierce and husband Chris, James Ellerbe and wife Klara, Whitney Ellerbe Hyde and husband Waylon, and Taylor Ellerbe; 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Dusty Ellerbe, Aaron Ellerbe, Damon Ellerbe, James Ellerbe, Waylon Hyde, and Chris Pierce. Honorary Pallbearers were Greg Ferrington, Ray Young, and Danny Mathews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Anna Nursing Home staff and the Winnsboro Dialysis for the love and care given to Ms. Pansy during her time with them.
Carolyn Ann Flowers
Carolyn Ann Flowers, age 84, of Chandler, Texas and formerly of West Monroe went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 12 in Tyler, Texas.
She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 10, 1935 to the late Ira Allen and Ida (Tyree) Love. Carolyn had previously worked as an insurance specialist for doctor’s offices, was very involved in United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Fairwood United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Flowers and sisters, Oleta Truax and Kathryn Truax. Carolyn is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne & Nancy Flowers of Chandler, Texas and Michael & Libby Flowers of Spirit Lake, North Dakota; daughter & son-in-law, Karen & Hank Smith of West Monroe, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren, Staci Morrison of West Monroe, Louisiana, Donivan Flowers of Tyler, Texas, Sean Flowers of Tyler, Texas, Elizabeth Stremlau of Alexandria, Virginia, Charles Flowers of Fargo, North Dakota, Benjamin Smith of San Antonio, Texas and Allison Smith of Ruston, Louisiana; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family, Brandy Stevens and son, Tyler Stevens of Tyler, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Donivan Flowers, Sean Flowers, Reagan Morrison and Benjamin Smith. Private family funeral services were held in Tyler, Texas. Graveside services were held on June 17, at 2:00 pm at South Central Cemetery in Wisner.
Audrey Dunham
Funeral services for Audrey Dunham, 89, of Winnsboro will be 10 a.m. June 17 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Ganey and Rev. Jason Lupo officiating. Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Audrey was born July 1, 1930 to the union of Willie Arthur and Lillie Estelle Pepper Stroud and passed from this life on June 15, 2020, at Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
Audrey was a member of Lamar Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles E. Dunham; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her three daughters: Laverne Huff and her husband Hilton of Winnsboro, Norma Odom and husband Gary of Jonesville, Patricia Ann Dunham McDaniel of Crowville; her three sons: Charles Ray Dunham and wife Sharon of Delhi, Kenney Dunham and wife Barbara of Crowville, and David Dunham and wife Amanda of Crowville; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Rodney McDaniel, Garrett McDaniel, Jeffrey Odom, James Odom, Will Dunham, Wesley Dunham, and Jordan Houston.
Robert Ray Earle
Private family services for Robert Ray Earle, 82, of Farmerville were held June 12 in Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Robert was born on December 24, 1937, in Richland Parish to the union of Rankin W. Earle and Mary Mildred Girod Earle Muirhead and passed from this life on June 9, 2020 at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Farmerville. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army as a Captain in the 101st Airborne. He was a member of the Lincoln Union Bar Association, Farmerville Lion's Club, a lifetime member of Letterman's Club at ULM, he was very active in the local Drug Court Program in Union and Lincoln Parish. He was a retired educator and football and track coach. He has spent his life as a problem solver and supported so many people as a coach and attorney. He was a lifetime supporter of ULM where he was a football player and ran track in 1958-1961. He was the recipient of the Scroggins Award, Golden Arrow Award and the Lifetime Services Award from ULM.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Bobbye Fletcher Earle of Farmerville; two children: Robert Charles Earle and wife Carrie of Dallas, Angel E. Lyles and husband William E. of Maryville, TN; sister, Jean E. Tatum and husband Bob of Cullman, AL; seven grandchildren: Leslie Lyles Bowers and husband Andrew of Tyler, TX, Lauren Lyles Leiderman and husband Mark of Germany, Lynden Lyles Smith and husband Ben of Pike Road, AL, Laine Lyles Klingeman and husband Eric of Kingsport, TN, Katie Earle Johnson and husband Hunter of Little Rock, AR, Robby Earle and wife Candace of Austin, TX and John Abram Earle of Ruston; six great grandchildren: William and Avonleigh Bowers, Aiden Robert Leiderman, Eli and Everett Smith, and Frances-Kate Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Robert Earle Endowed Scholarship ULM Foundation, 700 University Ave., LA 71209.
Vernell "Molly" Robinson Egloff
Funeral services for Vernell "Molly" Robinson Egloff, 86, of Newellton was 2 p.m. June 14, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Willis officiating. Interment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Molly was born April 30, 1934 in Gilbert to the union of Dan Robinson and Arliea Walters Robinson and passed from this life on June 12, 2020, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Flowers Landing Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband A. C. Egloff; four sisters: twin sister, Vermell Wilhite, Lurine Hano, Loraine Parker and Ella Lou Alexander; three brothers: Clinton, Edward and Henry Robinson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include four daughters: Sylvia Ali and husband Tipu of Newellton, Peggy Danley and husband Bull of Newellton, Loretta Lord and husband Bill of Jena, Gloria Lafont and husband Willie of Beaux Bridge; one son, Michael Egloff and wife Melissa of St. Joseph; two brothers: George Robinson and wife Mary of Baskin, Doyle Robinson and wife Renee of Mangham; one sister in law, Mary Lee Robinson of Gilbert; brother-in-law R. B. Parker; very close friend Alisa Kay Parks; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Donald Alexander, Josh Marshall, Lee McDonald, Malcolm McVay, James Robinson and Tim Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Brenda W. Loyed
A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Brenda Loyed, 60, of Newellton will be held at 2 p.m. on June 17 in the Chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, 6637 Main Street, Winnsboro with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Internment service to follow in Legion Memorial Cemetery Newellton. The family receiveed family and friends at a visitation from 5-8 p.m. June 16 at the funeral home.
Brenda attended Maryland Baptist Church of St. Joseph, Louisiana. She had a passion for fishing, dancing, celebrating her friends and family, painting, creating ceramic masterpieces and refinishing furniture. Brenda could do anything she set her mind to. One of her favorite sayings to encourage others was, “She can’t never could till she tried.” Brenda leaves a legacy of determination, strong willed women, and unconditional love. Brenda loved her husband, children, grandchildren and family with a passion like no other.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Sue Williams, a son Virgil Leroy Fussell, Son-in-law Geoffrey Smith, and her best friend Jeanette Hopkins.
She is survived by her husband Charles “Snuffy” Loyed; daughters, Mamie Smith, Brenda Adams, Brandy Johnson and her husband Steven, and Crystal Stroud; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Autumn Adams, Mia Jarmond, Hart Adams, Allen Johnson, Sara Spears, Nicholas Spears, Marleigh Stroud; great grandchild, Myrical Smith; -in-laws, James a Loyed and Edna E. Loyed, two brother-in-law James Earl Loyed, David Ray Loyed and his wife Julie, as well as nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers for the service were: David R. Loyed, Jeffery “Bones” Bass, Steven Johnson, Daniel Riley, Curt Fussell, and Kyle Bass. Her three grandsons, Hart Adams, Allen Johnson, and Nicholas Spears served as her honorary pallbearers.
Dorothy Lee Russell
Graveside services for Dorothy Lee Russell, 83, of Winnsboro were held June 15, in Mount Zion Cemetery in Calhoun, with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born September 14, 1936, in Ouachita Parish to the union of William Green Lee Russell and Nettie Brakefield Russell and passed from this life on June 13, 2020, at her residence in Winnsboro.
Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro. She obtained a B. S. in Elementary Education and a Master of Education plus 30; during her tenure as a teacher, she was employed by the Franklin Parish School Board for many years. Dorothy was a member of the follow organizations A+Pel, Franklin Parish Farm Bureau and Louisiana Cattleman's Association. She was loving and affectionately known to family as "Didi".
Her parents and her husband, Willie Waggoner "Bill" Russell, Jr. preceded her in death.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter Kalicia Russell Beasley and husband Gary D. of Rayville; son, Willie Waggoner Russell, III and wife Markaye of Calhoun; three grandchildren: William Lee Beasley and wife MacKenzie of Sterlington, Mary Alexandra Beasley Garriga and husband Michael of Ruston, and Mallory Elaine Russell of Calhoun; a host of other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Mack Bond, Terry Collie, Walter Kotz, Stan Mixon, Mitch Reynolds, Charles Staples, and A. Turner.
Any planned memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Winnsboro, LA Tech University, and the Farm Bureau Scholarship Program.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Hospice TLC and staff, and housekeeper Dee Turner.
Doug Tannehill
Graveside services for Doug Tannehill, 75 of Mangham will be 10 a.m. June 11 at Lone Cherry Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating burial to follow in Lone Cherry Cemetery under the direction of Gill First national Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Doug was a farmer, a member of Union Presbyterian Church Baskin, and a life-long resident of Mangham. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Tannehill, and a sister Suzanne Wiggins.
He is survived by his mother Dottie Mae Banks of Mangham, a sister, Gwen Biggs and her husband Jimmy of Crowville; brother, Johnny Tannehill and his wife Opal of Mangham, two uncles, John W. Tannehill and his wife Eloise, and Boyd Tannehill all of Monroe, one nieces and several nephews.
Pallbearers are Tony Jackson, Chris Jackson, Buster Williams, Jason Biggs, Cody Biggs and Kyle King.
