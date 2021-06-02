Anna Lee Henry
Anna Lee Henry of Wisner died May 10 at Pierremont Rehab Center in Shreveport. She was 67.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22 at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Burial followed at the church cemetery in Wisner.
Survivors include one son, Clifton S. Henry of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, LaTonya Henry of Wisner; father, Sidney Henry of Wisner; brother, John Henry of Rowlett, Texas; sisters, Lucy Henry of Gundheim, Germany, Linda Henry of El Paso, Texas and Glenda Armstrong of Heartland, Texas.
She is had three grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Akeen Smith, Darion Henry, Derrick Henry, Sidney Henry III andTerrance Henry.
Jack Felton Jordan
Funeral services for Mr. Jack Jordan, 89, of Jigger, were held on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment followed in Jigger Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Jack, a retired farmer, was born on September 13, 1931, to the union of Lonnie Jordan and Lillie Mae Coates Jordan, and passed from this life on May 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glena Cupp Jordan, the love of his life; parents, Lonnie and Lillie Jordan; and brothers, Ray Jordan, Frank Jordan, and Vernon Jordan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his children: Shirley Graves (Shelby) of Wisner, Mike Jordan of Winnsboro, Donna Roark of Chase, Kay Erskin (Joey) of Dickson, TN, Jackie Jordan of Liddieville, and Julie Jordan of Winnsboro; brother, L.J. Jordan (Sue) of Winnsboro; sister, Nelda Hitt (Dale) of Jigger. Special mention: Beth Gilmore and Jordan Hodges, with 14 additional grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Rodney Jordan, Byron Jordan, Paul Jordan, Eddie McDonald, Coy Hitt, and Donovan Hitt. Honorary Pallbearer were Cam Hitt.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lyvonne Campbell Mabry
A Home Going Celebration for Sister Lyvonne Mabry, 85, of Winnsboro, will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Apostolic Tabernacle in the Liddieville Community, Hwy 130 West of Winnsboro. Bro. Michael Couch and Bro. Darren Thrasher will officiate the service. Interment will follow in New Life Cemetery, under the direction of Youngs Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Lyvonne Mabry was born on August 16, 1935, in Winnsboro and passed away on May 29, 2021, at her home in Winnsboro. Mom Mabry was a licensed mid-wife, beginning in 1970 and continuing for nearly 50 years. During this time, she witnessed many miracles for mothers and babies. She was a member of Apostolic Tabernacle for 26 years.
Lyvonne is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Clyde H. Mabry; father, John Campbell; mother, Lille Naomi (Prudhomme) Campbell; sister, Evonne Mabry; and grandson, Bruce W. Mabry.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Harold E. Mabry and wife Ruby and Grafton W. Mabry; 2 daughters, Grace Vester and Rose M. Parker and husband Mac; grandchildren, Ammie Martin, Amanda Mabry, Johnny Mabry, Marty Mabry, Judith Powell, Brian Vester, Robin Vester, Jordan Parker; great-grandchildren, David Duncan, Perry Duncan, ‘Nu Nu’ Duncan, Randall Spencer, Jacob Paul Spencer, Savannah Grace Vester, Abbie Duncan, Alyssa Mabry, and Nicholas Mabry, and a host of friends, relatives, and church family.
Pallbearers will be Robert Hall, Mike Rockhold, David Rockhold, Eric Andrews, Dakota Mixon, and Ross Andrews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Hitt, Glen Givens, Paul Dale Mixon.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the church.
Kenneth Fay Peters
Services celebrating the life of Kenneth Fay Peters, were held at FBC Crowville, 160 Hwy. 578, Crowville on Monday, May 31,2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wade Coker, Pastor Terry Ganey, and Pastor Carl Gulde officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemtery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Kenneth Fay Peters was born on December 3, 1935, to his proud parents Garland and Mable Wroten Peters at their home on French Turn Road outside of Crowville. He entered the presence of his Savior on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving parents, and his brothers Allen “Pete” Peters and James “Doc” Peters.
Kenneth graduated from Crowville High School in the class of 1954. He went on to serve in the US Army and the US Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Betty Pierce, on September 4, 1957. Kenneth was Deacon Emeritus at FBC Crowville and served in numerous positions at the Crowville Masonic Lodge. He retired after 34 years from ATT as a PBX Installer.
Kenneth never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He was always the life of the party when family and friends gathered. Kenneth and Betty were sponsors for many youth camps to Glorieta, NM and to Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Kenneth also went on numerous mission trips to tell others about Jesus. He loved kids and always had candy to give out in church.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Betty Pierce Peters. His children: Tom (Anna) Peters, Lisé (Brent) Ellender, and Becky (Randy) Brown. His grandchildren: Laura (Todd) Atchison, Jared (Kristina) Peters, Valery Peters, Molly Ellender and fiancé, Will Gearig, Corey Ellender, Ian Drane, Ross (Maddi) Ellender, Missouri (Jonathan) Gray. His great-grandchildren: Matthew Peters and Lucy Peters.
He is also survived by his brothers: Reggie (Sybil) Peters, Roy (Lynette) Peters, and Gary Peters. His sisters: Lenora (Louis) Amedee, Lillian (Larry) Andrews, Karen (Ronald) Beach. His sister-in-law: Charlotte Peters. And numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Pallbearers were Tony Amos, Ian Drane, Brent Ellender, Ashley Peters, Jared Peters, and Scott Peters. The honorary pallbearers are Todd Atchison, Jonathan Gray, John Corey Ellender, Evan Ross Ellender, and the Senior Men’s Sunday School class and the Deacons of FBC Crowville.
The family would like to thank the members of FBC Crowville, and the staff of Elara Caring Hospice for their loving care during Kenneth’s illness. We would especially like to thank Coty Whitaker, RN, ASN, and Rose Dickens, CNA.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, or to FBC Crowville Youth Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Beverly Constance McDonald Phillips
Funeral services for Beverly Constance McDonald Phillips, 97, of Quitman, Texas formerly of Moore, OK, were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 1, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro with Rev. Kelly Anderson officiating. Interment followed in Coax Cemetery. Visitation was 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Beverly was born the 3rd of 4 children to Myrtle and Anthony C. McDonald in Wisner on October 30, 1923 and passed from this life on May 27, 2021. She was married right after WWII to Corvin T. Phillips, a returning Air Force flight engineer from Baskin.
They had 5 children and lived in several states and around the world until settling in Moore, OK after his retirement. Beverly was a homemaker and was always there for her children.
She loved singing, playing her organ, sewing, visiting with her church friends and working puzzles. Beverly was a strong lady with a gentle spirit and had suffered with dementia about 5 years.
She loved her children and never wanted to burden them so she determined to learn to drive after her husband's death. She was independent until she broke her hip in 2016, then her daughter Sylvia moved her into her home and has lovingly cared for her over these last 4 years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father and all her siblings.
She is survived by her 5 children, Sylvia Kroeker and husband Jerry of Quitman, Texas, Lloyd Phillips of Moore, Ok, Janet Thomas and husband Frank of Oklahoma City, Ok, Cindy Rhodes and husband Dennis of Oklahoma City, Ok and Karen Bryant and husband Mike of Kettering, Ohio. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren Robert Kroeker and wife Melanie or Weatherford, Texas, Clint Thomas and wife Amy of Bridgecreek. OK, Lindsay Ivie and husband Jon of Moore, OK, Morgan, Kelsie and Kaitlyn Bryant all of Kettering, Ohio, Larisa Ercanbrack of Joshua, Texas and Lonnie Phillips of Burleson,Texas. Beverly is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
The family thanks you for your kind thoughts and prayers and understands that many may need to stay home during this raging pandemic. Your love is felt and appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Mary Hemphill Tillery Urbanowicz
Memorial services for Mary Hemphill Tillery Urbanowicz, 86, of Winnsboro will be held at a later date under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mary was born January 8, 1935 in Lake Village, AR to the union of James Adrian and Mary Beatrice Everett Hemphill and passed from this life on May 28, 2021, at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children Glynn Tillery; husband, Ted Urbanowicz; two sisters: Versie Mae Boyd and Eula Belle Rollins; brother, Walter Baker; one daughter, Teresa Hutto.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Pat Colbert and husband Russell and Dianne Tillery Bruce and husband John all of Winnsboro; seven grandchildren: Melissa Colbert Parker and husband Derrial; Gabrielle George, Amy Hutto, Amber Franklin and husband Chuck, Autumn Hutto, Michaela St. Clair, Lauren Taylor and Kasey Bruce; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at dennardfirstnational.com
Shelia Denise Portley
Shelia Denise Portley, 56, of Dallas, TX formally Oak Ridge, LA, departed from this life on Friday, May 21,2021 in Dallas, Texas. Funeral service was held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Funeral Home Chapel in Dallas, Texas.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, May, 29, 2021 at Irving Lake Cemetery in Oak Ridge, LA at 11 a.m. Arrangements made under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Katherine Ritchie
Graveside Services for Mrs. Katherine Ritchie, 81 of Winnsboro were 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Ogden Cemetery, with Rev. Kevin Goodman officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Ritchie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Clara Horne and brother, Charles Horne.
Katherine grew up in Liddieville playing basketball for Ogden High School and worked alongside her parents in their family General Store. She also enjoyed playing piano for Beouf River Baptist Church where she was a long time member.
She married her husband , Billy Ritchie, and raised 2 kids while working as secretary at Ogden High School. After many years of working at Ogden, she transferred to Winnsboro Upper Elementary and worked for many more years before she retired. She has 4 grandkids who she loved dearly but had a special bond with each of her 5 great-grandkids. They were her heart.
Katherine, or Memaw as she was known as, will be missed dearly by her beloved family and friends.
Survivors include: Her husband of 63 years, Billy Ritchie; children, Karen Calhoun and husband Mike, and Steve Ritchie and wife Michelle; grandkids, Justin Calhoun, and wife Misty, Megan Calhoun, Cassidy Ritchie, and Jordy Ritchie, great-grandkids, Dylane Dotson, Matt Calhoun, Heath McMurray, Weston McMurray, and Drake Gilmore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Robert Lee Thomas Sr.
Robert Lee Thomas Sr. of Winnsboro died May 17 at Cabrina Hospital in Alexandria. He was 74.
Mr. Thomas’ funeral services were held Saturday, May 29 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 1 p.m.
Survivors include his brothers: James Bailey of Monroe and Matthew Thomas of Washington D.C.; sisters: Shirley Franklin of Monroe, Dora White of Winnsboro, Classie VanRoss of St. Joseph and Rebecca Bailey of Houston; nine grandchildren and a host a great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Willene Kincaid Evans
Willene Kincaid Evans was born February 9, 1927 and raised in Winnsboro, the youngest daughter of Robert “Foster” and Mae Kincaid. She attended Winnsboro schools, graduating in 1945. She attended business school in Houston, Texas, while living with “Sister”, Jessie Mae and Bill Arey.
Willene married Sidney Louis Evans on January 22, 1947. They lived in Winnsboro until Sidney was called back into active duty for the Korean War in 1950, where he was stationed in Sebring, Florida. Although they returned to Winnsboro after his discharge in 1951, during their remaining married life they and their growing family also lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, Arlington,Virginia, Mesquite, Duncanville and Grand Prairie, Texas. She and Sidney moved back to the Winnsboro area upon retirement in 1984. In 2004, she moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma where she resided until her death on May 26, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney, two grandsons, Elliott Daniel Evans and Donald Ray “Scooter” Ramsey, her parents, Foster and Mae, her sister Jessie Mae Arey, and brothers, Carey, Everett and Robert “Demp” She was also preceded in death by numerous nieces and nephews, including her very loving niece, Harriet Kincaid Stapp.
Willene is survived by her children, Ronny Evans, Lewisville, Texas, Dan Evans (Susan), Mulhall, Oklahoma, Sharon Marcus, Junction City, Kansas, Kenny Evans (Karen) and Alan Evans, Alvarado, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Wesley Maimone, Amanda Evans Lannon (George), Todd Harris (Erika Schneider), Julia Handt Byers (Jonathan), Lisa Handt, Meghan Evans Wade (Larry), and Andelyn Evans Delgado (Raphae)l. She also is survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Surviving also are nieces, Virginia Kincaid Eddleman and Barbara Kincaid Wade, and nephew Levan Kincaid and numerous nieces and nephews by marriage.
Willene was a lifelong member of the Winnsboro First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to this church may be given in her name in memoriam.
Funeral services will be held on June 12, 2021 at 1 pm at Mulhearn Funeral Chapel in Winnsboro, Louisiana with Pastor Bradley Swire presiding.
Interment will be held at the Myrtle Memorial cemetery.
