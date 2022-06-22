Brenda Kay Smith
Services for Brenda Kay Smith, 72, of Winnsboro, La., will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 9 A.M.– 10 A.M. in the chapel of Magnolia Baptist Church of Winnsboro.
Brenda worked in the barber industry for many years. She was a very generous big-hearted person. She would go above and beyond to help anyone in need, by taking care of others and even giving them a place in her home to live. She testified and gave God praise at every opportunity after having had COVID and surviving it. Brenda was a mother to many children, enjoyed gardening, loved southern gospel music, believed in the power of prayer, and loved her family. She taught Sunday School and worked with the youth at Magnolia Baptist Church.
Brenda was born to the union of John Wesley Smith and Ruth Reeves Smith on March 24, 1950, and passed from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, John Wesley Smith; mother, Ruth Reeves Smith; and sister, Alice Crosser.
Survivors left to cherish Brenda’s memory are sister, Lillian Shepherd; niece, Emily and husband Mike Lilly; niece, Leanna and husband J.D. Jones; niece, Angela and husband Jim Rushworth; nephew, Bill and wife Mysia Crosser; and nephew, Gerald Shepherd Jr. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Thomas Everett ‘Tom’ Chesney
Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas Everett “Tom” Chesney, 69, of West Monroe, La., will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church, with Rev. Barry Blanton officiating. Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday June 23, 2022, at Beech Springs Baptist Cemetery in Quitman.
Tom was born Nov. 12, 1952, and passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. He was a member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church, Deacon, RA leader, Security Team member, and so much more at the church. Tom retired after 36 years from Coca-Cola. He was a member of the Northeast Louisiana Amateur Radio Club; his call sign “KD5OQC”. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marvee Cruse Chesney; first wife, Sandra Chesney; and daughter, Brenda Bishop.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Chesney; three children, Amanda Woods and husband Brian, Micheal Quinton, and Denise Foy and husband James “Bo”; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tillis “T.C.” Chesney and wife Kaye and Glenn Chesney and wife Cindy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Randy Brown, Mike Eps, Bill Hutton, Russ Love, Charles Cobb, Bruce Walters and Lynn Lilly. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Northeast Louisiana Amateur Radio Club.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter “SOS” or Cedar Crest Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Oncology Associates of Monroe, MD Anderson, UAMS, Ascend Hospice and Dr. Scott Barron.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Pablo Lazo
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at First Baptist Gilbert, for Pablo Leferino Fonte Lazo, with Brother Bubba Ezell officiating.
Pablo was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Cuba and passed away June 6, 2022, in West Monroe, La.
Pablo moved to America in the 1970s and worked in construction all his life. In 2018 he entered Amazing Grace Ministries – Shelter of Faith and there he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ and became a member of First Baptist Gilbert. After completing his stay at the shelter he moved into Plantation Oaks due to health problems. From there he resided in West Monroe until the Lord called him home.
