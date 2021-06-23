Mamie Brown Burke
The family of Mamie Brown Burke is deeply saddened to announce her death on May 4, 2021 after a brief illness.
Mamie died in Washington D.C. at Georgetown University Hospital.
Mamie is the daughter of Emma Brown and Warren (Bill) Matthews of Gilbert. Her sister is Ruby Brown.
Memorial service is scheduled Tuesday, July 27 at Green Funeral Home, 814 Franklin Street in Alexandria at 7 p.m.. Visitation is at 6 p.m.
Burial will be Wednesday, July 28, 11 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia.
Martha Lee Rollins Cameron
Martha Lee Rollins Cameron, 85 of Winnsboro, died June 14 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Services were June 19 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 11:30 a.m. Burial was at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Survivors include sons Trenine Rollins, Marvin Rollins, Jack Rollins, Christopher Rollins, Lionel Cameron, Johnel Cameron, Samuel Cameron, Chester Cameron and Terry Cameron.
Her daughters are Sharon Hypolite, Gayle McDaniel, Corine Tyson, Selma Cameron and Brenda Hills.
She has one brother, Isaac Rollins.
Other survivors include two sister-in-laws and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jack Rollins, Calvin Weaver, Jr., Marvin Rollins, Christopher Rollins, Corey Rollins and Antoine Williams.
Don Oser
A memorial service for Mr. Don Oser, 68, of Jigger, was held on June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating.
Don, a heavy equipment operator for Franklin Parish Police Jury, was born on October 15, 1952, in Winnsboro to the union of Warren Coolridge Oser and Frankie Pippins Oser and passed from this life on June 2, 2021, in Wisner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Warren Oser; wife, Bonnie Dumore Oser; brothers, Little Buddy Oser and Frank Gerald Oser; and granddaughter, Courtney Ezell.
Survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Middleton and husband Brent, Bobbie Oser Tolbert, Dona Nunnery and husband Chad, Vicki Ezell; son, Herb Dumore; brothers, Glynn Oser, Sr, and William Oser; sisters, Billie Boles, Sherry Templin, Dorthy Taylor, and Joann Searcy; and niece, Tanya Brewer and husband Eric. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and family.
Thomas A. Herrington
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas A. Herrington, 77, of Winnsboro, will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Crowville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Wayne Ray and Rev. Jerry Wayne Hendrixson officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
James Houston Tarver
Mr. James Tarver, a truck driver, was born on August 5, 1957, in Winnsboro to the union of Alvin Vernon Tarver and Mary Goodwin Tarver, and passed from this life on June 17, 2021, in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Tarver; brother, Ronnie Tarver; and sister, Geneva Jones.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Jami Tabor and husband Dusty of Thibodeaux, LA., and Ricki Tarver of Winnsboro; son, Dakota Tarver of Winnsboro; two brothers, Marion Tarver and wife Sandra of Swartz, and John Robert Tarver of Grayson; one sister, Laura McNease of Winnsboro; and one granddaughter, Katie Blankenship of Baton Rouge. He also leaves behind a host of friends and family.
Nathan C. Johnson Sr.
Nathan C. Johnson Sr., 87 from Gilbert, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2021 at the War Veteran Home in Jackson, Louisiana.
Visitation was Monday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dennard Funeral Home (formerly Gills First National Funeral Home) with Rev. Will Guimbellot officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery in Wisner.
Nathan was born June 26, 1933 in Jigger to the union of Alex C. Johnson and Beulah Cater Johnson. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Brinkley Bass. He retired from Tembec Paper Mill in St. Francisville.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Johnson of 61 years, his parents Alex and Beulah, three sisters Lillian Smith and two infants, two brothers: Arvil Johnson and Donald Johnson, one grandson: Stephen Caleb Johnson.
Survivors include his four children: Anita Phipps and Charlie of Kentucky, Nathan Johnson Jr. of South Carolina, Leo Johnson and wife Janie of Louisiana, Sheila Walker and husband John of Louisiana, Sheila Walker and husband, John of Louisiana; brothers: Albert Johnson of Tennessee, Ronald Johnson, Hershel Johnson and Terry Johnson; one sister: Betty Gilmore all from Louisiana. He has 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, a number nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Darold Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Hunter Delaney, Joey McNeely and Tyke McManus.
Honorary pallbearers were Clayton Roberts and Nate Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Kenneth Stephens
Kenneth Stephens, 80, was born in Wisner, January 30, 1941 and died June 5, 2021.
His parents are John Nick and Maggie McKee Stephens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Kerry, his brothers John Michael Stephens and James Patrick Stephens, nephews Mark McCartney, Noah Hearn and Stephen Smith.
Kenneth is survived by his sons Keven (Laureen), Kyle, nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Robert (Joy) and Reggie. He is also survived by sisters Linda McGuffee (Doyce), and Karen Holmes (Jimmy) and Marilyn Smith (Pete).
He was an Air Force veteran and worked on the farm, railroad construction and for IBM before moving to Houston and becoming a car salesman for over 40 years. He was a story teller and had a vivid memory. He could tell the story about hundreds of sales he had made. The highlight of his career was selling Chevys to the great race car driver, A.J. Foyt.
A special thanks goes to Ridgecrest Community Care Center in West Monroe for their special years of patient and loving care.
A memorial service honoring Kenneth will be held at South Central Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m.
Mike Martin
Funeral services for Mike Martin, 69, of Winnsboro are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Matthew Donavan Clark
Memorial Services for Matt Clark, 46, of Winnsboro will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at River of Life Church, Winnsboro, with Rev. David Philips and Rev Steve Cretin officiating; a private family internment will be held under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Matt, a well-known and respected licensed real estate agent, broker and appraiser, was born November 06, 1974, to the union of Larry Clark and Jane Lowe Clark in Monroe and went to be with his Lord and Savior June 13, 2021, in Namibia, Africa, doing what he loved, telling others about the love of Christ.
Matt was one of the best all round athletes from this area; in junior high school his team won many tennis tournaments, a regional championship, and a state championship; in high school he excelled at baseball and basketball, his basketball team won the state championship his senior year; and he played college baseball at Monticello, Ar. Last month his tennis team won a state championship. He loved golf and was a member of Bayou Desiard Country Club. He was actively involved in coaching children and youth sports including coaching his brothers’ teams and more recently his daughters’ teams.
Matt purchased a business that had been in his family and went on to become a successful business owner locally as well as having several businesses in Africa.
Matt was a founding member and a board member of River of Life Church in Winnsboro, as well as being a praise and worship leader; he was a founder of Fresh Start Ministries in 2006. He has been on mission trips to Mexico, India, and several African countries.
Matt’s true passion was sharing the love of Christ with others.
Matt is preceded in death by his father, Larry Clark; and paternal grandparents Loriane and Jewel Clark and maternal grandparents Robert and Lanie Lowe.
Matt is survived by his wife of 22 years, Gretchen Clark; daughters Mary Elizabeth and Madeline Clark; mother, Jane Clark, brothers Brad Clark and wife JoLee, and Adam Clark; and a host of relatives and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Isaac Beard, Jeff Boughton, Joe Campbell, Michael Carroll, Jeff Eley, Brian Enlow, Jerimiah King, David John Philips, Terry Poland, Chris Pruitt, Joe Reasonover, Clay Russell, and Robert Wallace.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
