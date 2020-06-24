Albert Levon Patterson
Memorial services for Mr. Albert Levon Patterson of Hebert, will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 27 at Mangham Community Center with Rev. Yancy Martin and Beverly Spillers officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. A reception will follow directly after the service at the community center.
Mr. Patterson was born August 24, 1943 in Mangham and passed from this life on May 8 at his home in Hebert at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Patterson; one son, Ryan Matthew Patterson; one brother, Bertie Patterson; and one sister, Mary Murray.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Patterson of Hebert; his children, Julie Harr and husband, Jesse of Winnsboro, Huey Patterson and wife, Donna of Winnsboro, Brian Patterson of Hebert, and Heather Mullins and husband, Joseph of Hebert; his siblings, Moece Evans of Deer Park TX, Florece Miller of Downsville; Vernon Patterson and wife, Glenda of West Monroe; Jean Polk of Monroe, Christine Korrodi and husband, Hans, and Melissa of West Monroe; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Destiny, Dustin, Dylan, Kassi, Dallas and Alissa; one great-grandchild, Dylan, Jr.; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Online guestbook: mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Bettye Vines
Graveside serves for Bettye Vines, age 88 of Monroe, were held on May 29 in Coax Cemetery in Baskin with Rev. Mark Fenn officiating under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Bettye was born to the union of Simuel Albert McDaniel and Florence Lewis on May 15, 1932, at Weirgate, Texas and passed on May 25, 2020 at Hemphill, Texas.
Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Douglas “Dub” Vines, her parents, and sister Donnell Caples.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters LuGenia Vines Knox, Gwendolyn Vines McMurray, Karen Vines Albritton and son Thomas Horace Vines. Also, she leaves her brothers Charlie L. Caples, Ray Caples and William Lawerence Caples; sisters-in-law Mary Helen Laird, Margaret Eleanor Rush and husband Curtis; brother-in-law John Edgar Vines II.
Her grandchildren are as follows:
Clay Knox (Janet), Shari Dallas Breithaupt (J), Rebecca Know Housley, Ryan McMurray, Robin Alexander Keegan, Todd Alexander, Samuel Vines and Matthew Vines. She was greatly loved by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bettye wanted to be remembered as a Christian above any other title. She was a faithful and active member of Temple Baptist Church. She was church secretary for many years, kindergarten teacher and Women’s Missionary Union.
After moving to West Monroe, Bettye became teacher in the Senior Adult Department. She and the ladies in her class bonded and loved each other as sisters in Christ.
Bettye’s passing will leave a void in the lives of the loved ones she touched. Her life was surely blessed. A memorial service is planned at First West Baptist Church at a later date.
Sylvia Dru Brown
Sylvia Dru Brown passed away at home in Robinson on June 8.
Sylvia graduated from Crowville High School in 1943. She received a BS degree from Louisiana Tech in 1946, a Master of Religious Education degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1949, and a Master of Science (Gerontology) degree from Baylor University in 1984. Employment included laboratory technician at Charity Hospital in Monroe; house mother in Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe; bilingual kindergarten teacher at Centro Bautista de Buena Voluntad in Austin, TX; and administrator, Hillcrest Nursing Home in Waco.
Beginning in 1954, Sylvia was a member of Spanish language Baptist churches in Austin, Mexico City, Kingsville, Plainview, and Waco. For many years she served First Mexican Baptist Church of Waco as choir director, Sunday School teacher, leader of Girls’ Auxiliary, and church secretary.
Sylvia was born on July 19, 1926, to Oceola Sills (deceased) and John Pharo Sills.
She is preceded in death by Woodrow Wilson Sills, Dr. Robert R. Sills, Coney Oswald Sills, and Norris E. Sills; and by sisters, Ruby Logan, Bernice Enete, Hazel Oleta Boutwell, Dorothy Elaine Kelly, and Bessie Nell Tolbert.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Dr. Lyle C. Brown; daughters, Alita Kaye Owens and Gloria Oliver; son, Paul Brown; granddaughters, Rita Gongora, Alison Dillon, and Whitney Dillon; grandson, Sam Oliver; and sisters, Dixie Smith and Ann Thornhill.
When the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, a memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to First Mexican Baptist Church, 501 North 4th Street, Waco, TX 76701 or to a charity of your choice.
Estella Coleman Lewis
Sister Estella Coleman Lewis was born Dec. 24, 1928 to the late Charlie Coleman Str., and Priscilla Coleman in Gilbert.
A quiet life ended on June 9 at Lenox Hills Hospital in New York, NY.
She was baptized at a young age. She was a member of Macedonia Church in Monroe and served as an usher. She later moved to New York where she joined Macedonia Church there. She served there faithfully for years and then was led to join United Palace Cathedral New York, NY under the leadership of Rev. Ike where she served until she could no longer participate in service.
Siblings that preceded her in death were Charlie Coleman Jr., Jessie “Buddy” Coleman, Elijah Coleman, Josephine Ernest, Caroline Williams and Lou Bertha Luss.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Gertha Slack of Atlanta; three grandchildren Kelvin Slack (Terri) of Atlanta, Sonja Slack of of Atlanta and Tony Slack (Luella) of Denver; nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service is scheduled for June 27, 11 a.m. at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Leo Lamar Wilson
Leo Lamar Wilson was born Sept. 25, 1939 to the parentage of Leo. L. Wilson and Jevelean (Frison) Wilson. Leo departed this life on June 12 at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe.
He accepted Christ in his early years of life and was baptized under the leadership of the late Rev. W.S. Robinson. As a youngster, he grew up in First Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
His elementary and secondary school years were spent at Franklin Parish Training School. He graduated from High School in 1957. Leo was a very good student academically. He participated in many activities such as : 4-H Club, band, math and science competition projects, basketball score keeper (this is when he first met Alberta Allen, who much later became Mrs. Wilson.) Lamar as he was fondly called had a special attraction to girls.
After leaving high school, he attended Southern University in Baton Rouge for three semesters. He later wanted to do something different. He said his father told him, if he came back home, he would have to go to the “cotton field!” Leo decided to enlist in the Marine Corps. He spent 20 plus years traveling and enjoying his many years as a Marine. His adventures are too numerous to mention.
During his service years, he received many awards (just to mention a few): Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Marksman Badge, Navy and Marine Corps Parachutist Insignia.
During his service years, he participated and was trained in numerous educational branches of the military. He had an exemplary record.
After the service years, he became very active in helping to set up organizations to train and work with young men who were interested in the military. At his death, he was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 559 in Winnsboro. Leo was also a member of the Prince Hall Masons for approximately 50 years.
Leo’s religious life has always been a part of who he was. His parents taught him great values. He was reared in the church. He was an example of determination, perseverance and strong work ethics. He loved his church, First Zion Baptist Church, the members and especially his pastor, Rev. Spears.
Deacon Wilson, as he was called, was respected and loved by the members. Recently, they demonstrated their love by providing a drive-by caravan of church members and community participants to say hello during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leo served in several capacities at First Zion Baptist Church. He was a Deacon, Chairman of the Deacon Board, Superintendent of Sunday School and whatever he was asked to do. He believed in tithing. He said that his father taught him to pay God first and he would always prosper.
Leo had another side of him. He was a true business man. He was creative in his thinking and enjoyed making money.
He followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming a barber. Leo attended barbering school in Shreveport. He also had the experience in serving as an apprentice to young men who wanted to become barbers. He loved what he did.
When he became ill fives years ago, one of the first questions he asked the doctor was, “Will my illness affect my work as a barber?”
When the doctor said “no,” he was relieved.
He was blessed to work until four months ago. The family appreciates Lamarcus Thomas for working in the shop for 20 years. They had an excellent working relationship. The Wilson family provided service to the community for approximately 75 years. Leo worked as a barber for approximately 65 years in North Carolina and Winnsboro. His brother, Oliver Wilson was also a barber.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Alberta Lewis Wilson; her sons: Gabriel J. Lewis (Los Angeles), Marcus J. Lewis (Mesa, Ar). Grandsons: Johnathan Malone (Murfreesboro, Tenn); Andrea D. Jones (Atlanta), who says that Leo is the only father figure that she has known since the age of four. They loved each other dearly.
Siblings: Ora D. Smith and Della Wilson, Oakland, California, LaDill Majors and Rita Wilson, Winnsboro; Mitchell Wilson, Oakland; Leonard Wilson, Winnsboro; and a host of beautiful nieces, (Simbrey Majors and Laquora Wilson-Johnson who were very special to him), nephews, cousins (like sisters and brothers) friends, his best friend over the years, Mr. Otis Thomas of Winnsboro and his church family.
Mackie Roy Smith
Funeral services for Mackie Roy Smith, 63 of Winnsboro, will be held June 26 at 10 a.m. at the Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro with Rev. Robert Mollit officiating. Burial in the Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity will follow under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died June 17 at Oshner Medical Center in Shreveport.
Ms Smith’s mother was Louise Smith. He had four brothers, one step brother and one sister. His brothers include: Leroy Smith of Rayville; Willie Smith of Winnsboro, Robert Lee Smith of Camden, Ark.; and Ronnie Smith of Winnsboro. His step brother was Shedrick Addison. His sister was Betty Blunt of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers will be Willie Smith, Leroy Smith, Robert Lee Smith and Shedrick Addison.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
Mary Margaret Mummaw James
Mary “Peggy” James, 72, of Winnsboro, was born on Sept. 8, 1947 in Miami FL, to the union of William Matthew Mummaw and Mary Catherine Dunham Mummaw, and passed from this life on June 20 in Winnsboro.
Peggy enjoyed being employed as a florist in Delhi for 15 years and then a pharmacy technician at Wal-Mart in Pensacola, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Mummaw; and sister, Ruth Ann Mummaw.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, John James; three sons, James Edward Philley and wife Kami of Oak Grove, George Matthew Philley and wife Janet of Rayville, and Michael Paul Philley and wife Amy of Pensacola, FL; and also 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous friends, family, and co-workers.
The family will schedule a private memorial service at a later time. The family request in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or to Dry Creek Baptist Camp, P.O. Box 580, Dry Creek, LA 70637.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngsfh.com
Dottie Mae Newcomer
Graveside services for Dottie Mae Newcomer, 97, were held June 18 at Lone Cherry Memorial Cemetery with Rev Jeff Sykes, officiating the burial at Lone Cherry Cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Gill’s Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Dottie Mae Newcomer was born on July 9, 1922 in Mangham to the union of John and Mary Banks. She passed from this life on June 17, 2020.
Ms. Newcomer is preceded in death by her parents, brother Winfred Banks, sisters Ethel Banks and Gladys Cartlidge, husbands Willie Tannehill and Bonnie Newcomer, daughter Suzanne Wiggins, son Doug Tannehill, and grandsons Benjy Wiggins and Dewayne Biggs.
She is survived by daughter Gwen Biggs and husband Jimmy of Winnsboro, son Johnny Tannehill and wife Opal, and son in law Benny Wiggins all of Mangham, La. Along with one granddaughter Dottie King and husband Stuart of Mangham, one grandson Jason Biggs and wife Cindy of Winnsboro and a host of great grand children and great-great grand children nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jason Biggs, Kyle King, Tony Jackson, Chris Jackson, Kenny Olivio, Buster Williamson.
Walter "Earl" Pritchard
Funeral services for Walter "Earl" Pritchard, 92, of Crowville will be 11 a. m. Wednesday, June 24 in Warsaw Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Sykes and Gilbert Tonnang officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a. m. until time of service at the church.
Mr. Earl was born June 4, 1928, in Memphis, TN to the union of Earl Delwood Pritchard and Frances Esther Hood Pritchard and passed from this life on June 21, 2020, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Mr. Earl was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church. A United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II, he was stationed on the USS Missouri, earning the World War II Victory Medal and the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal. He was a member of the Forever Young Senior Veterans and was also a member of the IBEW Union #474. He loved going on mission trips with the Kingdom Builders and was famous for his squirrel feeders and bird houses.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson Shawn Pritchard
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lillian Welch Pritchard of Crowville; one son, Michael Earl Pritchard and wife Zanell of Summerville, SC; two daughters: Beverly Wagoner and husband Gary of Germantown, TN; Amanda Dunham and husband David of Crowville; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and best friend Gilbert Tonnang.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Houston, Will Dunham, Wesley Dunham, Tylen Welch, Paul Crawford and Mike Emfinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sharon Chapman and Hugh Andrews.
Donations may be made in Mr. Earls memory to Forever Young Senior Veteran's, P. O. Box 1381, Collierville, TN 38027 or www.foreveryoungvets.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeffery Combetta.
J T Tims
“…a prince and a great man has fallen this day….” 2 Samuel 3:38
On June 19, 2020, just before his 89th birthday, J T Tims went to be with the Lord.
J T had many accomplishments in his life, but in his opinion, none were greater than marrying his wife, Janet Shipman, and raising his four children, Tommy, Larry, Teresa, and Mickey. His 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren were his delight.
J T was born on June 26, 1931 in Baskin. His parents, Jim and Linne Belle Tims, were sharecroppers, so JT and his family lived and worked in many towns, traveling through California Oregon, and Washington. JT eventually returned to his roots and worked at just about any job he could find. He attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated from Northeast Louisiana University and served in the U. S. Air Force for four years, being stationed in Japan 18 months.
His professional career spanned 27 years. He taught Math and Science at Wisner High School and later served as principal for the remaining 14 years of his career. His professional motto was “firm, but fair”. He was respected by students and faculty alike.
His life and values were based on his relationship with Jesus Christ, and he passed this love to his children by beginning each day with family devotions and prayer. JT was honored to serve as deacon at First Baptist Church Wisner for nearly 50 years. He truly loved his church family and treasured those relationships.
Throughout his life he had many interests: fishing, painting, gardening, woodworking, traveling, and golfing. His golfing buddies were among some of his closest friends, enjoying a round of golf several times a week.
J T was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lenis, Edward, and Herman.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet, his four children, Tommy (Dianne), Larry (Paula), Teresa Sears, and Mickey (Marion). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christy Montgomery, Ryan Tims, Heath Tims, Luke Tims, Benjamin Sears, Joshua Sears, Amanda Chambers, William Sears, Janet Tims, Kelly Tims, 13 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Gwynette Williams.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. June 22, at Coax Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers are Heath Tims, Luke Tims, Benjamin Sears, Joshua Sears, William Sears, Josh Chambers, Ryan Tims, and Kevin Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church or charity of your choice.
