Bishop Virgil ‘Bo’ Harris Obituary
Homegoing services for Bishop Virgil “Bo” Harris, 82, of Jigger, La., will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 6 p.m.. at Apostolic Faith Chapel with Rev. Clay Nichols, Rev. Buddy Swindle and Rev. David Poole officiating.
The family will receive guests for visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Chapel of Gilbert, La.
In April 1964, Bishop Harris received the Holy Ghost at Kendrick's Ferry Pentecostal Church under the leadership of Pastor Son Warbington. Bishop Harris went on to serve over 55 years of his life in a variety of ministerial offices. Five years were spent evangelizing under his pastor, Rev. Jack Jones, before pastoring for 50 years at King's Pentecostal Church and Apostolic Faith Chapel, respectively. During this time, he also served in state and national offices throughout the Oneness Apostolic organization of the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ (ALJC). Within the ALJC's Louisiana district, Bishop Harris held the position of youth president before becoming superintendent for 16 years and finally serving as World Missions director.
Throughout the span of his ministerial calling, Bishop Harris affected many lives through officiating baptisms in Jesus' Name, helping others pray through to the gift of the Holy Ghost, preaching conferences, visiting third world countries and supporting 21 missionaries on a monthly basis. Numerous ministers were discipled under his leadership and now serve as pastors, evangelists and leaders in their own churches across the United States.
Everyone who came in contact with Bishop Harris was touched in some way by his joyful enthusiasm which was a testament of his true relationship with God. He also touched many children's lives when he worked for a period of time as a bus driver for the Franklin Parish School System. He was a living testimony of the joy and fulfillment that one can find in Jesus.
As a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, bishop and friend to everyone, Bishop Harris will surely be missed by family and the community who loved and respected him.
Bishop Harris was preceded in death by his father, Herman H. Harris; mother, Lillie Mae Harris; sister, Linda Harris; daughter, Sandra (Harris) Lee; and grandson, Marcus Harris.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Wilma Lenel (Swindle) Harris; daughter, Kathy Martin and husband Rev. Billy Martin of Gilbert, La.; son, Elder James Harris and wife Debbie Harris of Gilbert, La.; daughter, Deborah Roberts and husband Rev. Nathan Roberts of Joplin, Mo.; son, Rev. Curtis Harris of Katy, Texas; son, Rev. Danny Davis and wife Lisa Davis of Gilbert, LA.; special son, Rev. Clay Nichols and wife Alaina Nichols of Gilbert, La.; special son, Chad Lee and wife Gail Lee of Gilbert, La.; and sister, Sadie Bryant of Natchez, Miss.; as well as 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the Apostolic Faith Chapel church family.
Pallbearers include grandsons Jamin Harris, Michael Paul Harris, Aaron Harris, Zach Martin, Dillon Davis, Nate Roberts II, Joshua Harris and Caden Harris.
The family would like to thank Hospice TLC for their loving care.
Patsy Jean Veazey
Services for Patsy Jean Veazey, 73, from Winnsboro, La., were held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home of Winnsboro, with Brother Whit Bass officiating.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 12 noon until the time of service in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro
Patsy was born to the union of Tommy Dee Shivers and Elmer Howard Shivers on Friday, Aug. 27, 1948, and passed from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Roger Dale Veazey; father, Tommy Dee Shivers; mother, Elmer Shivers Allen; sisters, Decile Deason and Helen Thompson; brothers, Elmer D. “Polly” Shivers, Billy Wayne Allen, and Leon Shivers.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy and husband Ben Cunningham; grandchildren, Harley Boone and fiancé Alex McKenzie, Bailey Cunningham; step-granddaughter, Desara Cunningham; great-granddaughter, Chrislyn Potter; brothers, Wade Shivers and wife Gisela; and O’Neal Shivers; and special brother-in-law, Russell Thompson. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Betty Jean Dunbar
Funeral services for Betty Jean Dunbar, 71, of Sicily Island, were held at noon Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Richardson Sims Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro with Rev. Eric Price officiating
Visitation was held Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dunbar died Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by a son, Barry Tyrone Smith, Long Beach, Calif.; three daughters, Phylissia Smith, Atlanta, Ga.; Shequila Carr, Sicily Island; and Jatecka Carr, West Waggaman, La.; six brothers, Charles Shaw, Sicily Island; Tommy Dunbar, Sicily Island; Donald Ray Dunbar, Monroe; Jerry Dunbar, Sicily Island; Michael Dunbar, N.M.; Reray Dunbar, Sicily Island; five sisters, Georgia Price, New Orleans; Mary Atkins, Sicily Island; Jeanell Smith, Sicily Island, Earlelynn Dunbar and Zola Dunbar, Sicily Island, La.; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
James Caston Sr.
Funeral services for James Caston Sr., 83, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at King Pentecostal Church, Wisner. Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Caston died June 19, 2022, at Richardson Medical Center in Rayville.
He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Caston, Wisner; sons Warshawski Caston, Monroe; Jessie Lemle, Wisner; Alex Lemle, Kansas City, Mo; James Caston Jr., Dallas, Texas; Renwick Caston, Elsberry, Mo.; Micah Caston, Honolula, Hawaii; daughters Kewanna Caston and Ashley Lemle of Wisner; Gwendolyn Parker, Houston, Texas; mother, Ruby Caston; brothers, David Caston, Willie Caston, John Caston, Michael Caston, James Allero, Louis Caston, Jimmy Caston and Marshall Caston; sisters, Lillie Caston, Evelyn Brown, Marthea Caston, Shell Atkins, Shell Caston and Caroline Caston; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
His brothers served as pallbearers.
