Etta Loraine Brady
Funeral services celebrating the life of Etta Loraine Brady, 83, of Baskin, La., were held at Friendship Baptist Church, Baskin, La., at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with Rev. Prentis Gandy, Rev. Johnny Magnuson, Brother Danny Remore, and Brother Buddy McGurk officiating, with interment following at 12 noon in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Etta was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Crowville, La., to the union of the late Melton Howard Riser and the late Pauline Antley Riser, she went to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Richardson Medical Center in Rayville, LA, after a brief illness.
Etta, a member of Friendship Baptist Church, was a devoted pastor’s wife who loved serving the Lord with her husband. She was a firm believer in prayer and loved singing. She enjoyed cross stitching, quilting, gardening and especially reading.
Etta is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Modine Maxwell, and a brother Melton Howard Riser Jr.
Etta is survived by her husband of 64 years, and 11 months Rev. Buford Brady; her daughter Loretta Petty; sons: Anthony Brady and wife Kelly, and Melton Brady; grandchildren Mindy Ivey and husband Michael, Tara Brady, Travis Brady, Chance Petty and Allison Evans; great-grandson Eli Ivey; sisters Cat Strickland and Beth Riser; brother Willis “Dub” Riser and wife Anita; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Mark Beatty, Mike Copes, Chad Hancock, Justin Lord, Erin Robinson, Jim Smith and Charlie Wiltshire.
Honorary pallbearers were Todd Lee, “Little” Frank Reese, Baron brady, Keith Phillips and Josh McGurk.
Donations may be made to the Gideons or Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and home health workers for their loving care of their mother; with a very special thank you to Lindsey Bassett, her nurse of four years. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Vickie Diane Simon
Funeral services for Vickie Diane Simon, 69, were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Hurby Hitt and Dr. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in the Oak Grove community outside of Winnsboro, La. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro.
Vickie was born in Wisner, La., June 22, 1952, to the union of the late John Hiram Campbell, and the late Edith Anita McCoy Campbell, and passed from this life June 2, 2022, at her residence.
Vickie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert, La., until her illness prevented her attending. She worked for many years for Donald Wayne Goodman at his flying service and then Bear Flying Service. She also spent several years at Buie Cotton Gin in Fort Necessity, La.
She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a heart as big as the outdoors. She was known throughout the community for her chicken and dumplings and had many requests for them at special occasions.
Vickie was preceeded in death by her husband and father of her children, Charlie Gallagher, and her second husband Frank Bernard Simon; her parents; brothers Robert, Russell, Roland and Jerry Campbell; her twin sisters Debbie and Mary Campbell.
Vickie is survived by her son Charles Justin Gallagher and wife Morgan; daughter Anita Wygal and husband Scott; grandchildren Megan Tyler and husband Zane, Ryan Eckard, Dylan Eckard, Kaden Wygal, Charley Gallagher and Emmy Kate Gallagher; great-grandchildren Eli Tyler and Braxton Eckard; brothers Henry Campbell and wife Margaret, Roy D. "Peewee" Campbell, Ricky Campbell and Ralph Campbell; sisters Barbara Stephens and husband Jeff, and Jeanine Campbell; sister-in-law Maxine Campbell; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Chancy Campbell, Doyle Campbell, Johnathon Campbell, Ralph Campbell Jr., Ricky Campbell Jr., Roland Campbell Jr., Roy C. Campbell Jr., and Jeffery Stephens. Honorary pallbearer was Zane Tyler.
A very special thanks to family member and caretaker Jeannie McMurray for her love and care for our loved one. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Terry M. Johnson
Funeral services for Terry M. Johnson, 53, of Winnsboro, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Gilbert, La., with interment following at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Terry died May 22, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her husband, Gerry Johnson of Winnsboro.
Jeanie Ann Hutto Adkins
Funeral services for Jeanie Ann Hutto Adkins, 54, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Lighthouse Church with Brother Stephen Hutto, Brother Matthew Hutto and Brother Timothy Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Lighthouse Church. Services are under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Jeanie was born in Delhi, La., on May 8, 1968, to the union of the late George Hutto Sr. and the late Virginia Hutto, and passed away from this life on June 5, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Jeanie was a member of The Lighthouse Church in Winnsboro, La. She was a caregiver and owner of J’s Helping Hands. She pursued a career as a caregiver because of her love and compassion for helping others. She loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, but most of all loved working for God’s Kingdom. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jeanie is survived by her sons Christopher (Shelly) Collinson, Monterey, La., Bryan AJ (Britany) Collinson, Winnsboro, La., and Justin Hutto of Pineville, La. She is also survived by special daughter by love, Tasha (Austin) Williamson, Pineville, La.; grandchildren Kaitlyn Evans, Elizabeth Grace Bailes, Emmaley Nevarez, Scarlett, Bryan Jr., Micah, Sawyer and Silas Collinson, and Raynleigh Williamson; brothers Glen Dale (Debbie) Hutto, George Hutto Jr., Frank Montano, Phillip (Tina) Hutto, Blueford (Renee) Hutto and Luther (Patsy) Hutto; sisters Shirley (Kenneth) Ferguson and Susie (Leo) Guimbellot. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and her church family.
Pallbearers will be Heth Hutto, Keith Massey, Joshua Dunn, Chad Parker, Kenneth Ferguson and Donald Hutto. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers and nephews.
A very special thanks goes to Plantation Manor Nursing Home, Hospice TLC, Aunt Sharon Hutto and Ms. Molly Williamson, her God-sent roommate and second mother. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Delora Leuraleen Fletcher
Graveside services for Delora Leuraleen Fletcher, 96, were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, with William Paul Howard officiating.
She was a lifelong member of the Winnsboro Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a faithful servant of Jehovah for 82 years.
Leuraleen was born in Winnsboro, La., on May 7, 1926, and passed away on May 29, 2022, in Baskin, La.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Debs Benson Fletcher Sr. and parents Roy and Lizzie Jane Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Erin Leigh Fletcher; three brothers, Charles Wallace, Jack Wallace and Ray Wallace; and two sisters, Bobbie Arceneaux and Lorene Dean.
She is survived by one son, Debs Fletcher Jr. and wife Eva, two daughters, Deborah Fletcher and Sue Cheeks and husband Victor; five grandchildren, Jennifer Pitarro and husband Steve, Stacie Fletcher, Corey Cheeks and wife Candice, Andrea Cheeks, Ryan Cheeks and wife Chloe; six great-grandchildren, Christopher Pitarro, Matthew Pitarro, Brody Cheeks, Ethan Cheeks, Mary Kate Cheeks and William Cheeks. She is also survived by three sisters, Christine Davis, Shirley Price, Naomi Hendrick and husband Billy Don, and one brother, Arthur Wallace and wife Judy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, Corey and Ryan Cheeks, and great-grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Pitarro.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and nurses at TLC Hospice and also to the nurses, aides and Dr. Atkins at Franklin Medical Center for their loving care and kindness. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Dixie Noble and Laura Johnson for their continuous care and loving support of our mother and grandmother.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Eugene Johnson
Funeral services for Eugene Johnson, 84, of Wisner, La., were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Dennard Chapel, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. James McMurray and Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Eugene, a member of South Central Baptist Church, was born July 13, 1937, in Rayville, La., to the union of the Late Emmitt Johnson Sr., and the late Mary Lancaster Johnson. A retired parts manager for John Deere and Scott Tractor, he was an avid musician and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Johnson of Wisner, La.; daughter Joline Johnson Brown of Gilbert, La.; and two granddaughters, Jennifer Brown of Gilbert and Laura Matthews and husband Josh of Crowville, La.; two brothers, Russell Johnson of Wisner and Olan Johnson of Enterprise, La.
Pallbearers were Darrell Crum, D. L. Crum, Max Johnson, Chuck Smith, Robby Smith and Todd Smith.
Nellie Joyce Mathews
Homecoming services for Nellie Joyce Mathews, 74, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery in Crowville under the direction on Young’s Community Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nellie was born to the union of Virgil Dunn and Lucy Mullins Dunn on Aug. 3, 1947, and passed from this life on May 31, 2022. She was a homemaker and married for 56 years to her loving husband, Larry Mathews. She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Dunn; mother, Lucy Mullins Dunn; brother, Charles Virgil Dunn; brother, Robert Dunn; brother, James Ray Dunn; brother, Herman Dunn; sister, Virgie Mae Fowler; and son, Michael Mathews Sr.
Survivors are her husband, Larry Mathews; son, David Mathews and wife Rita; son, Gary Mathews and wife Candy; brothers, Llyod Dunn, and Ronnie Dunn and wife Sue; sister, Connie Erwin; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were David Mathews Jr., Josh Mathews, Michael Mathews Jr., Leland Martin, Scott McMurray and Bubba Dunn.
Honorary pallbearers were Cameron Mathews, Cody Mathews and Brayden Mathews.
The family would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice Team for all their help in this difficult time.
Le’Delbrian Caston
Funeral services for Le’Delbrian Caston, 17, of Monroe, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Bell Union Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Le’Delbrian died May 17, 2022 in Monroe, La.
He is survived by his mother, LaToya Caston of Monroe; a brother, Dey’yonnis Caston, Monroe; sisters Zorryea Caston, Jer’niyya Caston and Brittish Brooks, all of Monroe; three aunts, an uncle and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends and cousins served as pallbearers.
Loretta P. Gorman
Mrs. Loretta P. Gorman, age 89, of Winnsboro, La., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Saint Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.
Loretta was born January 23, 1933, in Lafayette, La., and resided in Winnsboro, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vernon Gorman, Winnsboro, La.; her father, Ambrose Primeaux, LaPlace, La.; her mother, Yola Gaspard Breaux, Lafayette, La.; a brother, Rodney "Brother" Primeaux, of Lafayette, La.; a sister, Mary Ann Lee of Fairfax, Va.; and a great-grandson Richard Todd "T.J." Nitz, Jr., Deville, La.
Those left to cherish her memories, and having left love in their hearts are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and A.J. Lawrence, Jr., Winnsboro, La., Elizabeth and Philip Johnson Sr., Corning, Ark., and Vicki and Ricky Burke Columbia, Miss.; as well as her 10 grandchildren, Melisa Garrett, Melinda Chauvin, Jennifer Rusk, Melanie Nitz, Amanda Williams, Mindy Garcia, Christopher Burke, Theresa Huskey, James Burke and Philip Johnson Jr.; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Francis Primeaux, Jacksonville, Texas, and Charles Primeaux, Scott, La., and many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
Loretta graduated from Lafayette High School in Lafayette, La. When she was younger, she worked as a secretary and a bookkeeper. She attended the University of Lafayette, Louisiana College, and Northwestern State University. For many years she taught school in several different parishes in Louisiana and retired from teaching in the Franklin Parish School System.
She was an active member of Victory Apostolic Church and she loved and cared about every member of her church family.
Loretta was a very talented lady and many of her hobbies include reading and studying the Bible, playing the piano, oil painting, ceramics, cooking, sewing, quilting, and embroidering, which she accomplished with her signature style and flair.
She will be greatly missed as a prayer warrior by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong faith in the Lord which she shared with her family, church family, and many others whom she looked upon as family. Once Loretta met you, you became a part of her family. She was a people person and enjoyed meeting and getting to know everyone she met.
Memorial services will be held at Victory Apostolic Church on Mauld Road, Winnsboro, La., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. David Smith and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating.
Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Courthouse Road, Winnsboro, La.
Claudie Lamb
Claudie Lamb, 80, died on May 20,2022. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at King David Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation was held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Burial was in King Davis MBC Cemetery.
Stanley Spillman
Stanley Spillman, 66, died on May 29,2022. Funeral services were held at 2:30 pm. on Saturday June, 4, 2022, at King Jesus Worship Center. Visitation was held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 7 P.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery.
Alice Irene Bible
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Irene McDonald Bible, 101, of Delhi, La., were at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Warsaw Baptist Church with Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Jeff Sikes officiating. Interment followed in Lamar Cemetery, Delhi. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Irene was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church. She was born April 16, 1921, to the union of the late James and Emma McDonald. After she graduated from Pioneer High School she moved to Texas attending business school where she met and married Azrel Bercy Bible in 1943. They worked and saved enough money to purchase 80 acres in Madison Parish, which they farmed until Azrel’s retirement. They had two children Phillip and Renee. Irene and Azrel were married for 60 years when he passed away in 2003.
She then volunteered at the Franklin Parish Hospital in Winnsboro. She loved her hospital and all the “Pink Ladies.” Irene loved competition and competed in Senior Olympics usually placing first, second and third. and even went to the Nationals. Another love was sports. She loved watching football, baseball and tennis. When not watching sports, she was reading the newspaper, a good book or the Bible. She enjoyed fishing small ponds and big lakes, like Lake Fork. She loved to catch fish as well as eat them.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, but a good and faithful servant of her Lord and Savior who she loved most. Always encouraging and uplifting others, some describe her as colorful, one of a kind, light of the day, determined. One thing is for sure, she lived a full life, 101 years serving the Lord and her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Azrel Bible and a son Phillip Bible, siblings Hazel Holley, Bessie Copes, Mary Hayes, Gloria Morgan, Adriene Ward, Dorothy Sawyer, J. D. McDonald and J. L. McDonald.
She is survived by her daughter Renee Fletcher and her husband Billy of Delhi, La., granddaughter, Misty Bible, and great granddaughter, Alice Lea Anne Fife of Delhi; grandson, Paul Bible and his wife Coleen; great-grandsons, Phillip and Jason Bible; grandson, Bear Fletcher and his wife Leigh, great grandsons Pierce Stevens and Teddy Fletcher; granddaughter Abby Waller and her husband Andy; great-grandson Tucker Waller and great-granddaughter Katie Ruth Waller; sister Pat Brown of Texas and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Cory Chapman, Randall Crawford, Andy Holloway, Kyle Holloway, Jeremy Purvis and B. J. Welch.
Honorary pallbearers were Sharon Chapman, Mike Emfinger and Gilbert Tonnang.
Henry Earl Wallace
Graveside services for Henry Earl Wallace, 84, of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 18, 2022, in Coax Baptist Church Cemetery, with Edward Toliver officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Earl was born June 11, 1937, in Winnsboro to the union of the late M. J. "Buddy" Wallace and the late Dorothy Smith Wallace; and passed from this life on May 16, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Elizabeth Bryant Wallace.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael Earl Wallace and wife Beverly; daughter, Kelly Wallace Temple and husband Tim all of Winnsboro; two sisters: Agnes Russell and Helen Killingsworth both of Winnsboro; eight grandchildren: Shane Wallace, Misty Wallace, Matt Parker (Amanda), Betsy Caldwell (Reid), Emily Blossom (Jordy), Erkia Wallace (Rayce), Crystal Olivo (Flint) and April Banks; 13 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jordan Blossom, Reid Caldwell, Tucker Chapman, Danny Davis, Matt Parker and Dennis Wollerson.
Honorary pallbearers were Danny Russell, grandsons and great-grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Andrea Sledge
Funeral services for Andrea Sledge, 40, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro, La. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., under the direction of the funeral home. Andrea died May 17, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss.
Andrea is survived by mother, Katie Sledge, Winnsboro, La., and a brother, Ahmand Baker of Winnsboro; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.
