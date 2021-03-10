DeWayne Allen Jones
Funeral services for DeWayne Allen Jones, 60 of Jigger, LA will be held at Jigger Pentecostal Church on Saturday, March 06, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Bro. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Freddie G. Dupuy
Funeral services for Freddie G. Dupuy, 70, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating.
Visitation was 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mr. Freddie was born October 2, 1950, in Winnsboro to the union of Edward Joseph and Elsie Elaine Dorman Dupuy, and passed from this life on March 7, 2021.
He started working at LADOTD in August 1973 as a structural painter and retired in October 2006 as a maintenance foreman. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Freddie is preceded in death by his parents; wife Patsy Lee McMurray Dupuy; two brothers Billy Joe and Paul Dupuy.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Alan Dupuy and wife Dorothy and John Dupuy and wife Laura all of Winnsboro; two grandchildren: Dakota and Joseph Dupuy; one sister-in-law, Mildred Dupuy; a host of other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Coughran, Dakota Dupuy, Joseph Dupuy, and Kenneth Morris.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Jeff Myers
Jeff Myers passed from this life Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Wisner. He was born to the union of Larry William Myers and Connie Fay Ballenger Myers on February 26, 1959 in Lubbock, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Jeff was well known for his proficiency with HVAC systems.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Christopher Myers. He is survived by daughters: Ashley Reyenga and husband Josh of Tennessee, and Tiffany Myers of Shreveport; son Tyler Myers and wife Chelsi of Tyler, TX; grandchildren Jaycee Myers of Tyler, TX, C J and Cameron Myers of Shreveport, and Lila, Linley, and Levi Reyanga of Tennessee; sister, Pamela Conley Smith and husband Craig of Thornton, CO; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Charles “Jr.” White
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Charles “Jr.” White, 71, of Winnsboro were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the River of Life Church in Winnsboro with Pastor David Phillips and Pastor Danny Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Charles was born on February 5, 1950 and passed away on March 4, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Houston White; sister, Carolyn June Hubbard; and his special friend, Ed Southern.
Survivors include his brothers, Larry White of Winnsboro and Curtis White of Gilbert; aunts, Martha Offutt of Waco, TX and Burt Rushing of Columbia; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until Service Time on Tuesday at River of Life Church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
