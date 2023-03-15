Karvance Megual Stewart Jr.
Funeral services for Karvance Megual Stewart Jr., 16, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2022, at Faithful Followers Church, Wisner, La. Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery, Wisner, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
He died March 3, 2023, at his home in Wisner.
He is survived by his grandparents, Danny and Donna Brown and Barbara Johnson, father Karvance Stewart Sr., brothers Karman Stewart of Baton Rouge, La; and Noah Stewart of North Carolina; sister Karmesha Stewart, Wisner, La.; and a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Carodrick Criff, Tradared Jordan, Ladarred Jordan, Keontrae Adams, Terry Davis and Chauncey Whitley.
Jessie Collins
Funeral services for Jessie Collins, 78, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Abundant Life Ministries, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Collins died March 3 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Collins of Winnsboro; sons Joseph, Chris and Christopher Collins and Jerry Payne; daughters Patricia, Chantel Scott and Jessica Pleasant of Winnsboro, La.; brothers Donald, Levi, Paul, Lonnie and Lee Collins; sisters Joanna Ellis, Lucille Ellis, Luberta Atkins, Luease, Olivia, Priscilla, Fannie Hardy, Zola and Mary Doyle; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers were Joseph Collins Jr., Christerius January, Le Derrick Collins, Fratonia Smith, De Patrius Brown, Jalen Thomas and Gavin Scott.
Belvie Keene
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Belvie Keene, 83, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Interment followed in the Myrtle Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Keene was born on Oct. 16, 1939, in Winnsboro, La., and passed away on March 6, 2023, in Winnsboro. She is preceded in death by her husband, B. F. “Cabbage” Hughes and her parents, Cooter and Delviney Barfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Beavers and husband Curt of Winnsboro, La., and Angie Slaughter and husband Ricky of Winnsboro; grandchildren and Mamaw Belvie to Andy Slaughter and wife Rachel of Wichita Falls, Texas, Michael Slaughter and wife Brooke of Winnsboro, Whitney Cupp of Winnsboro, granddaughter and Nan-Nan to Nikki Breedlove of Winnsboro, great-grandchildren and Mia to Audrey Slaughter, Reggie Slaughter, Wesley Cupp, Elle Slaughter, Cas Slaughter, Jamie Cupp, and Evie Slaughter; and Momma Belvie to a host of family and friends at Plantation Manor Nursing Home.
Pallbearers were Kevin Fuller, David Guimbellot, John Guimbellot, Andy Slaughter, Michael Slaughter and Brady Wells. Momma always said she didn’t want men pallbearers. If they couldn’t take her out when she was alive, they sure weren’t taking her out when she passed. The family requested these special people to be our honorary pallbearers, Polly Martin, Skeeter, Robin Barefield, Sandra Pinckard, Ada Wright, Carolyn Fenn, Jesalyn Jarrett and Karlee Keene.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 811 Winnsboro, LA 71295.
John Wade Hampton Jr.
Graveside service for John Wade Hampton Jr., 90, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La., with Brother Prentis Gandy officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. John was born to the union of John Wade Hampton Sr. and Mae Smith Hampton on June 24, 1932, and passed from this life on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He loved his children and grandchildren, his dogs, farming, family and friends. He was married to Patsy for 48 wonderful years and his last good meal he had was the last meal Patsy prepared for him. He attended Sardis Baptist Church faithful until sickness prevented his attendance. He was a very intelligent and humble man and always thoughtful of others. He was the president of Winnsboro State Bank for many years.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Wade Hampton Sr.; mother, Mae Smith Hampton; and his wife Patsy Liles Hampton.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Johnette Hampton of Winnsboro; Cherry Champlin and husband Doyal of Winnsboro; LeAnn Stewart and husband Patrick of Winnsboro; and his four grandchildren, Hannah Champlin of Winnsboro; Jacob Champlin of Winnsboro; John Stewart of Thibodeaux, La.; and Elizabeth Stewart of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were John Stewart, Jacob Champlin, Carey Armstrong, Byron Hart, Davy Parker and Chase Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church.
