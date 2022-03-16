Ida Lea ‘Pee Wee’ Shivers Cassity
Lea passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Match 8, 2022.
She was born December 2, 1945 in Winnsboro. Lea was preceded by her father: Preston David Shivers, mother: Alva Etholene Covington Shivers, and her brother: Leamon Carl Shivers.
Survivors include: Three sisters, Ann Smith, of Crowville, Ouida Eckard and her husband Frank, of Gilbert, Darlene Guyton and her husband David, of Bush, LA, and one brother: James Shivers, of Swampers.
She iz also survived by two daughters: Kymberly M. Boukas and husband Christos, of Phoenix, AZ and Rorey A. Cathcart and husband Phil, of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Amanda Czarnecki and husband Shawn, Brad Cassity, and wife Erinne, Jennifer Kirksey and partner Jillian Ramirez, and Katie Gill-Saralegui and husband Carlos; eleven great grandchildren and an untold number of nieces and nephews and their families.
May her memory be eternal.
Mary Helen Shivers Thompson
Funeral services for Mary Helen Shivers Thompson, 76, of Liddieville were held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Rev. Lydeal Greer and Leland Erwin officiating. Interment followed in Baskin Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Helen was born on February 15, 1946 and passed from this life March 7, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Dee Shivers; mother, Elmer Howard Shivers; son, Jeffery Elliot Thompson; son, Keith Alan Thompson; son, Steven Russell Thompson; grandson, Joshua Glen Thompson; brother, Leon Shivers; brother, Elmer Dee Shivers; brother, Billy Wayne Allen; and sister, Decile Deason.
Survivors are her husband of 58 years, Melvin Russell Thompson; her daughter, Angie Givens and husband Todd; her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Thompson; brother, Wade Shivers and wife Gisela; brother, O’Neal Shivers; and her sister, Patsy Veazy; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Andy Gray, Justin Thompson, Rusty Thompson, Cody King and Allen Linder.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
LaRue Elizabeth ‘Tucker’ Grant
Mrs. LaRue Elizabeth “Tucker” Grant of LaPorte (Lomax), Texas passed from this life on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
LaRue was born on May 13, 1930 in Winnsboro. The oldest of two children by Charles Owen Tucker And Alma Ethel Lambert.
LaRue graduated from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (Louisiana Tech) in 1951 with two Bachelor's Degrees. She also achieved the highest Academic Honor of Summa Cum Laude. She then moved to Houston Texas and took a job with Price Waterhouse as an auditor. LaRue gave several years of service until she meet and married Sidney Allen Grant from Kelly, LA.
LaRue then decided to go into teaching. She taught English, History (her favorite) and became a Librarian. Over the course of her career, she achieved a Masters of Education, Doctorate of Education and a Masters of Library science. She retired from Deer Park Independent School District after 25 years of wonderful service.
In Retirement, LaRue enjoyed traveling, cooking (Always on the lookout for new recipes) and gardening. She reconnected with old friends and family in Louisiana. They enjoyed many happy hours exploring the back roads and historical sites in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.
LaRue was preceded in death by her husband Sidney Allen Grant, her Parents, sister Charlene Jones, Uncle W.A. Tucker and Willis E. Tucker and a step sister.
LaRue leaves behind her loving son Sidney Tucker Grant and niece Jane Elizabeth Thac.
Debra Renee Lemle
Funeral services for Debra Renee Lemle, 57, of Wisner, were held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church of Wisner with Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating. Burial followed in the Hope Estate Cemetery of Wisner under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mrs. Debra Renee Lemle died February 17, 2022 at her home in Wisner surrounded by her family.
Survivors include three beautiful children, one son: Kentrick Lemle; two daughters: Keyonda and Destiny Lemle all of Wisner; two special daughters: LaKeytria Spears Perry (Patrick) of Royce, Texas, and Angela Harrington of Wisner; mother: Betty J. Brown Smith (Ivery) of Gilbert; father: J.C. Johnson Sr., of Wisner; three sisters: Shirley Anderson (Eddie Lynn) of Gilbert, Wilma Johnson (James) of Winnsboro and JoAnn Hoard (Kelvin) of Winnsboro; two brothers: J.C. Johnson Jr. of Gilbert and Richard Walker of Vidalia; one grandson: Kendarrion Lemle of Gilbert, one great granddaughter: Alyssa Norman of Shreveport, four special grandchildren: Patrick Perry, Jr., Kiandra Perry and Christian Perry of Royce, Texas and Hailie Washington of Wisner and a special cousin, Emmily Brown of New Orleans.
Pallbearers were Travis Williams, Jamal Ridley, Ashley Ward Sr., Paul Scott, Ray Scott and David Lemle.
George Sherwood Kincaid
Funeral services for George Sherwood Kincaid, 100 of Fort Necessity weree held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Fort Necessity Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Barker and Rev. Wesley Dunn officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was Wednesday from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. at the church.
He was born to the union of the late George Johnson Kincaid and the late Addie Virginia Jemerson Kincaid on October 1, 1921 in Winnsboro and passed from this life Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Fort Necessity.
Mr. Kincaid was a member and deacon of Fort Necessity Baptist Church and a graduate of Fort Necessity High School. After his time in the service with the United States Army Air Corp, he returned to farming before moving to Baton Rouge to work as an electrician. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 278 and served as auxiliary deputy for Gov. Jimmy Davis. He moved back home to Fort Necessity and began working at Louisiana State Northeast Vocational School in Winnsboro where he retired. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bobbie Ruth Gilmore Kincaid; son George Abner Kincaid; sister Marie Winters; brother J F Kincaid and grandson Joseph S. (Trey) Foy, III.
Mr. Kincaid is survived by twin daughters Janice Kincaid Laurent of Prairieville and Janet Kincaid Foy and husband Joe of Fort Necessity; sisters Ruby Kincaid Gilmore of Walker and Ida V. Kincaid Thomas of Winnsboro; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Brandon Easterling, Ralph Easterling, Ryan Hitt, Greg Kincaid, Danny Matthews and Randy Monnin.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Ray Crum, Donald Kincaid, Marvin Parker and Wayne Smith.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Fort Necessity Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.dennardfuneralhome.com.
Ida D. Looney
Funeral services for Ida D. Looney, 90, of Winnsboro, LA will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Harper and Alvis Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ida was born August 13, 1931, in Dess, LA to the union of Andrew Jefferson Arnold and Winnie Louisa Miller Arnold and passed from this life on March 13, 2022, in Monroe.
Mrs. Ida was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was employed for over 25 years with Franklin Medical Center as business manager and after retirement she volunteered as a Pink Lady. She was also a founding member of ABWA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Harold Hodge; her husband, Charles W. Looney, Sr.; sister Eudolie Amos Killian and nephews, Darryl Arnold and Terry Simmons.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her two daughters: Wanda Berry of Winnsboro and Rhonda Davis (Kip)of Monroe; four grandchildren: Seth Berry (Jessica), Cody Berry (Mendy), Andy Davis (Julie), and Jay Davis (Whitney); five siblings: Jimmy Arnold (Linda), James Arnold (Winne), Gloria Simmons (Curtis), Alvis Arnold (Jerrill), and Shirley Nash (Richard); eight great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Berry, Seth Berry, Andy Davis, Jay Davis, Jon Davis, and Jackson Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Amos, Charlie Amos, Tony Amos, and Keith Simmons.
Any planned memorials may be made at the Franklin Medical Center Auxillary.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Jacqueline Parker
A home going celebration for Jacqueline Parker, 82, was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Jigger Apostolic Church, Jigger, with Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating; visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the church; internment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Parker was a founding member of Jigger Apostolic Church and a lifetime member; a lifelong resident of Franklin Parish who enjoyed traveling and all forms of shopping, she also had a great love of fishing and competing with (outdoing) her husband.
Mrs. Parker was born to the union of Hurby Jack Jones and Lola Elizabeth Martin Jones February 5, 1940, in Jigger, LA, and passed to her heavenly reward March 11, 2022, at Plantation Nursing Home in Winnsboro, LA.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years and 11 months, Samuel Lee Parker, her parents, her son Martin Allen Parker, Sr., grandson Martin Allen Parker, Jr.; her brother, Sonny Man Jones; and one sister, Betty Sue Guthrie.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her son Darold Lynn Parker (Christie); daughter Alexis Jo Johnson (“Dobber”); grandchildren Brooke Mullican, Patrick Parker, Chad Parker, Rebecca Bowman, Samantha Parker, Faith Parker, Caleb Johnson, Rachel Johnson, and three step grandchildren: Zach Johnson, Brooke Blount and Mason Fenn; two sisters: Lola Jane Hitt and Joyce Taylor; one brother, Paul Ray Jones; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Blount, Zach Hitt, Paul Garrett Jones, Caleb Johnson, Jeremy Mullican, and Chad Parker.
Elizabeth Ann Parks
Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann Parks will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 12, 2022, at Coax Cemetery, Baskin with Rev. Eric Day officiating under the direction of Dennard Funeral Home.
Elizabeth, 81, was born to the union of Richard Goodman and Bernice Nelson Goodman on August 24, 1940, and crossed over to her heavenly home on Tuesday March 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Ray Parks, parents: Richard and Bernice Goodman; siblings: Lessie Lea Goodman, Alfred Lamar Goodman, Mary Louise Goodman, W.L. “Tog” Goodman, Ruth Alexene Goodman, Joyce Marie Monday, and Gene Albert Goodman.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Donnie Dewayne Parks of Winnsboro and daughter, Jennifer Parks Ainsworth and husband Lafayette Ainsworth of Baskin; grandsons: Gregory Dewayne Parks, Kevin Levon Parks, Brandon Scott Parks, Logan Blake Parks, Matthew Derrick Whatley, Christopher Adam Whatley, Christian Lafayette Ainsworth, and Randall Paul Ainsworth; five great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Elizabeth was married for 62 years to the love of her life, Donnie Ray Parks. Together they had two children and successfully operated two businesses. But more importantly than anything else, at the age of 10, she was baptized in Jesus Name by Rev. Jessie Hawthorne and received the baptism of the Holy Ghost. She has been steadfast in her faith, a prayer warrior and praising God until He called her home.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Sarah Reeves Hodge
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Sarah Reeves Hodge, 39, of Madison, MS formerly of West Monroe, were held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery in Swampers. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro
Thelma Dean Williamson
Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Dean Williamson, 84, of Columbia were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Bro. Bryan Rankin officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Williamson was born February 16, 1938, in Winnsboro and passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home. She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, going to casinos, and conversations.
Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Berdie Guimbellot; daughter, Patricia McDaniel; her first husband, Dave McDaniel; and her grandson, Daniel.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Williamson; son, Sammy McDaniel; stepson, John Williamson; stepdaughter, Gail Wilkison; sisters, Henrietta Antley, Linda Clark, Maria Gansen, and Rosa Chevalier; brothers, E.W. Guimbellot, and James Guimbellot; fourteen grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were John David Guimbellot, Charles Antley, Sammy McDaniel, Alan Ganson, Nathaniel Wilkison, and James Gemmell.
Online Registry/Condolences: HYPERLINK "http://www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com"www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe
