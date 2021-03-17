Ervin Ray Garner
Private Family Services for Mr. Ervin Ray Garner, 88, of Newellton, will be held at a later date at Legion Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Nancy Lou Freeman
Nancy Lou Freeman, 75, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home.
Nancy was born on March 5, 1946 in Chase, Louisiana to the late John Oscar and Thelma Jewel (Pee) Jones. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, horseback riding, and crocheting.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Molly F. Moore and husband Michael, son Shane Freeman and wife Lola, grandchildren Michael P. Moore, Michelle D. Bamburg and fiancé Jeremy Allen, Rachel L. Freeman, all of Magnolia and Molly Bamburg of Jonesboro, Louisiana, great grandchildren Elizabeth N. Snider and William C. Snider.Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, Arkansas. To sign the online guest book or to share a memory visit www.lewisfuneralhome.biz.
Glenn Allen Harris
Funeral services for Mr. Glenn Harris, 72, of Jigger, were held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the sanctuary of Gilbert United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Wes Dunn officiating.
Interment followed in McCurley Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris, retired from Napa Auto Parts, was born on February 17, 1949, and passed from this life on March 8, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Patsy Martin Harris and Charles Anderson Harris; brother, Charles ‘Marty’ Harris; and mother-in-law, Pauline McCurley.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki McCurley Harris; daughter, Tara Robbins and husband Danny; son, Brent Harris and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Lindsey Robbins, Justin Robbins, Ethan Harris, and Kylie Harris; brothers-in-law, Leon McCurley and Larry McCurley and wife Tonya; and sisters-in-law, Linda McCurley Futch and Paula McCurley Maxwell and husband Keith.
Pallbearers were Larry McCurley, Keith Maxwell, Danny Robbins, Todd Harris, Doyle Harris, and Paul Price, Jr.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gilbert United Methodist Church.
Huey Rogers “Paw T” Little
Graveside service for Huey Rogers “T” Little, 85, of Baskin, were held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Coax Cemetery, with Rev. George Bates and Rev. David Moseley officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
“T” was born on October 23, 1935 in Baskin and passed from this life, surrounded by his family, on March 11, 2021 at his home in Baskin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Waters Little and George Johnston Little; daughter, Ronda Ray Little; brothers, Bud Little and James Little; and sister, Dorothy Shaw.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Helen Ray Nobles Little; daughters, Marilyn Faye Mahoney (Stephen), Brenda Sue Humphries (Warfield), and Pamela Kaye Brown (Jay); granddaughters, Dawn Mahoney Sahualla (William), Sabrina Humphries (Sherman Poole), Kasey Humphries McMurry, and Jamie Lanette Brown; grandson, Stephen Neal Mahoney (Candice); great-grandchildren, Sam McMurry III (Nicole), Kylee McMurry, John Michael Becton, Raylee Noelle, Stephen Hayes Mahoney, Lizzie Sahualla, and Allie Sahualla; great-great-grandchildren, Mary’rae Coker and Kensleigh Kate McMurry; brother, Jerry Little (Ann); sisters, Wilma Olivo and Ada Courtney; sister-in-law, Myrtis Little. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends, along with his great-great-granddog, Daisy Mae Brown.
Pallbearers to honor his memory were: Sherman Poole, Charlie Olivo, Kenny Olivo, Doyle Little, Little Bud Little, and Willie Sahualla.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jerry Little, Neal Mahoney, Sam McMurry III, John Michael Becton, and Stephen Hayes Mahoney.
Patricia Thompson Porter Nauck
Patricia was born December 1, 1935, in Winnsboro, and passed away March 9, 2021, in Hammond at the age of 85. She was a member of Belle Oaks Garden Club and her Pokeno group. Patricia enjoyed crafts and was a star ebayer.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Renae Porter-Perret (Stephen), Nolan Glynn Porter (Lana Joy); and Missy Hymel (Stephen); numerous stepchildren; sister, Linda Fay Thompson Brian (James “Polk”); four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Nauck.
Graveside services were at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.
To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Nell Buchan Gilmore
Nell Buchan Gilmore was born, May 3, 1935 and passed away peacefully at 12:20 a.m. on March 13, 2021. She lived with her daughter in West Monroe until the last few months when dementia caused her to need the care of the Traditions Unit at Ruston Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Visitation was at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Monday, March 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service was held at Cypress Baptist Church, West Monroe at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 with burial at Fort Necessity Baptist Church in Fort Necessity. The Rev. Larry Eubanks and Rev. Chad Ballard officiated.
Pallbearers were Gerald Gilmore, David Dunham, Tom Owens, Laron Owens, Chris Waggoner, and Kegan Dick,
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gilmore; parents, Ezra and Lucille Buchan; sister, Sue Buchan Hendricks; brother, and sister-in- law, Billy and Joyce Buchan; brother-in-law, Sonny Dunham. She also was proceeded in death by husbands: George Walker and Clyde Graham.
Nell is survived by her daughter, Linda Gilmore McGrew and son-in-law, Don McGrew; grandkids, Keith McGrew and fiancé Raeni Redding, Adam and Tensie McGrew; and great granddaughter, Emma McGrew, brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Diana Buchan; sisters, Wardna Dunham and Vonette Buchan; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hendricks and many nieces and nephews.
William “Buddy” Edwards
Funeral services for Mr. William “Buddy” Edwards, 77, of Wisner were 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Apostolic Faith Chapel-Gilbert with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating.
Interment followed in Central Baptist Church Cemetery-Wisner, visitation was from noon till service time at 2 p.m. at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Buddy was born November 17, 1943 in Franklin Parish, and passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. A member of Apostolic Faith Chapel-Gilbert, he retired from Haring Enterprises after 32 years of truck driving.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Bessie Edwards, and his wife of 53 years Jo Ann Mason Edwards.
He is survived by two sons, Deon Edwards and his wife Beth of Wisner , and Brad Edwards and Jhanna of Winnsboro; three sisters, Bertha Mae Beaube, Odene Shirley and Carolyn Blakeslee and her husband Terry; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Grandsons served as pallbearers, Daegan Bryan, Dyllen Bryan, Kyle Edwards, Lane Edwards, Nicholas Edwards, and Dakota Norris.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.