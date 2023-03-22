Verlon F. Cox
Funeral services for Verlon F. Cox “Unc”, 71, of Baskin, La., were held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment followed at Hewett Cemetery, Hwy 576, Mangham, La.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Young’s Community Funeral Home.
Mr. Verlon was born on Feb. 1, 1952, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro, La. He loved the Lord and never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vester Cox; mother, Viola Nugent Cox; four brothers, Vergil Cox, Vernon Cox, Vester Lee Cox and Velton Cox; and three sisters, Virginia Watt, Vennie Olivo and Vera Jones.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his four sisters, Vickie Olivo and husband Kenneth, Vada Fortenberry, Vinnie Guynn and Velma Cox; and two brothers, Venton (Don) Cox and wife Gloria, and Victor Cox and wife Patsy. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Wayne Cox, Tony Cox, Michael Cox, Charlie Watt, Robert Densford and Kenny Olivo Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers were Roy Cox, William Gill, Danny Watt and William McIntosh.
Lucius ‘Buck’ Andrews
Memorial services for Lucius "Buck" Andrews, 94 of Clayton, La., formerly of Vidalia, La., will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Buck Andrews was born on Sunday, Dec. 09, 1928 in Winnsboro, La.,. and passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Winnsboro. He was a resident of Clayton and a member of Clayton Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper after 39 years of service as Control Room Operator.
Buck proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lucius P. Andrews; mother, Bessie Mae Barefield Andrews; and by two sisters, Lessie Mae "Mae Mae" LaBorde and Ruth "Bootsie" Hitt.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Agnes Ulmer Andrews of Clayton, La.; daughter Debby Weiser and her husband Carl of Rustburg, Va.; son Mark Andrews and his wife Trish of Dahlonega, Ga.; grandson, Drew Weiser and his wife Crystal of Forest, Va.; grandson Luke Andrews and his wife Caroline of Ann Arbor, Mich.; granddaughter Heather Barnes and her husband Jacob of Roberts, Idaho; granddaughter Maggie Garner and her husband Chris of Virgina Beach, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Evie Barnes, Finn Garner and Gabe Garner.
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Leo Miller
Funeral services for Leo Miller, 60, were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Lighthouse Church with Brother Timothy Parker, Brother Peyton Parker and Brother Brandon Miller officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery near Gilbert, La., under the direction of Young's Community Memorial in Winnsboro. Visitation was from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the church.
Leo was born June 4, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to the union of Charles Lee Miller and Willie Mae Seymour, and passed from this life on March 16, 2023 in Monroe, La., after a brief illness.
Leo enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Whether picking figs and berries with his grandchildren, or tinkering with electronics, he found joy with just being with those he loved. He was a volunteer fireman, auxiliary deputy, baseball coach and a member of the Gilbert Town Council. He enjoyed working with our local farmers as well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Ernestine Sanders and Calvin Seymour.
Leo is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra Miller; two daughters, Felecia Miller and Jennifer Riddle; one son, Brandon Miller and wife Tori; seven grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Kamrie, Kynnlee, LeeAnna, Maverick and Lyam. He is also survived by three brothers, David Evans, Melvin Seymour and Alvin Seymour and four sisters, Martha Wright, Rosalie Tabler, Ruby Stevenson and Charlotte Rogers, and by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.
Pallbearers were Phillip Hutto, Leo Guimbellot, Art Guerrero, Thomas Cassels, Gerald Houston, Bryan AJ Collinson, Benny Lee and Kenneth Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Oliver, Gary Tabler and Derek Guillot.
Deana Kay Trahern
Funeral services for Deana Kay Trahern of Wisner, La., were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert with Brother James Harris, Brother Clay Nichols, and Brother Alvin Stowe officiating. Interment followed at South Central Baptist Cemetery near Wisner under the direction of Young's Community Memorial, Winnsboro, La.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday from noon until time of service at the church.
Deana was born on Dec. 04, 1968 in Natchez, Miss., and passed from this life on March 14, 2023 in Rayville, La., at the age of 54. Deana was a teacher in the Franklin Parish School System for 30 years and she enjoyed art and drawing, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, “Meme” and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wayne Trahern; her father, Buddy Mason; her mother, Margie Lucille Adams Mason; sister, JoAnn Mason Edwards; brother-in-law, Buddy Edwards; and mother-in-law, Blanche Linder Tahern.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Tristan Trahern of Wisner; her daughter Allison Trahern Wollerson and husband Tim of Crowville, La.; three grandchildren, Arryn Wollerson, Micah Wollerson and Jenna Wollerson, all of Crowville; her brothers, Allen Mason and wife Donna, Dale Mason and wife Jenny, all of Wisner; her sisters Geneva Mason Cupp of Wisner, Christine Mason Brown and husband, Greg of Vidalia, La.; her special friend, Luke Stowe of Start; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Brad Edwards, Charles Ray LeBlanc, Brycen Parker, Kyle Edwards, Logan Cupp and Triston Hermes. Honorary pallbearer was Deon Edwards.
Barbara Sue Hart Johnson
Funeral services for Barbara Sue Hart Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church, Liddieville, La. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Johnson died March 10, 2023, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
She is survived by daughters Samantha and Sharon Hart of Winnsboro; Baren Twitty of Tacoma, Wash., and Regina Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers Johnny Hart, Bobby Hart, Archie Hart and Jessie Hart of Winnsboro; sisters Geraldine Hart and Eve Hart Johnson of Winnsboro; and Tina Hart of Rayville, La.; three grandchildren; an aunt, Mildred Hart, of Winnsboro; and sister-in-law Linda Criff Hart of Winnsboro; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Danti Price, Johnny Banks, Tony Atkins, Michael Hart, Lamantez Price and Gerry Banks.
Eddie Lee Crockett
Funeral services for Eddie Lee Crockett, 81, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at First Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Burial was in Gethsemane Memorial.
He died March 18, 2023, at Ruston Nursing and Rehab Center in Ruston, La.
Mr. Crockett is survived by his wife, Bessie L. Crockett of Winnsboro; and daughters Patricia Crockett Mayfield of Winnsboro, La.; and Camille Crockett of Monroe, La.
Friends and other relatives served as pallbearers.
Ora Lee Moore
Funeral services for Ora Lee Moore, 76, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at True Light Baptist Church, Winnsboro. She died March 11, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by sons Lee Coleman, Charles Lee Coleman and Edward Lee Moore; a daughter, Marlo Moore Williams of Dallas, Texas; a brother, Freddie Coleman, and sister, Gloria Dean Taylor; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; special friend Thomas Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Ronnie Richard
Funeral services for Ronnie Richard, 69, of Baton Rouge, La., formerly of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Wisner, La. He died March 4, 2023, at M.D. Anderson Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Burial was in Hope Estate Cemetery, Wisner, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
