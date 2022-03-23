Julia Glasper
Funeral services for Julia M. Glasper, 79 of Winnsboro, were held March 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church with Rev. Van Brass officiating. Burial in the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery of Rayvillle followed under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Glasper died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Rayville.
Survivors include three brothers: Moses Johnson and Elijah Foy of Dallas and Larry Johnson of RioRancho, New Mexico; one sister: Yolanda Mayberry of Gulfport, Ms.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Katie Maxine Lindow
Mrs. Katie Maxine Lindow, 94, of Monroe, passed away on March 10, 2022. Family Funeral Services were held Sunday, March 13, at the Lindow Family Farm in Alto. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service in the future, when renovations to Alto Presbyterian Church are complete.
Mrs. Lindow was born December 24, 1927, in the Lone Pine Community, to the union of Henry and Effie Huff, and grew up in Crowville. She graduated from Crowville High School in 1945, and attended Louisiana College, obtaining an Education degree. She later earned a Masters degree from NLU.
Her first teaching job was in Madison Parish in a one room schoolhouse of 20 children, many of whom were not much younger than she. She later taught for three years in the Watson Community in Ouachita Parish, before moving to Crosley Elementary where she taught for 25 years. Even today many former students remember her with love and affection, emotions she inspired in all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse Ray Lindow; brother, Gene Huff; and parents, Henry Huff and Effie Spence Huff.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Virginia Green (Randy), Cheryl Gay Brose (Tom), and Daniel Lindow (Annice); six grandchildren, Kelsey Trimble (Kevin), Daniel Green (Elizabeth), Sarah Squyres (Reagan), Katie Squyres (Mark), Kasey Fisher (Allen), and Kyle Lindow (Kiley); eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Aubrey “Butch” Huff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
A member of Alto Presbyterian Church, she was a ruling elder in the PCUSA.
Active in church all her life, Maxine spent much of her time after retirement volunteering at Christian Community Ministries, the Ouachita Council on Aging, and serving at voters’ polls. She also loved to arrange flowers and provided arrangements regularly, both for Sunday services and weddings, for four different churches, Alto Presbyterian, Memorial Presbyterian, Auburn Avenue Presbyterian, and Highland Presbyterian, (now New Iona).
She enjoyed traveling, playing weekly dominoes with a special group of friends, working cross word puzzles, reading and writing in her daily journal. She spent many hours tending to her beautiful flower garden, a source of many of the arrangements provided to the churches. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored their Mom, Meme, and Grandmeme.
The children would like to especially thank Kathy Lindow for her loving care and devotion to their mother.
The family would also like to thank Terrinesh Burns, Melanie Wainwright, and Ascend Hospice Care, as well as many of the caretakers at St. Joseph Continuing Care Center.
Memorials may be made to Alto Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, C/O Alto Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2466, Monroe, LA 71207, or online at GiveSendGo, “Save Alto Presbyterian Church.”
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, Louisiana
