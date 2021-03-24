John Edward Brand
John Edward Brand, 81, of Bogue Chitto, Ms passed from this life on March 20, 2021 at home after a short battle with bone cancer.
Visitation was on Tuesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in McComb where he was a deacon. Services followed at 11 a.m.. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
John was born March 26, 1939 in Kilbourne, LA to Lawrence Edward Brand and Audrey Mae Ball Brand.
He was preceded in death by his parents. The family moved to Winnsboro when John was young.
He graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1958 and began working for Illinois Central Railroad shortly thereafter. He joined the Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1967. In 1986, John and his family moved to McComb, MS where he finished his railroad career with CN Railroad. He loved farming, gardening, raising cows, and fishing when he had time. As his grandchildren came along, he seemed to have a little less time for fishing!
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dixie Brand, adopted daughter, Gwendolyn "Wendy" Spitchley and husband, Chris Spitchley of Bogue Chitto. One brother, Doug and wife, Alice, Brand of Winnsboro. One sister-in-law, Ruby and husband, Raymond, Morris of Doyline, LA. Also, two nieces and one nephew. Three grandchildren: Daphne Parker (Alex Rivero), James Michael Parker, and Christina Stillman and husband, MJ Stillman. Four great-grandchildren: Gabriel Jackson, Kayne Parker, and 3-month-old twins, Cooper and Maya Stillman whom Mr. Brand was blessed to see before his death.
Pallbearers were Pat Freeman, Melvin Stillman, Craig Moak, Bubba Morris, Glyn Jones, and Casey Holmes.
Honorary pallbearers were Curt Jones, Gabriel Jackson and the members of the Little Debbie Group.
If you choose to honor him, please consider The Children's Village in Jackson, MS or Volunteers of American in Shreveport where their daughter was adopted.
Due to the Covid threat, friends and relatives who attend the services are asked to wear masks.
Lauren Alyse Romero
Funeral services for Lauren Alyse Romero, 32, of Mangham were 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, in First Baptist Church, Mangham with Rev. Rick Aultman and Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery, Crowville under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 10:15 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Lauren was born September 14, 1988 in Monroe to the union of Larry and LeNette Caldwell Romero and passed from this life on March 17, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Lauren was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Mangham High School, very athletic and excelling in any sport that she was a participant of. Lauren was a truly selfless, loving and caring individual. This not only included her family, but everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. It was her greatest wish to see others succeed and she would go to any length to ensure that. Lauren was exceptionally diligent when it came to completing any task that lie ahead. Lauren's presence was a tremendous light brought to any room and her absence will be felt by all those that knew her.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her fiancé Corey Reese of Mangham; her parents: Larry and LaNette Romero of Mangham; two brothers: Adam Romero and wife Mallory of Mangham and Lance Romero and fiancé Chasity Allen of Baton Rouge; sister, Anna Claire Wright and husband Corey of Crowville; nephews: Skyler, Camryn and Cade; niece, Emarie Brooke; special pets: Macie Marie and Alphonse; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Chris Benjamin, Corey Reece, Casey Richardson, Dylan Sinclair, Jackie Williams and Duane Woodward.
Honorary pallbearers were John Brunson, Victor Caldwell, David Hedrick, Chad Parks and Steve Roark.
The family request that donations be made to Dennard First National Funeral Home or the Lauren Romero Memorial Fund at Franklin State Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Ada Landis
Graveside services for Ada Landis, 96, of Winnsboro will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, Louisiana. Burial will follow under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Landis died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Ouachita Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.
She is survived by one son: Dave Ross-Monroe and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Andrew Jackson III, Antonio Jackson, Jeremy Jackson, Chris Jackson, Stanley Jackson and Steven Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Gloria “Redgail” Minniefield
Gloria “Redgail” Minniefield, 65 of Winnsboro, died March 16, 2021 at her home in Winnsboro.
Graveside services were March 20, 11 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville.
Ms. Minniefield is survived by three daughters: Leslie Minniefield of Houston; Rochelle Minniefield of Round Rock, Texas; and Orlanda Minniefield of Euless, Texas; three brothers: Edward L Harper of Winnsboro; and Sebastian Minniefield and Jobie Minniefield both of Dallas; four sisters: Lora “Lucy” Gilmore of Winnsboro; and Connie Sue Muhammad, Janice Minniefield and Patricia Minniefield all of Dallas; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and one special friend Jimmy Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Pallbearers were Sebastian Minniefield, Timothy Thomas, Jeremy Henderson, Armad Minniefield, Adam Baker, Frankie Williamson and Leon Minniefield.
Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Louise Twiner Outlaw
Funeral services for Louise Twiner Outlaw, 84, of Rayville were at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro. Visitation was from 10 until 11 prior to the service at Dennard First National Funeral Home. Interment was at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Baskin.
Mrs. Louise was born April 28, 1936 in Winnsboro to the union of John L. and Gladys Mullican Twiner and passed to her heavenly reward March 19, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, West Monroe.
Mrs. Louise, a store clerk, was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a loving mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Troy Outlaw; Grandsons: Stacey Graham and David Corder; Great-grandson Madison Cockerham; brothers Don L Twiner, Roy Lee Twiner, and W. T. Twiner; and son-in-law Ricci Lord.
Mrs. Louise is survived by daughters: Kathy Lord of Baskin, Connie Hammett and husband Chuck of Rayville, Karla Fulford of Rayville, and Kelly Jones and husband Eddie of Ash Flat, AR; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Mildred Johns of Baskin, Maggie Wollerson of Winnsboro, Linda Doughty and husband Joe of Winnsboro, Janie Ryan and husband Ned of Columbia; brother Jimmy Twiner and wife Leola of Winnsboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jim Cupp, Adam Fulford, Jason Lord, George Ray Smith, Kenny Ray Smith, and Jarod Twiner. Honorary Pallbearers were Darren Johns and Buddy Twiner.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Leroy LeRonny Scott
Leroy LeRonny Scott AKA Ronnie transition peacefully on Thursday March 18, 2021. He was born November 12, 1967. He was well known as a dedicated self reliant innovator that graced many people with his vast knowledge. He was passionate about fishing, working on cars and lending a helping hand.
Ronnie is survived by his parents Leroy and Arnita Scott; his long time partner Abby Jones; his children Micheal Gibson, Vincent Gibson, Leroy Scott Jr., and Endia Sibedwo; siblings Marvin, Anthony, ArNathan, Melanie, Eric, Travis,Trenea Marquetta, and Reginald and host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday March 27, at 11 am at King Jesus Worship Center; Flowers, condolences, and donations may be offered at Richardson’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro
