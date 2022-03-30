Warren G. Booker
Funeral services for Warren. G. Booker, 79, of Winnsboro, will be held April 2, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at noon. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home chapel in Winnsboro.
Mr. Booker is survived by his spouse, Angie Booker of Winnsboro, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He died March 19, 2022 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
James Lee Brown
Services for James Lee Brown, 64, of Wisner, will be held April 2, 2022 at Life Changing Ministries in Peck at noon. Burial will follow at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Brown died March 23, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Shannon Collins
Funeral services for Shannon Collins, 51, of Gilbert, were held March 26, 2022 at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Gilbert at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Collins died March 16, 2022 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Survivors include her daughter: Jerrica Collins of Baton Rouge; God Daughter: Jeralyn M. Foy; mother: Nancy L. Williams of Gilbert; three sisters in Christ: Lucy Johnson, Delasher Sanders and Evelyn Scott; two grandchildren; special friend: Derrick Payne; special niece: Amoree Rayne Sanders; her church family; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Robert Scott, Akia Butler, Andy Ray Coleman, Keymone Payne, Dominic Brown and Vincent Smith.
Hershel Taylor, Jr.
Graveside services for Hershel Taylor, Jr., 64, of Baskin were held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Baskin with Mike Taylor officiating; visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Hershel was born August 17, 1957, in Baskin to the union of Hershel Taylor, Sr. and Peggy Jewell Lee Taylor, and passed from this life March 25, 2022, at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Hershel loved his family, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed fishing and cooking, and was a hard worker.
Hershel is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Donna Thomas Taylor; children: Melissa Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Cody Taylor, and Bryce Collins; stepchildren: Anthony Autry, Jacob Autrey, and Brandy Autry; siblings: Mike Taylor (Barbara), Tony Taylor (Shana), and Judy Shipley (Phil); a host of grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Nettie Leola Griffin
Funeral services for Nettie Leola Griffin, 91, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at True Light Baptist Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating. Burial was in Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden of Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Griffin died on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Alexandria following a brief illness.
She is survived by one son: Amos Griffin of Winnsboro; one daughter: Delasber Griffin Sanders of Baton Rouge; one brother: Oliver Richardson of San Antonio, Texas; three stepbrothers: Calvin Brown (Essie) of Winnsboro, Louis Brown of Winnsboro and Howard Brown (Janie) of Monroe; one brother-in-law: Bertanol Griffin of Baton Rouge; one sister: Loretta Sims of Winnsboro; four step sisters: Rebecca Singleton of Winnsboro, Frances Berry of Monroe, Marria B. Fields (Deacue) of Winnsboro and Fannie Thomas (Warren) of Monroe; one grandchild: Amoree Sanders of Baton Rouge; special family members: Lucy Johnson of Gilbert; Chastity George of Baton Rouge, Shirley DeLee of Dallas and Marie Madison of Dallas; her friend of 80 years: Barbara Rollins of Winnsboro; God daughter: Regina Rollins of Baton Rouge.
Pallbearers were Allan Corbin, Lyndon Richardson, Roderick Patterson, Victor Winston, James Madison and Micheal Griffin.
Homer Dale Netherland
Funeral services for Homer Dale Netherland, (H. D. “Poppa”) 73, of Winnsboro were held in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Hillman and Rev. Walter Hillman officiating. Interment followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Homer was born on October 16, 1948, in Winnsboro, and passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Ethel Netherland; and his brother, Marvin Netherland.
He grew up in a family of 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Homer joined the Air Force where he served his country and was honorably discharged. He went into the construction industry and worked as construction inspector for LA Dept. of Transportation and Baker Corporation from which he retired. In his retirement years he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Ann, and his family. Homer married Ann on November 21, 1992, in Gilbert, Louisiana. They enjoyed 29 great years of marriage. They lived in Winnsboro with their granddaughter, Samantha Hillman. Some of their best times were spent traveling with family and friends. Ann and Homer spent many good times on the road with Samantha, taking her to gym meets, cheerleading functions and games. Poppa was her biggest cheerleader. Homer also enjoyed watching his grandson, Reagan, play hockey and his grandson, Will, play soccer. Being around his family brought him the most joy. Homer was known for his funny sayings and joking nature. He loved his “Puppy” and was usually seen in his chair with Puppy in his lap. Homer could tell you about every actor in all the westerns which was his favorite past time.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Hickman Netherland; three sons, Barry Hillman and wife Kellie of Calhoun, Brad Hillman and wife Jennifer of Cortland, NY, David Netherland and wife Stephanie of North Bossier; two daughters, Christina Netherland of Beaumont, TX, and Julie Sullivan and husband James of Plain Dealing, LA; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Tommy Netherland of Winnsboro; four sisters, Betty Wooldridge of Winnsboro, Thelma Talbert and husband J.C. of Jigger Margie Miley of Winnsboro, Lisa Carraway and husband Keith of Winnsboro. He is also survived by numerous loved nieces and nephews who adored him and a host of other friends and family who will miss him immensely. He may have left us in this world, but we will see you again.
Hucklebearers were Justin Carraway, Brian Crawford, Billy Joe Hickman, David Hickman, Christopher (Buff) Hickman, and David Jones.
Honorary hucklebearers were Carl Hickman, William Roy Hickman, J.C. Talbert, John Madden, Keith Carraway, and Vic Munoz.
The family received friends and family Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the chapel at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Norman Ferrington
Graveside services for Mr. Norman Ferrington, 86, of Jigger were 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Jigger with Rev. Bill Nash officiating, visitation was from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. All under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Norman passed away March 19, 2022, and was born August 24, 1935, in Jigger to the late J. C. Ferrington and the late Sena Whittington Ferrington. He was a retired cotton farmer, truck driver and Franklin Parish School bus driver. An avid antique farm equipment collector, his favorite past time was attending flea markets.
He was preceded in death by parents, a son Robbie Glen Ferrington, grandson Michael Shively, granddaughter Ashley Shively Mulkey, two brothers,Travis Ferrington and Bob Ferrington, two sisters, Joyce Roberts and Margie Barker.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Ferrington of Jigger; a son, Danny Ferrington and his wife Margie of Tomball, TX; and daughter, Cindy Ferrington of Jigger; daughter-in-law Sharon Ferrington; two brothers, Pete Ferrington and his wife of Pineville, and Gary Ferrington of Jigger; two sisters Beverly Roberts and her husband Larry of Wisner and Judy Guillot of Jigger; grandchildren, Michelle Rejcek and husband Larry, Colby Rejcek, Taylor Rejcek, Josh Ferrington and his wife Amber, Molly Mulkey, Katy Mulkey, Brooke Mulkey, and Michael Blayne Shively; great grandchild Kalaynie; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Eddie Ray Bryan, Plase Cassels, Josh Ferrington, Cam Hitt, Coy Hitt, Josh Ferrington and Nick Tyler.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Rodney Joe ‘Rod Joe’ Lewis
Rodney Joe “Rod Joe” Lewis was a caring son, brother, uncle and friend. Rodney was born on March 24, 1970 in Monroe to Rhonda Shirley and Ken Lewis. He went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2022.
Rodney went to Madison Ridgeland High School, home of the Braves and grew up in Madison, Mississippi. Rodney spent most of his life in the medical field between cardiovascular surgery and completing his certification in cardiovascular ultrasound.
He loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious cajun favorites. He especially loved to throw any kind of meat on the grill and share the joy of being a grill master with others.
Rodney was very passionate about sports but stood proud of his Mississippi State Bulldogs. He had an uncanny ability to make you laugh and laugh at his jokes. Rodney loved his friends and loved to tailgate and make great memories. His kind spirt and personality was contagious to everyone he met. Rodney loved making other people smile and felt joy in helping others.
Rodney is survived by his mother and step father, Rhonda Russell Shirley & Jim; father and step mother, Ken and Betty Lewis; sister and sister-in-law, Leah Lewis Wilson & Sherry; nephew, Caden Wilson; and niece, Sydney Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his twin daughters; Hope and Faith Lewis.
Rodney was honored at Parkway Funeral Home and Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi on March 21, 2022. Visitation was from 10 a.mm and concluded at 11:30 a.m. The funeral service began at 11:30 a.m. and graveside service was held shortly thereafter.
Special thank you to Baptist Hospital’s doctors, nurses and staff, we are so grateful for your care and compassion for Rodney.
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Prov. 3:5-6
Larry Truman Rogers
Larry Truman Rogers, known as T-Pop by his family - husband, father, gifted sportsman, avid collector, skilled poker player, and the best grandfather two girls could ever have - passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 surrounded by family at his home on Turkey Creek Lake. He was 85 years old.
Larry was born on October 10, 1936 in Rochelle, LA to loving parents Rufus Ralph Rogers and Lessie Tarver Rogers. A lifelong resident of north Louisiana, he grew up in Winnfield and was a 1955 graduate of Winnfield High School. He married his lifetime sweetheart, Dorothy “Dottie” Ferguson Rogers, and they raised their two children in Winnfield, Winnsboro, and Gilbert. Larry and Dottie enjoyed the last forty of their 65 years together in the home they created on their family’s beloved spot on Turkey Creek Lake.
At age 18, Larry began working on a road crew for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Always dedicated and a hard worker, he advanced and retired after more than 30 years of service as an Engineer Specialist IV.
Introduced to deer hunting at age 12 by his uncles in Winn Parish, Larry quickly displayed an innate ability that flourished throughout his life. With broad knowledge of a wide variety of game, fish, and fowl, he elevated his lifelong hobby to a passion that he enjoyed sharing with fellow hunters, many of whom considered him a mentor. Larry hunted deer, turkeys, doves, ducks, squirrels, rabbits, frogs, alligators, wild hogs, and exotic game, as well as fishing in tournaments and for pleasure. Second only to his family, this was truly his deepest love. (His family hopes they're right about this…)
An avid collector, Larry assembled an impressive collection of Native American artifacts over his lifetime, reflecting his fascination and respect for a culture with which he felt a deep kinship. His family will cherish it always. He and Dottie also had years of fun collecting lady head vases and gathered a colorful variety.
After “retiring,” Larry began the daunting task of building and maintaining a freshwater catfish farm for over a decade. The work was very demanding, but he was proud of his farm and his family was proud of him for taking on such a huge venture. Larry’s farm was often visited by people from other states and countries who were considering aquaculture as a business and saw his as a model.
Not content to sit at home, Larry later established a lawn business, maintaining the properties of a good many neighbors around Turkey Creek. He cared for all of them with the same detail and exacting eye as his own, and continued to work until shortly before his death. He was also caretaker of a large property near his home, owned by a family who became treasured friends.
A lover of all animals, Larry could often be seen driving his dogs Shaq, Buddy, and T-Ray through the country. He babied all the neighborhood dogs and kept the squirrels and birds well fed.
Larry enjoyed a wide circle of friends and neighbors established over years of hunting, fishing, poker playing, farming, and church. He valued them all.
Larry adored his granddaughters who each had a very close and special relationship with their T-Pop. He was thrilled to meet his first great-granddaughter just this past Christmas. T-Pop was so very loved by his family and they will miss him forever.
Larry is survived by his wife Dorothy “Dottie” Ferguson Rogers; daughter Rhonda Rogers Armor (Stan); son Kent Rogers (Andy Coakley); two granddaughters, Coco Dunaway (Jon Mallard) and Whitney Dunaway (Dorian Kahles) and great-granddaughter Emilia Fox Kahles; step-grandson Peyton Armor; brother-in-law Cullen Ferguson; niece and nephew Rolanda Rogers Harvison and Ralph Rogers; and niece and nephew Lyn Ferguson Scott and Tim Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his parents Rufus Ralph Rogers and Lessie Tarver Rogers; a brother, Roland Ralph Rogers; and sisters-in-law Joy Walker Rogers and Jo Taylor Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at Gilbert United Methodist Church with visitation before at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Gilbert United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 754, Gilbert, LA 71336), where Larry was a faithful member.
William Daniel “Billy” Riser
Graveside service for William Daniel “Billy” Riser, 61, of Benton, LA, formerly of Baskin, was 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Wade Coker officiating.
Mr. Riser was born April 22, 1960 and passed away on March 24, 2022. Billy was a 1978 graduate of Baskin High School. He was blackjack dealer for many years, currently at Margaritaville Casino. Billy was a practical jokester, especially with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching the Tennessee Volunteer Ladies basketball.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Melton and Pauline Riser; and sister, Cathy McGurk.
Survivors include his partner, Rodney Teague; three sons, Stephen Teague, Chris Teague and wife Amanda, Jaylon Teague; mother, Clara Strickland; two sisters, Doris Riser and husband Keith Lofton; Paula Williams and husband Danny; grandchild, Cayden Teague; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Danny Williams, Keith Lofton, Joey Smith, Matt Smith, Ronnie Dunn, and Adam McKenzie.
Visitation was from noon until 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Christus Highland, especially nurse Jeff.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro
