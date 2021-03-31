Floriece Walker Smith
Funeral services for Floriece Smith, 88, of Ft. Necessity were held at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Ron Ferrington, Dr. Craig West, and Mr. Sharon Chapman officiating.
Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery, Crowville under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Floriece Smith, was born on Friday, September 30, 1932 in Delhi and passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Walker and Lou Etta Antley Walker; husband of 52 years, Fred (Slick) Smith; sister, Geniece Walker; brother, Alton Walker; son-in-law, Terry Hatton; sister-in-law, Johnnie Maryweather Walker; sister-in-law, Helen Thomas Walker; and brother-in-law, Wayne Evans.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children: Billy Wayne Smith (Renaye), Charlene Bailey (Ray), Darlene May (Algia), Kim Hatton, and Danny Smith (Sheryl); brother, Travis Walker (Jean); sisters, Maxine Walker Hayes (Charles), Patsy Walker Evans, Linda Walker Caldwell (Roger), and Kay Walker Hamm (J.E.); sister-in-law, Irene Smith; her special fur baby, Toby. The family extends a special thank you to Kim Coleman, Cheryl Minor, Charlotte Coleman, Charissa McKinnie, and Philip Webb with Caring Hands Hospice and to Blanche and Danny Gibson for their love and care they gave to us during the final weeks of our mother’s life. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were William Hatton, Jeremy Hatton, Gregg Smith, Cody Bailey, Daniel May, Kaden Smith, and John Smith.
Honorary pallbearers were Jason Smith, Chris May, Travis Ashley, Everett Holloway, Nicky Gilmore, Gary Smith, and Sonny McKinley.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com
Imogene Harris
Imogene Harris, 82 of Winnsboro, died March 21 at her home.
Services were March 27 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Harris is survived by her husband, Mack A. Harris of Winnsboro; two daughters: Chandra Burris and Luberta Atkins; one brother: Oliver Richardson; one sister: Nettie Griffin; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her family and friends.
Shelia L Johnson
Shelia L Johnson, 66 of Winnsboro, died March 27 at her home. Graveside services will be held April 3 at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be April 2 at Richardson Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A full obituary will be published in the next edition of The Franklin Sun.
Joyce Lee Busby
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Lee Busby, 75, of Tallulah will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Dennard First National Chapel, internment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery-Jigger.
Visitation was from noon until Service time Sunday at the funeral home, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Joyce was born Dec. 25, 1945 to the union of the late James Redd and late Artie Richardson Redd and passed away Mar. 25, 2021 in Tallulah. She loved to cook and was a retired Insurance agent and also sold Avon for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Hamilton, a brother James Buddy Redd, mother-in-law JoAnn Busby, and nephew Mackie Ray Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband Richard O. Busby of Tallulah; three daughters Donna Allbritton and husband Johnny Wayne of Ore City, TX, Tiffany Anne Rawls and her husband Robert of Anacoco, LA, and Nicole Swartwout Myers of Monterey; one son, William Forrest Swartwout of Wisner; sister Marie Holoway and her husband George of Baton Rouge; brother Bennie Redd and his wife Iris of Rayville; grandchildren Greg Gibson, Jessica Rawls, Susan Rawls, Steven Rawls, Dustin Caruso, Shelton Swartwout, and Bethany Myers; seven great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers were Robert Rawls, Steven Rawls, Shelton Swartwout, Dewayne Graham, Ronnie Hamilton, and Greg Gibson.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jerry Wilkerson
Graveside services for Mrs. Jerry Wilkerson, 80, of Winnsboro, were 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery-Winnsboro, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Wilkerson, a member of Coax Baptist Church, was born March 6, 1941 in Winnsboro to the union of the late Sammy Davis and Gladys Morse Davis, and passed away March 23, 2021 in Winnsboro.
She is survived by her husband Harold Wilkerson of Winnsboro; and a son Richard Wilkerson and his wife Angela of Winnsboro; two grandchildren Justin Wilkerson and Jayden Wilkerson.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Leroy LeRonny Scott, Sr.
Leroy LeRonny Scott, Sr., 53 of Baton Rouge, died March 18 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Mr. Scott’s services were held March 27 at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his partner, Abby Jones; three sons: Michael Gibson, Vincent Gibson and Leroy Scott, Jr.; one daughter: Endia Sibedwo; parents: Leroy and Anita Scott; brothers: Marvin, Anthony, ArNathan, Eric, Travis and Reginald, and three sisters: Melanie, Trenea and Marquetta.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, one uncle, six aunts and a host of other relatives and friends.
These services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.